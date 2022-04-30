Potential Patriots for Draft Day 3

Alec Lindstrom, C, Boston College: A Massachusetts native, Lindstrom only played center in college and has average athletic measurables. However, he has the smarts and pedigree to find success in the NFL after some time to develop.

Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State: A left-footed punter nicknamed "The Punt God" Araiza was a weapon for San Diego State. That kind of standout play from a special teams position is sure to garner some attention from the Patriots.

Vederian Lowe, T, Illinois: Lowe made 49 starts at left tackle and has good size with 35 3/8 inch arms, excellent length for the position in the NFL. He projects as a developmental tackle with potential to play either side.

Connor Heyward, TE, Michigan State: Heyward is versatile and tough, projecting to an H-back role in the NFL where a team like the Patriots could take advantage of his unique combination of size and skills.

Obinna Eze, T, TCU: Eze had 36 starts at left tackle for TCU, and has ideal size and length for the position in the pros. If he can get his movement skills up to par with his size he could be a late-round gem.

Jeremiah Moon, OLB, Florida: Moon blossomed after a move from defensive end to outside linebacker, he has ideal size and length to stand up on the edge for the Patriots. He has some physical pieces to work with.

John Ridgeway, DL, Arkansas: Ridgeway shares a lot of traits with Lawrence Guy and his fit in the Patriots defense would be similar as an interior two-gapper. He had an excellent final college season at Arkansas after spending four years at Illinois State.

Cade Mays, T, Tennessee: Strong and physical, Mays had college starts at four different spots along the offensive line, with his most extensive work coming at right guard (18) and right tackle (13). He'd be another versatile, developmental OL.