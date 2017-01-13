Experts share their picks for Patriots vs. Texans

Check out which team the "experts" are picking to win the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Patriots and Texans.
|Expert
|WINNER
|SCORE
|Mike Reiss, ESPN
|
|27-17
|Sarah Barshop, ESPN
|
|24-10
|Elliot Harrison, NFL.com
|
|29-13
|Paul Perillo, Patriots.com
|
|41-10
|Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com
|
|28-6
|Andy Hart, Patriots.com
|
|38-13
|Fred Kirsch, Patriots.com
|
|37-10
|Pete Prisco, CBS Sports
|
|23-13
|Will Brinson, CBS Sports
|
|35-10
|Jason Cole, Bleacher Report
|
|N/A
|Dieter Kurtenbach, FOX Sports
|
|N/A
|Steven White, SB Nation
|
|N/A
|Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY
|
|27-10
|Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News
|
|30-10
|Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk
|
|31-10