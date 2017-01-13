Experts share their picks for Patriots vs. Texans

Official website of the New England Patriots

Jan 13, 2017 at 07:49 AM
80x80-hacku-headshot.png
Mike Hacku

Staff Writer

Check out which team the "experts" are picking to win the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Patriots and Texans.

ExpertWINNERSCORE
Mike Reiss, ESPN

80x-pats-logo.png

27-17
Sarah Barshop, ESPN

80x-pats-logo.png

24-10
Elliot Harrison, NFL.com

80x-pats-logo.png

29-13
Paul Perillo, Patriots.com

80x-pats-logo.png

41-10
Erik Scalavino, Patriots.com

80x-pats-logo.png

28-6
Andy Hart, Patriots.com

80x-pats-logo.png

38-13
Fred Kirsch, Patriots.com

80x-pats-logo.png

37-10
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports

80x-pats-logo.png

23-13
Will Brinson, CBS Sports

80x-pats-logo.png

35-10
Jason Cole, Bleacher Report

80x-steelers-logo.png

N/A
Dieter Kurtenbach, FOX Sports

80x-pats-logo.png

N/A
Steven White, SB Nation

80x-steelers-logo.png

N/A
Jarrett Bell, USA TODAY

80x-steelers-logo.png

27-10
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

80x-pats-logo.png

30-10
Mike Florio, ProFootballTalk

80x-pats-logo.png

31-10

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

