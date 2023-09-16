Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Sep 14 - 04:00 PM | Sun Sep 17 - 05:55 PM

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

One-on-one with Kendrick Bourne

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Teaser: Tom Brady Halftime Feature on All Access

Pregame Primer: Everything to know before Dolphins-Patriots

Robert Kraft greets fans who traveled far and wide for release of Nike's 'Patriots' Air Force 1

PRO Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Nike releases latest edition of Robert Kraft's 'Patriots' Air Force 1

Jabrill Peppers emerging as leader and playmaker for Patriots

Unfiltered Roundtable: Previewing Patriots-Dolphins AFC East Showdown

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

10 to Watch: Patriots eye big divisional matchup vs. Dolphins

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One on One with Mike Gesicki

Patriots Gameplan: Slowing Down Tyreek Hill, O'Brien vs. Fangio Headline Sunday Night's Matchup With the Dolphins

Mac Jones Invokes the '24 Hour Rule' as Patriots Turn the Page to Dolphins 

Week 2 Injury Report: Dolphins at Patriots

Photos: Patriots Practice in Throwbacks 9/13

Patriots Mailbag: Passing up FGs, looking for depth and more

BEST GAME PHOTOS: Patriots vs. Eagles

Now as a First-Time Team Captain, Hunter Henry Continues to Thrive With the Patriots

The Patriots tight end has emerged as a team leader while still being a key contributor in the offense.

Sep 16, 2023 at 06:00 AM
evan-lazar-headshot-2023
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85).
Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85).

Three years ago, the Patriots were in complete flux with one of the NFL's least productive tight end rooms.

New England was transitioning from the Rob Gronkowski era and didn't have much to show from their tight ends for two consecutive seasons as they looked for suitable replacements for a franchise legend. The Pats tried the draft, and they tried vets, but from 2019 to 2020, no team completed fewer passes to tight ends than the one that plays in Foxborough, Mass.

In an aggressive spending offseason, head coach Bill Belichick sought a solution to the team's tight end woes by making two splashes in free agency. Although they didn't both pan out, tight end Hunter Henry has answered the call since signing a three-year deal in the 2021 offseason.

Along with leading all tight ends with five catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, Henry has put the tight end position back on the map in New England, ranking in the top half at the position in receiving yards and touchdowns since joining the Patriots in 2021. Now entering his third season with the club, Henry was also voted a team captain for the 2023 season.

The 28-year-old spoke to Patriots.com this week about being voted a team captain, his big opening-week performance, and potentially finding a long-term home in Foxborough in the final year of his contract. Starting with wearing a 'C' on his uniform for the first time in his NFL career, Henry feels it's a great honor mainly because it's voted on by his teammates.

"Obviously, it's voted on by teammates and coaches. That's always an honor to be recognized in that aspect," Henry said. " I don't think there's like a lot that changes, just kind of be who you are. You were voted a captain for a reason, so just continue to be who you are and show you can be consistent. I think that's the best."

As he enters the final year of his three-year contract, the Pats tight end took a second to reflect on moving from the Los Angeles Chargers to New England in the 2021 offseason.

"It's been great. I've loved my time here. It's been a blessing. It was a lot to move coast to coast and change and all that can be a lot, but it's been such a blessing to be here, and I'm excited to continue to be here for this year," Henry said. "I'm not going to get into contract stuff. It is what it is, but I'm enjoying my time while I'm here."

Henry was named a team captain alongside quarterback Mac Jones, center David Andrews, defensive end Deatrich Wise, linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley, and special teams ace Matthew Slater. Since being named a captain is a team vote, those closest to Henry in the tight end room offered their perspective on what makes the eighth-year pro captain worthy.

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki, who joined the team this offseason, has grown close with Henry on and off the field over the summer.

"He's a true professional and every meaning of the word. He does everything right. has been a leader and obviously was voted captain for the right reasons," Gesicki told Patriots.com. "Then, you see his play on Sunday. He goes out and scores a touchdown. Go to him on fourth down, makes another huge catch, so I'm happy for him for his success."

"His route running, he's super patient, doesn't get overly excited when he's about to get the ball, which a lot of guys do. But he still understands the timing and spacing of routes to help himself get open," Gesicki continued.

Although he has only been with the Patriots for a few weeks, veteran tight end Pharaoh Brown already sees Henry's work ethic behind the scenes.

"Today, I was coming out to practice. You see him out there early working on his craft, so you always like to see that, just devoted to his craft," Brown observed.

After officially being named a captain heading into the regular-season opener against the Eagles, Henry was a go-to receiver for quarterback Mac Jones with a red-zone touchdown and a key fourth-down conversion that kept the Patriots hopes for a victory alive in the fourth quarter.

On the touchdown catch, Henry runs a "shake" route where he will sell an outside break before flattening the route back up the seam. The timing of the route is something we saw Henry and Jones drill in camp practices all summer long, working on inside the ten-yard line routes off to the side during free periods, often when the rest of the team was doing special teams work. With those extra reps comes the ability for Jones to throw the ball anticipating Henry's break well before the pass-catcher turns his head to look for the football.

"Man, there's just a lot of reps, a lot of timing and feel. Mac has a good feel for how I run routes. He knows I'm gonna be in a spot when I need to be there. So that's always big," Henry reflected.

Related Links

Later in the game, the Patriots went to Henry on fourth-and-8 down 22-14 in the fourth quarter. This time, the Pats are running an O'Brien staple where Henry will run an option route. When the defense plays zone coverage, Henry sits his route down between the zones to present a target for Mac. He makes a highlight-reel catch with an outstretched left hand to snag the pass and move the chains. Since 2021, Henry has added +0.10 expected points on 15 third and fourth down receptions, becoming a go-to target for Jones in those situations.

"You don't really like try for that to happen, but it happened. So thankfully, kind of stuck, and I was able to make a play in that moment," Henry added. "He's [O'Brien] been with a lot of good tight ends. So that always helps when you're with a lot of good tight ends. He knows how to use them and does a good job at it."

The Patriots needed a reliable presence at the tight end position when they went the free-agent route to add Henry. The veteran tight end has checked that box and developed into a team leader over the last two seasons. On top of his five catches, Henry also delivered solid run-blocking in 18 opportunities in the run game last Sunday.

Adding Henry into the mix could not have worked out better for both the team and the player.

bio-headshot-cropped-2023-_0015_Henry_Hunter

Hunter Henry

#85 TE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 258 lbs
  • College: Arkansas

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Analysis: Patriots List Six Players as Questionable, Keeping Door Open for Key Contributors to Play vs. Dolphins

Despite missing practices this week, OT Trent Brown (concussion) and CB Jonathan Jones (ankle) have a chance to play on Sunday. 
news

Jabrill Peppers emerging as leader and playmaker for Patriots

Fully recovered from a 2021 knee injury, Jabrill Peppers continues to become an impactful force in the Patriots secondary.
news

Unfiltered Roundtable: Previewing Patriots-Dolphins AFC East Showdown

The writers of Patriots Unfiltered examine the key factors that will decide the Patriots Week 2 contest against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Patriots Gameplan: Slowing Down Tyreek Hill, O'Brien vs. Fangio Headline Sunday Night's Matchup With the Dolphins

What will the Patriots defense do to slow down Miami's explosive passing offense on Sunday?
news

Mac Jones Invokes the '24 Hour Rule' as Patriots Turn the Page to Dolphins 

The Patriots quarterback kicked off the week by breaking down the Dolphins defense under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. 
news

NFL Notes: Defense changes the script

Although it came in a losing effort, the Patriots defense stepped up against one of the most productive offenses in football on Sunday.
news

After Further Review: Assessing the Patriots Offense, QB Mac Jones, and More from Sunday's Loss to the Eagles 

The Patriots offense has some positives to build on from Sunday's regular-season opener.
news

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Eagles in the Regular-Season Opener

The Patriots comeback bid fell short against the defending NFC champs at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
news

Inactive Analysis: Shorthanded Offensive Line, WR DeVante Parker Headline Patriots Inactives vs. Eagles

The Patriots offense will be down three projected starters against the Eagles on Sunday. 
news

Analysis: Patriots Sign QB Bailey Zappe, RB Ty Montgomery to 53-Man Roster; Place CB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve 

The Patriots made a series of roster moves, signing QB Bailey Zappe and RB Ty Montgomery to the 53-man roster on Saturday, while CB Jack Jones was placed on injured reserve.
news

Tom Brady's Return Content Round-up

With Tom Brady returning to Gillette Stadium for the Patriots opener, here's all the Brady content you might've missed from Patriots.com.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Now as a First-Time Team Captain, Hunter Henry Continues to Thrive With the Patriots

Analysis: Patriots List Six Players as Questionable, Keeping Door Open for Key Contributors to Play vs. Dolphins

Week 2 Injury Report: Dolphins at Patriots

Pregame Primer: Everything to know before Dolphins-Patriots

Robert Kraft greets fans who traveled far and wide for release of Nike's 'Patriots' Air Force 1

PRO Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots This Week: Dolphins Preview, Eagles Recap

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, and preview their week two matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Patriots All Access 9/15: Tom Brady Halftime Behind the Scenes, Eagles Recap, Dolphins Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access, go behind the scenes of one of the most memorable ceremonies in Gillette Stadium history, as Patriots fans say thank you to Tom Brady. Plus, a conversation with receiver Kendrick Bourne, and Bill Belichick spotlights the unique skills of Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the Belestrator.

Robert Kraft Visits Fans During the Launch of his New Nike Air Force 1s

New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft visits with fans and signs autographs as they celebrate the 2023 edition of the Patriots Nike Air Force 1s. The shoes went on sale at the Patriots ProShop at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Teaser: Tom Brady Halftime Feature on All Access

Follow along with Tom Brady as he journeys through Gillette Stadium again, reliving some cherished memories before his special ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener. Watch the full feature tonight on Patriots All Access.

One-on-one with Kendrick Bourne

Steve Burton sits down with wide receiver Kendrick Bourne to discuss his impressive start to the season and to look at the keys to stopping the Miami Dolphins.

Rhamondre Stevenson 9/15: "I feel good" 

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Friday, September 15, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Flashback: Tom Brady's rookie diary from Training Camp 2000

During the summer of 2000, Tom Brady kept a diary chronicling his rookie training camp as he got his first taste of a league he would eventually dominate.

5 Burning Patriots Season-Opening Questions

With the arrival of Week 1, here are the biggest questions that need to be answered as the Patriots prepare to embark on the 2023 season.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising