Former Patriots cheerleader thrives in WWE NXT

Moving forward, Leah's goal is to win the NXT Women's Championship, move up to the WWE and claim the women's championship there.

With her background in dance, Leah has been able to incorporate her moves into the ring, but she has surprised herself with how quickly she has been able to adapt to a new and different world of physicality. Though many of her fellow wrestlers have backgrounds in the sport, wrestling in independent circuits before coming to NXT, Leah has had to learn the moves from the basics while using her dancing background and ability to work the crowd to her advantage.

"[The thing I've learned about myself is] probably just the fact that anything I can put my mind to, I can do. I really wasn't sure when I started. I'm very confident in my ability to learn, but every time I'm in the ring, I can't believe the things I can do and that I've learned," Leah said. "It's been really crazy. I see a move and it looks so hard and then I can do it. The coolest thing I've learned is that it doesn't matter how long it takes me, I'll do it over and over until I get it."

This drive and determination to get the moves down has helped make Carmella a force in NXT and to be a wrestler for her fans to look up to.

"I love interacting with the fans and being a positive role model for little girls," she said. "I didn't think I could become a wrestler, and I did it. I want them to know that whatever dreams they have, they can follow them as well."