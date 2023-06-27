Four Under-the-Radar Breakout Candidates for the Patriots in 2023

Harris's bully-ball running style produced seven missed tackles and 44 yards after contact on his 18 rush attempts during his rookie season, including an impressive tackle-breaking touchdown run against the Cardinals. The Patriots have a long lineage of power backs succeeding in their offensive system and typically lean toward bigger backs to fill an early-down role, which they lost in Damien Harris's departure.

Although breakouts for the offensive skill players would garner the most attention, the Patriots are also keeping their options open as they navigate life without Devin McCourty.

For 13 terrific seasons, McCourty mostly played a vital role as the primary deep safety in Bill Belichick's single-high safety heavy system. The post-safety is responsible for providing the necessary help to the deep middle of the field so the man coverage defenders can play other routes on the route tree freely, knowing that they had D-Mac as a last line of defense.

New England doesn't have an obvious replacement on the roster via an experienced deep safety, but they have several DBs with similar body types who can mix and match in the backend, allowing them to disguise and maintain flexibility to fill McCourty's big shoes.

Bledsoe fits the mold as another hybrid box/slot safety with the size and tackling ability to hold up in the running game and man coverage traits to guard tight ends. Getting Bledsoe more involved as a tight end stopper would free up playmaking safety Kyle Dugger to play more help assignments as a deep safety or robber, and the same goes for veteran Adrian Phillips. The Pats are also experimenting with Jalen Mills in a tight end-stopper role, but Mills might need to provide depth at perimeter corner in light of recent events.

In his first defensive snaps of his career, Bledsoe was used as a game-planned element on third downs to cover Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. On five third-down coverage snaps, Bledsoe didn't allow a catch to the Pro Bowler and forced an incomplete pass. However, Bledsoe, who sometimes struggles with contesting the catch point against tight ends, allowed two red-zone touchdowns in his next appearance against the Jets tight end Tyler Conklin in Week 8.