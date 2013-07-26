Friday's practice observations

--Not long after Belichick left the door open in his morning press conference for the idea that Tim Tebow could play positions other than quarterback, the third-string passer took some reps in special teams drills as a ball carrier. During the segment for open-field tackling, ball carriers caught passes and then turned upfield to beat would-be tacklers. Tebow caught one such throw from Ryan Mallett and then one from Tom Brady.

Aside from his special teams work, Tebow had a terrible day throwing the football. He threw an interception that hit Nate Ebner between the ol' 4 and the 3. He had a number of other potential interceptions that were dropped. He had slow reads and had to pull the ball down to run on other occasions. He also had one ball toward the flat that wobbled so terribly it didn't make it halfway to the intended receiver. Not a good first showing for his New England fans, although he still got a number of cheers from the crowd in attendance, including his very first rep of the day in pre-practice team action.

--LaGarrette Blount had a couple bad drops in drills with the quarterbacks. As the group the running backs didn't catch the ball especially well, as Stevan Ridley had a pretty bad drop too.

--Robert and Jonathan Kraft walked onto the field in the middle of the session with a group of VIPs from Alex and Ani. The Rhode Island-based lifestyle brand is now the title sponsor of the Patriots cheerleaders.

--Rutgers rookie linebacker Steve Beauharnais must have missed the memo, as the draft pick was the only player wearing actual practice pants for the workout. Oops.

--Love watching Zoltan Mesko during practice. Always does something entertaining. Friday he worked as the scout running back for the defense and showed his fancy footwork with a few runs around end.

--Kickoff return was the focus of special teams work. The first group of returners consisted of Leon Washington and Shane Vereen. Next up came Matthew Slater and Blount followed by Lavelle Hawkins and Ridley. Washington should add a boost to the return game after ranking second in the league in that area for Seattle last fall. Interesting to see him lined up next to Vereen as the off returner. That spot generally belonged to Slater in the past as the lead blocker for the return man. In his reps Slater actually worked as the returner on Friday following Blount's blocks. Also of note that McCourty, the primary returner for parts of the last two years, isn't a part of the group right now.

--At one point in offensive group work on three consecutive snaps the unit lined up with two backs, then two tight ends followed by three wide receivers. There were a lot of various formations throughout the practice, as their likely will be all summer as coordinator Josh McDaniels gets a handle on his personnel.

Will be interesting to watch Michael Hoomanawanui in that area. Officially a tight end, he spent plenty of reps as a fullback on Friday just as he did at times last season.

--Newcomer Hawkins seems to be very much a slot receiver based on his reps on Friday.

--The rookie Boyce saw reps inside and outside. He didn't have as impactful a first practice as his draftmate Dobson. Boyce double-caught one ball and saw more reps with groups down the depth chart. Still good to see him out there and a full go by all appearances as he works back from a foot injury suffered at the Combine and subsequent surgery.

--Ridley had an especially tough go in the special teams tackling drill, when the ball carrier dropped one pass and then fumbled after a reception a short time later. Vereen also dropped a pass in the drill as the runners seemed to want to turn and run past the would-be special teams tacklers before actually securing the pass.