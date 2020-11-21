Official website of the New England Patriots

Belichick 11/20: Watson is 'hard to defend'

One-on-One with Isaiah Wynn

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Ravens Recap, Texans Preview, Carl Davis 1-on-1

Harris 11/19: 'Challenge now is finding ways to continue to improve'

Newton 11/19: 'I'm here to win'

Belestrator: Matching up against the Texans receivers

Players to Watch: Patriots at Texans

What They're Saying: Houston Texans

Week 11: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

McCourty 1/18: 'Winning is contagious'

Belichick 11/18: Texans are 'very good at everything'

Game Preview: Patriots at Texans

Sights and Sounds: Week 10 vs. Ravens

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Texans

Unfiltered Notebook 11/18: Burkhead shining in key spots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Tracking Patriots development and surprises

Week 11 NFL Notes: Patriots impress with hard-fought win over Ravens

Unfiltered Notebook 11/16: Newton, Pats still eye their peak

After Further Review: Pats took the fight to Baltimore

What Went Right: Running Game Shines in Win

Rave Reviews: Patriots earn important win in wind and rain

Game Observations: Patriots get big win over Ravens

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/15

Ravens vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 10

Newton 11/15: 'We're finding ways to win'

Game-Day Roster Update: Duo not traveling to Houston

Nov 21, 2020
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-adam-butler-ds

Before heading to the airport Saturday, the Patriots decided to keep a couple of players behind for this latest road trip to Houston.

Notably, defensive lineman Adam Butler will miss his first game of the season. He's been dealing with a shoulder injury that's limited his practice time for a few weeks now, but this is the first week he's been deemed unfit to play in a game. Injuries have his the New England D-line hard of late, so that position has needed to draw from the practice squad at times. This could be yet another such occasion. The team could make further moves once they get to Texas.

Meanwhile, J.J. Taylor isn't traveling this weekend, either. His absence shouldn't be too surprising, as the rookie ball carrier hasn't been involved in a game (inactive or just didn't play) since September. While Taylor dealt with an undisclosed illness last week, he wasn't listed on this week's injury report.

Perhaps it's a sign that veteran Sony Michel is ready to come off Injured Reserve? Again, the Patriots could make more roster announcements once they arrive in the Lone Star State. Stay tuned.

