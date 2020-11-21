Patriots make a series of roster transactions

Official website of the New England Patriots

Nov 21, 2020 at 06:01 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

2020-Transactions-PDC

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Terez Hall to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Additionally, the Patriots activated RB Sony Michel to the 53-man roster. Michel was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 5, after starting in the first three games. In addition, the Patriots activated WR Donte Moncrief to the 53-man roster from the practice squad (Standard Elevation) and signed DL Akeem Spence to the practice squad.

To make room on the 53-man roster for Hall and Michel, the Patriots released OL Hjalte Froholdt and DL Derek Rivers.

Hall, 23 [#59], went to training camp with the Patriots this summer and joined the New England practice squad on Sept. 6. He was elevated to the 53-man roster for the last two games at N.Y. Jets (11/9) and vs. Baltimore (11/15). The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder started at linebacker in both contests and posted 16 tackles. He reverted back to the practice squad after each game.

Moncrief, 27 [#14], was signed by New England to the practice squad on Nov. 4. He was originally drafted by Indianapolis in the third round (90th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. The 6-foot-2, 216-pounder played four seasons with the Colts before signing with Jacksonville as an unrestricted free agent on March 16, 2018. Moncrief played the 2019 season for Carolina and Pittsburgh, appearing in eight games and registering four receptions for 18 yards. He was signed by the New York Jets on Aug. 31, 2020, and spent time on the Jets practice squad earlier this season. Overall, Moncrief has played in 77 regular-season games with 43 starts and totaled 204 receptions for 2,561 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has also appeared in three postseason contests with one start and posted five receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown.

Froholdt, 24, was drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Arkansas. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder spent his rookie season on injured reserve. He appeared in eight games as a reserve this season, playing mainly on special teams.

Rivers, 26, was drafted by the Patriots in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Youngstown. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder missed the 2017 and 2019 seasons due to injury. Overall, he has played in 14 regular-season games and posted six tackles and 2½ sacks. Rivers also played in one postseason contest and did not accrue any statistics.

Spence, 28, is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with Tampa Bay (2013-16), Detroit (2017), Miami (2018), Philadelphia (2019) and Jacksonville (2019). The 6-foot-1, 303-pounder originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick (100th overall) by Tampa Bay out of Illinois in the 2013 NFL Draft. He has played in 103 regular-season games with 57 starts and totaled 195 tackles, 10½ sacks one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

news

Patriots Make Practice Squad Changes

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Nick Thurman to the practice squad. . In addition, TE Jake Burt returned to the practice squad after being placed on the practice squad injured reserve list on Oct. 28. The Patriots also released WR Mason Kinsey from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots re-sign QB Jake Dolegala to the practice squad; release TE David Wells from the practice squad

Dolegala was released by New England from the practice squad on Nov. 12.
news

Patriots Make Series Of Roster Transactions

The New England Patriots announced that they have activated OL Jermaine Eluemunor to the 53-man roster from injured reserve and activated LBs Terez Hall and Cassh Maluia to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. The Patriots also signed TE Paul Quessenberry to the practice squad. Additionally, New England released DL Nick Thurman from the 53-man roster and placed LB Shilique Calhoun on injured reserve.
news

Patriots release TE Dylan Cantrell from the practice squad; place OL Caleb Benenoch on the practice squad injured reserve list

The New England Patriots announced that they have released TE Dylan Cantrell from the practice squad.
news

Patriots Sign LB Cassh Maluia to the Practice Squad; Release QB Jake Dolegala from the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed LB Cassh Maluia to the practice squad and released QB Jake Dolegala from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Transactions

The New England Patriots announced that they have claimed TE Jordan Thomas off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals and signed TEs Dylan Cantrell and David Wells to the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots released LB Cassh Maluia, placed TE Dalton Keene on injured reserve and released DL Ryan Glasgow from the practice squad. 
news

Patriots announce a series of roster moves

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Tashawn Bower to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and activated LB Terez Hall and WR Kristian Wilkerson to the 53-man roster from the practice squad (Standard Elevations).
news

Patriots Sign DL Ryan Glasgow and WR Donte Moncrief to the Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DL Ryan Glasgow and WR Donte Moncrief to the practice squad.
news

Patriots Acquire WR Isaiah Ford in a Trade with Miami; Announce Additional Roster Moves

The Patriots announced that they have acquired WR Isaiah Ford in a trade with the Miami Dolphins and claimed DT Isaiah Mack off waivers from the Tennessee Titans. In addition, the Patriots placed rookie TE Devin Asiasi on injured reserve. 
news

Patriots Make a Series of Roster Transactions

The New England Patriots announced a series of roster transactions.
news

Patriots place LB Brandon Copeland on injured reserve and TE Jake Burt on practice squad injured reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have placed LB Brandon Copeland on injured reserve and TE Jake Burt on practice squad injured reserve.

