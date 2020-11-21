Patriots make a series of roster transactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Terez Hall to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Additionally, the Patriots activated RB Sony Michel to the 53-man roster. Michel was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 5, after starting in the first three games. In addition, the Patriots activated WR Donte Moncrief to the 53-man roster from the practice squad (Standard Elevation) and signed DL Akeem Spence to the practice squad.

To make room on the 53-man roster for Hall and Michel, the Patriots released OL Hjalte Froholdt and DL Derek Rivers.

Hall, 23 [#59], went to training camp with the Patriots this summer and joined the New England practice squad on Sept. 6. He was elevated to the 53-man roster for the last two games at N.Y. Jets (11/9) and vs. Baltimore (11/15). The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder started at linebacker in both contests and posted 16 tackles. He reverted back to the practice squad after each game.

Moncrief, 27 [#14], was signed by New England to the practice squad on Nov. 4. He was originally drafted by Indianapolis in the third round (90th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Mississippi. The 6-foot-2, 216-pounder played four seasons with the Colts before signing with Jacksonville as an unrestricted free agent on March 16, 2018. Moncrief played the 2019 season for Carolina and Pittsburgh, appearing in eight games and registering four receptions for 18 yards. He was signed by the New York Jets on Aug. 31, 2020, and spent time on the Jets practice squad earlier this season. Overall, Moncrief has played in 77 regular-season games with 43 starts and totaled 204 receptions for 2,561 yards and 21 touchdowns. He has also appeared in three postseason contests with one start and posted five receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown.

Froholdt, 24, was drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Arkansas. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder spent his rookie season on injured reserve. He appeared in eight games as a reserve this season, playing mainly on special teams.

Rivers, 26, was drafted by the Patriots in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Youngstown. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder missed the 2017 and 2019 seasons due to injury. Overall, he has played in 14 regular-season games and posted six tackles and 2½ sacks. Rivers also played in one postseason contest and did not accrue any statistics.