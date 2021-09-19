Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Sep 17 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 19 - 10:40 AM

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview

Week 2: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Notebook: Renewed rivalry with the Jets on tap

Expert Predictions: Week 2 picks for Patriots at Jets

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Notebook: Hightower looks for bigger impact in Week 2

What They're Saying: New York Jets

Press Pass: Switching focus to the New York Jets

Notebook: Jones, Henry look to make strides vs. Jets

Mac Jones 9/15: 'We're moving in the right direction'

Belestrator: Preparing for Zach Wilson and the New York Jets

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Miami Dolphins

Notebook: McDaniels eager to continue working with Mac

NFL Notes: Mac Jones rumor misses the mark

Patriots Mailbag: Pondering the roster post-Dolphins 

Mac Jones explains why he didn't want the football from his first NFL touchdown pass

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/13: 'My goal is to do my job better every week'

Breaking down Patriots solid third-down offensive performance vs. Miami

Game Day Roster Update: Patriots have options to fill Brown's RT spot

Sep 18, 2021 at 09:48 PM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

2021_headshots_recropped__0070_Brown_Trent_2019

Without starter Trent Brown this weekend, what will be the "right" move on the offensive line? That's the question the Patriots must answer now that their regular right tackle will sit out the Jets game.

After Brown left the regular season opener because of a calf injury he sustained on the first drive, New England simply inserted second-year backup Justin Herron, but in the second half, Herron was spelled by recently-acquired Yasir Durant, who is listed as a guard on the team's roster. Herron wasn't listed on this week's injury report, nor was he announced during the game to have suffered any injury. So, we can only assume it was a coaching decision.

For tomorrow's game against the Jets, the Patriots could go back either to Herron or Durant, the latter of whom seemed to have a solid debut as a Patriot. The coaches might also decide that second-year starting left guard Mike Onwenu, who has some tackle-playing experience, could be a more suitable option. If that were the case, expect versatile veteran Ted Karras to replace Onwenu at left guard.

Third-year veteran Yodny Cajuste, who's yet to suit up for a game in his career, was inactive with a hamstring last week, but he could be an option to step in for Brown if he's deemed fit to play Sunday. So, the Patriots, as you can see, have plenty of options. Which one they choose likely won't be known until just after kickoff tomorrow.

Meantime, before heading down to the New York metropolitan area Saturday, the Patriots made a series of somewhat expected roster moves. Backup QB Brian Hoyer is now signed to the active roster off the practice squad. Last weekend, he was simply promoted and reverted back after the game.

The club also promoted kicker Nick Folk from the practice squad for the second straight week, only this time, the Patriots also placed rookie kicker Quinn Nordin on injured reserve. He was simply deactivated for the Dolphins game a week ago, but came down with an abdominal injury during this past week of practice.

The rules regarding practice squad promotions (which went into effect last season) call for any individual practice squad player to be elevated to the active game day roster only twice during the regular season. So, they would have had to make some decisions with Hoyer and Folk sooner or later. It seems likely that both players will remain on the active roster for the foreseeable future.

Related Links

In addition to Folk, defensive lineman Tashawn Bower has been given a practice squad upgrade to the active roster for this week's game. NFL teams are allowed to bring up a maximum of two practice squad players each week for game days. Why Bower? Unclear. Perhaps he had a great week of practice and is simply being rewarded. There is no obvious need for an extra D-lineman, a position where the Patriots are quite deep already.

New England, though, still has to decide on several more players who must be deactivated by tomorrow in order to reduce their game-day roster to the league-mandated 48-man limit. We'll update you on those when the names are submitted late Sunday morning.

Related Content

news

Inactive Analysis: Mills, Agholor to debut vs. Dolphins

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 1.
news

Game Day Roster Update: Hoyer to serve as backup QB; Folk likely to kick

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 regular season opener against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Inactive Analysis: Co-captains Guy, Bentley return for finale

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 17.
news

Inactive Analysis: Defense loses two key players

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 16.
news

Inactive Analysis: Dolphins lose three key players vs. NE

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 15.
news

Game-Day Roster Update: Patriots offense down two for Miami

The offense loses a rusher and a receiver for the second Dolphins game of 2020. 
news

Inactive Analysis: Asiasi back in action

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 14.
news

Inactive Analysis: Newton, Jackson to play; Keene returns 

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 13.
news

Inactive Analysis: Michel returns, but who plays LT?

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 12.
news

Inactive Analysis: Gilmore, Bentley to play; Michel sits

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for Week 11.
news

Game-Day Roster Update: Duo not traveling to Houston

One defender and one offensive player won't make the Week 11 trip to Texas.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Day Roster Update: Patriots have options to fill Brown's RT spot

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Patriots Sign QB Brian Hoyer to the 53-Man Roster; Elevate DL Tashawn Bower and K Nick Folk to the Active Roster; Place K Quinn Nordin on IR

Week 2: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Notebook: Renewed rivalry with the Jets on tap

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered TV: New York Jets Preview, Jakobi Meyers One-on-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the highs and lows from the Patriots performance against the Dolphins and preview what will be a battle between the two rookie quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Zach Wilson, when the Patriots take on the Jets in the Meadowlands. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Jakobi Meyers.

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Dolphins and previewing the Jets 

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins and preview their upcoming matchup at the New York Jets.

Patriots All Access: Jets Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Steve Burton sits down with defensive back Adrian Phillips. Plus, Coach Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Jets on the Belestrator and find out how Gunner Olszewski went from Alvin, TX to Bemidji, MN to playing in the NFL. All that and more on this edition of Patriots All Access.

Lawrence Guy 9/17: 'We got to go out there and compete on every down'

Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Friday, September 17, 2021.

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One with Jakobi Meyers

Tamara Brown talks with Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to discuss the Patriots week 2 matchup with the New York Jets.

J.C. Jackson on Corey Davis 9/17: 'He's a playmaker'

Patriots defensive back JC Jackson addresses the media on Friday, September 17, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising