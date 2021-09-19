Game Day Roster Update: Patriots have options to fill Brown's RT spot

For tomorrow's game against the Jets, the Patriots could go back either to Herron or Durant, the latter of whom seemed to have a solid debut as a Patriot. The coaches might also decide that second-year starting left guard Mike Onwenu, who has some tackle-playing experience, could be a more suitable option. If that were the case, expect versatile veteran Ted Karras to replace Onwenu at left guard.

Third-year veteran Yodny Cajuste, who's yet to suit up for a game in his career, was inactive with a hamstring last week, but he could be an option to step in for Brown if he's deemed fit to play Sunday. So, the Patriots, as you can see, have plenty of options. Which one they choose likely won't be known until just after kickoff tomorrow.