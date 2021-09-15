Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Sep 15 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Miami Dolphins

Notebook: McDaniels eager to continue working with Mac

NFL Notes: Mac Jones rumor misses the mark

Patriots Mailbag: Pondering the roster post-Dolphins 

Mac Jones explains why he didn't want the football from his first NFL touchdown pass

Mac Jones on WEEI 9/13: 'My goal is to do my job better every week'

Breaking down Patriots solid third-down offensive performance vs. Miami

Bill Belichick on WEEI 9/13: 'Overall as a team I thought we competed hard'

Game Notes: Patriots defense holds Miami to under 100 yards rushing

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/12

Game Observations: Despite result, a promising start

Bill Belichick 9/12: 'We just missed too many opportunities to win'

4 Keys from Patriots opening loss to Miami

Mac Jones 9/12: 'We can do a better job'

Dolphins vs. Patriots highlights Week 1

Photos: Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 1

Inactive Analysis: Mills, Agholor to debut vs. Dolphins

Week 1 Inactives: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Broadcast Information: Dolphins at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Sep 15, 2021 at 06:00 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

20210919-broadcast-info-jets

REGULAR SEASON

WEEK 2 · Sun 09/19 · 1:00 PM EDT

Jets

New York Jets

AT

Patriots

New England Patriots

CBS / WBZ
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
METLIFE STADIUM
GAME CENTER
Presented by

A look at all the ways to watch and listen to this week's New England Patriots game against the New York Jets.

TELEVISION

This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Kevin Harlan will handle play-by-play duties with Trent Green as the color analyst. Melanie Collins will report from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Ken Mack and directed by Suzanne Smith.

MOBILE

Watch Patriots games live for free in the official Patriots app (iOS & Android) and on Patriots.com safari mobile web. Prime-time and nationally televised games are free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability.

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply.

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 35 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.

SATELLITE RADIO

SIRIUSXM: 231 (NYJ), 386 (NE)

NFL GAME PASS

IT'S GAME TIME. Get full game replays, condensed games and coaches film. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get Game Pass now!

G﻿ame Pass International: Catch games live and on-demand all season long with NFL Game Pass. Start your free trial today!

International Fans, click here

For more ways to watch and stream the game, click here: Ways to Watch Guide

PREGAME AND POSTGAME SHOWS

Dunkin' Patriots Pregame Social: Join us on Sunday from 10:45 AM - 12:45 PM on the Patriots.com homepage for the Dunkin' Pregame Social radio broadcast. Host Rob 'Hardy' Poole is joined by Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to preview all the action and get the fans take heading into each game. The broadcast is also available on the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

Patriots Postgame Show presented by Gillette: Immediately after the game host Rob 'Hardy' Poole from 98.5 The Sports Hub returns with Patriots.com's Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault to break down all the action. You'll hear live press conferences, exclusive player interviews and more. on the Patriots Postgame Show exclusively on Patriots.com Radio and the official Patriots app for iOS and Android.

IN-GAME ON PATRIOTS.COM

Kirsch Words In-Game Live Blog: Join us on the homepage of Patriots.com during the game as Patriots Editor-in-Chief Fred Kirsch offers his live commentary on all the action. Plus, get live stats, score updates, highlights and more.

Related Content

news

Broadcast Information: Dolphins at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Giants

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Eagles

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Broadcast Information: Washington at New England

Complete broadcast information for this week's preseason game between the Washington Football Team and the New England Patriots.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Jets

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Bills

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Dolphins

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Rams

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chargers

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Cardinals

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
news

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Texans

Complete broadcast information for this week's Patriots game.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Jets

Notebook: McDaniels eager to continue working with Mac

NFL Notes: Mac Jones rumor misses the mark

Patriots Mailbag: Pondering the roster post-Dolphins 

Bellingham High School's Dan Haddad named New England Patriots High School Coach of the Week

Joejuan Williams, Chase Winovich host second annual 'Games for Good' 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Sights and Sounds: Week 1 vs. Miami Dolphins

Get an inside look at the Patriots 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins in this week's Sights & Sounds.

Coffee with the Coach: Switching focus to the Jets

In this week's edition of Coffee with the Coach, Scott Zolak and Coach Belichick discuss the Patriots week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins and look ahead to the New York Jets.

Press Pass: Coach Edition

Ivan Fears, Demarcus Covington, and Mick Lombardi discuss players' development, after Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Josh McDaniels 9/14: 'It was a close game and we competed hard'

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Cam Achord on FG ranges 9/14: 'That depends on where you are kicking and what the elements are'

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Steve Belichick 9/14: 'We didn't coach it well enough and didn't play it well enough'

Patriots outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising