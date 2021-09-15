Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

Injuries have hurt a young Jets team early this season and the Patriots will look to take advantage.

When the Patriots run - Edge: Patriots

The Patriots rushing attack got off to a fantastic start as Damien Harris ripped off a 35-yard run on the first play of the season. Things did not go quite as well from there. Harris managed only 65 yards on his ensuing 22 carries (less than 3-yard average) and ultimately fumbled on his final attempt. As a team New England picked up 125 yards on 30 attempts for a 4.2-yard average, but again, subtracting the chunk play to start and the production was modest. The absence of Trent Brown at right tackle clearly had something to do with that. Brown left the game after just seven snaps due to a calf injury. His status this week is uncertain. Both Harris and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson lost fumbles in the game, and Stevenson lost playing time as a result of his miscue. Harris should get the chance to retain his role in the lead back spot against a Jets team that struggled to contain Christian McCaffrey in Week 1. New York surrendered 111 yards on 27 carries for a 4.1-yard average with the bulk of that (98 yards) going to McCaffrey. The Jets play a number of bodies up front with Quinnen Williams, Jonathan Franklin-Myers, Fotorunso Fatukasi, Sheldon Rankins, Bryce Huff, Nathan Shepherd and Tim Ward all seeing significant time in Carolina. That group will need to be better against the Patriots physical ground game on Sunday, especially with linebackers Jamien Sherwood (ankle) and Blake Cashman (hamstring) not expected to play.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Patriots

The Jets secondary is extremely young and susceptible to big plays like the one the Panthers connected on to Robbie Anderson for a long touchdown. Bryce Hall and Brandin Echols start at corner with Michael Carter serving as the nickel. Safeties Marcus Maye, Lamarcus Joyner, Sheldrick Redwine and former Patriot Adrian Colbert all saw action on Sunday with Colbert replacing Joyner, who was lost for the season due to a torn triceps. The lack of experience might allow Mac Jones to push the ball downfield a bit more often than he did in his impressive opener. Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers were the preferred targets with Kendrick Bourne providing a complement. All three should get opportunities to make plays Sunday in the Meadowlands, as should tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. And James White remains a reliable target out of the backfield. The Jets front applied some mild pressure on Sam Darnold in Carolina but not enough to disrupt the game. Assuming the Patriots offensive line can keep Jones relatively clean, the passing game should continue to operate efficiently.

When the Jets run - Edge: Patriots

New York's running game was non-existent against the Panthers, picking up just 45 yards on 17 carries. Tevin Coleman saw the bulk of the reps with nine carries but gained only 24 yards. Ty Johnson and rookie Michael Carter failed to provide any production and the Jets wound up being completely one-dimensional as the offensive line struggled to open any holes. That doesn't figure to get any better after the loss of left tackle Mehki Becton, who is arguably the team's best overall player. Becton will miss 4-6 weeks with a knee injury, forcing George Fant to move from the right side while Morgan Moses to his spot. The Patriots run defense showed signs of improvement against the Dolphins but still had some occasional struggles. That was particularly true in short-yardage situations and at the end of the game when Miami ran out the clock with three straight runs to pick up a first down. Davin Godchaux, Lawrence Guy and Deatrich Wise started but Christian Barmore, Carl Davis and Henry Anderson also saw some action up front. That group should be able to contain what has been a dormant ground game in New York.

When the Jets pass - Edge: Patriots

Rookie Zach Wilson showed some promise in his NFL debut but also showed his lack of experience. While he maneuvered well and tossed a pair of touchdown passes, he was also sacked six times and threw a pick as well. Overall Wilson competed hard and completed 20 of 37 passes for 258 yards and a pair of touchdowns, both to Corey Davis. He also hit Denzel Mims on a deep ball for 40 yards as he spent much of the second half trying to rally his team from behind before ultimately falling short in a 19-14 defeat. The Patriots secondary missed Stephon Gilmore in the opener, allowing Miami to make some plays downfield in his absence. While the overall numbers look good, the group was unable to prevent the Dolphins from marching the length of the field to open both halves. Davis is a solid pro who should see a lot of J.C Jackson on Sunday. Rookie Elijah Moore was quiet in his debut but had a strong summer and shows promise. Jonathan Jones figures to take that assignment. Mims is a deep threat who wasn't a big part of the Jets attack during the preseason but he's dangerous. Jamison Crowder sat out the opener for New York and should return after coming off the COVID list. He could cause Jones some problems from the slot. However, the Patriots should be able to take advantage of the porous Jets offensive line and make life difficult on Wilson once again.

Special Teams - Edge: Patriots