Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

WEEK 2 · Sun 09/19 · 1:00 PM EDT
Patriots
New England Patriots
AT
Jets
New York Jets
PATRIOTS: Game Release (PDF) - Roster - Depth Chart - Stats - Watch Games
JETS: Roster - Depth Chart - Stats -
The New England Patriots will continue with a two-game AFC East divisional opponent set this week when they travel to MetLife stadium to face the New York Jets. Last week, the Patriots opened the year with a 17-16 loss against the Miami Dolphins.
Last season, the Patriots extended their winning streak to 10 straight victories over the Jets after earning their 21st series sweep and their fifth straight. The Patriots overcame a 27-17 deficit to win 30-27 at the Jets on Nov. 9, then closed out the year with a 28-14 win at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 3.
SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS
By Paul Perillo
Injuries have hurt a young Jets team early this season and the Patriots will look to take advantage.
When the Patriots run - Edge: Patriots
The Patriots rushing attack got off to a fantastic start as Damien Harris ripped off a 35-yard run on the first play of the season. Things did not go quite as well from there. Harris managed only 65 yards on his ensuing 22 carries (less than 3-yard average) and ultimately fumbled on his final attempt. As a team New England picked up 125 yards on 30 attempts for a 4.2-yard average, but again, subtracting the chunk play to start and the production was modest. The absence of Trent Brown at right tackle clearly had something to do with that. Brown left the game after just seven snaps due to a calf injury. His status this week is uncertain. Both Harris and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson lost fumbles in the game, and Stevenson lost playing time as a result of his miscue. Harris should get the chance to retain his role in the lead back spot against a Jets team that struggled to contain Christian McCaffrey in Week 1. New York surrendered 111 yards on 27 carries for a 4.1-yard average with the bulk of that (98 yards) going to McCaffrey. The Jets play a number of bodies up front with Quinnen Williams, Jonathan Franklin-Myers, Fotorunso Fatukasi, Sheldon Rankins, Bryce Huff, Nathan Shepherd and Tim Ward all seeing significant time in Carolina. That group will need to be better against the Patriots physical ground game on Sunday, especially with linebackers Jamien Sherwood (ankle) and Blake Cashman (hamstring) not expected to play.
When the Patriots pass - Edge: Patriots
The Jets secondary is extremely young and susceptible to big plays like the one the Panthers connected on to Robbie Anderson for a long touchdown. Bryce Hall and Brandin Echols start at corner with Michael Carter serving as the nickel. Safeties Marcus Maye, Lamarcus Joyner, Sheldrick Redwine and former Patriot Adrian Colbert all saw action on Sunday with Colbert replacing Joyner, who was lost for the season due to a torn triceps. The lack of experience might allow Mac Jones to push the ball downfield a bit more often than he did in his impressive opener. Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers were the preferred targets with Kendrick Bourne providing a complement. All three should get opportunities to make plays Sunday in the Meadowlands, as should tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. And James White remains a reliable target out of the backfield. The Jets front applied some mild pressure on Sam Darnold in Carolina but not enough to disrupt the game. Assuming the Patriots offensive line can keep Jones relatively clean, the passing game should continue to operate efficiently.
When the Jets run - Edge: Patriots
New York's running game was non-existent against the Panthers, picking up just 45 yards on 17 carries. Tevin Coleman saw the bulk of the reps with nine carries but gained only 24 yards. Ty Johnson and rookie Michael Carter failed to provide any production and the Jets wound up being completely one-dimensional as the offensive line struggled to open any holes. That doesn't figure to get any better after the loss of left tackle Mehki Becton, who is arguably the team's best overall player. Becton will miss 4-6 weeks with a knee injury, forcing George Fant to move from the right side while Morgan Moses to his spot. The Patriots run defense showed signs of improvement against the Dolphins but still had some occasional struggles. That was particularly true in short-yardage situations and at the end of the game when Miami ran out the clock with three straight runs to pick up a first down. Davin Godchaux, Lawrence Guy and Deatrich Wise started but Christian Barmore, Carl Davis and Henry Anderson also saw some action up front. That group should be able to contain what has been a dormant ground game in New York.
When the Jets pass - Edge: Patriots
Rookie Zach Wilson showed some promise in his NFL debut but also showed his lack of experience. While he maneuvered well and tossed a pair of touchdown passes, he was also sacked six times and threw a pick as well. Overall Wilson competed hard and completed 20 of 37 passes for 258 yards and a pair of touchdowns, both to Corey Davis. He also hit Denzel Mims on a deep ball for 40 yards as he spent much of the second half trying to rally his team from behind before ultimately falling short in a 19-14 defeat. The Patriots secondary missed Stephon Gilmore in the opener, allowing Miami to make some plays downfield in his absence. While the overall numbers look good, the group was unable to prevent the Dolphins from marching the length of the field to open both halves. Davis is a solid pro who should see a lot of J.C Jackson on Sunday. Rookie Elijah Moore was quiet in his debut but had a strong summer and shows promise. Jonathan Jones figures to take that assignment. Mims is a deep threat who wasn't a big part of the Jets attack during the preseason but he's dangerous. Jamison Crowder sat out the opener for New York and should return after coming off the COVID list. He could cause Jones some problems from the slot. However, the Patriots should be able to take advantage of the porous Jets offensive line and make life difficult on Wilson once again.
Special Teams - Edge: Patriots
As expected veteran Nick Folk was elevated from the practice squad and handled the kicking duties for the Patriots in the opener while rookie Quinn Nordin was listed among the inactives. He was perfect on his three field goals against Miami. The Jets counter with Matt Ammendola, who didn't get any opportunities in Carolina as the Jets went for 2 following both touchdowns. Jake Bailey and Braden Mann handle the punting chores, but Mann suffered a sprained knee against the Panthers and Ammendola was forced to step in. He averaged 48.5 yards on six punts with two downed inside the 20. The Jets will need to replace Mann, who is out 4-6 six weeks. That uncertainty gives the Patriots a significant edge in the kicking game. Braxton Berrios returns punts and kicks for the Jets while Gunner Olszewski (punts) and Brandon Bolden (kicks) handle those chores for the Patriots. New England is typically sound in all aspects of special teams and that should continue against a Jets team struggling to find healthy bodies.
SERIES HISTORY
The New England Patriots and New York Jets will meet for the first of two meetings in 2021. The Patriots earned their 21st series sweep and a season sweep for the fifth straight year. In 2020, the Patriots beat the Jets, 30-27, on a last second 51-yard field goal by K Nick Folk on Monday Night Football on Nov. 9 and then closed out the 2020 season with a 28-14 win at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 3, 2021.
Last season, the Patriots earned their 21st series sweep, their fifth straight, 12th under Bill Belichick, and their 14th since Robert Kraft purchased the team. The Patriots enter this week with 10 straight wins over the Jets.
New England leads the series 69-54-1 overall. The Patriots are 37-25-1 all-time in home games against the Jets, including 17-4 at Gillette Stadium.
The teams have played in the postseason three times – a 1985 Wild Card game, a 2006 Wild Card game and an AFC Divisional game in 2010. New England beat the Jets, 26-14, in 1985 at the Meadowlands en route to Super Bowl XX. In 2006, the Patriots defeated the Jets, 37-16, at Gillette Stadium, and the Jets beat the Patriots, 28-21, in the 2010 divisional playoff game in Foxborough.
New England is 40-16 against the Jets since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994.
New England's 69 overall victories over the Jets (including two playoff wins) are the second most over any single opponent in the NFL, trailing only the 76 all-time wins over Buffalo.
NEW ENGLAND 69, NEW YORK 54, 1 TIE
(INCLUDING NEW ENGLAND 2, NEW YORK 1 IN PLAYOFFS)
Home Record: 37-25-1 (incl. 1-1 in playoffs)
- Record in Foxborough: 33-19
- Gillette Stadium: 17-4 (incl. 1-1 playoffs)
- Foxboro Stadium: 16-15
- Record in Boston: 4-5-1
- Record in Birmingham, Ala.:.0-1
Road Record: 32-29 (incl. 1-0 in playoffs)
- MetLife Stadium:..8-3
- Giants Stadium:.17-10 (incl. 1-0 playoffs)
- Shea Stadium: 5-14
- Polo Grounds:.2-2
- Seasonal Sweeps: Patriots 21 (most recent '21), Jets 14 ('00)
- Bill Belichick vs. N.Y. Jets: 34-12 (33-11 with New England)
BELICHICK AGAINST THE AFC EAST
Bill Belichick has a 96-35 (.733) all-time regular season record against the AFC East as head coach of the Patriots in the regular season, including a 32-10 record against the Jets.
TALE OF THE TAPE
|2021 REGULAR SEASON
|NEW ENGLAND
|N.Y. JETS
|Record
|0-1
|0-1
|Divisional Standings
|2nd (T)
|2nd (T)
|Total Yards Gained
|393
|252
|Total Offense (Rank)
|393.0 (16)
|252.0 (29T)
|Rush Offense
|125.0 (13)
|45.0 (31)
|Pass Offense
|268.0 (15)
|207.0 (24)
|Points Per Game
|16 (23T)
|14.0 (27T)
|Total Yards Allowed
|259
|381
|Total Defense (Rank)
|259.0 (5T)
|381.0 (14T)
|Rush Defense
|74.0 (8T)
|111.0 (15)
|Pass Defense
|185.0 (6)
|270.0 (19)
|Points Allowed/Game
|17.0 (11)
|19.0 (12)
|Possession Avg.
|36:43
|28:40
|Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost
|1/13
|6/51
|Sacks Made/Yards
|2/17
|1/9
|Total Touchdowns Scored
|1
|2
|Penalties Against/Yards
|8/84
|5/30
|Punts/Avg.
|2/49.5
|7/49.6
|Turnover Differential
|-1 (21T)
|0 (13T)
QUARTERBACK COMPARISON
|2021
|ATT
|COMP
|YARDS
|TD
|SK/YDS
|LNG
|INT
|Week 1
|39
|29
|281
|1
|1/13
|26
|0
|2021
|ATT
|COMP
|YARDS
|TD
|SK/YDS
|LNG
|INT
|Week 1
|37
|20
|258
|2
|6/51
|40
|1
CONNECTIONS
Former Jets
- DL Henry Anderson (2018-20)
- HC Bill Belichick – Asst. HC/DC (1997-99)
- Named HC in 1999 (Resigned shortly after)
- K Nick Folk (2010-16)
- QC/QBs Bo Hardegree – Offensive Asst. (2019-20)
- LB Harvey Langi (2019-20)
- WRC Mick Lombardi – Asst. QBC (2017-18)
- Chief of Staff Berj Najarian – Public Relations (1995-99)
Former Patriots
- WR Braxton Berrios (2018) - Taken 210 overall in the 6th round of the 2018 draft by the Patriots. He was placed on IR prior to the start of his rookie year and was released before the 2019 season when the Jets claimed him.
- ST Asst. Leon Washington – Player (2013)
- DB Adrian Colbert went to training camp with the Patriots in 2021
WHAT TO LOOK FOR...
- New England has won 10 straight games against the New York Jets, the third-longest winning streak against an opponent in Patriots history.
- The Patriots have gone 87 straight games (regular and postseason) scoring in the first half, an NFL record. The Patriots also own the second-longest streak at 82 games with a first-half score (2006-11). The last time the Patriots failed to score in the first half was a 16-0 loss at home against Buffalo on Oct. 2, 2016.
- The New England Patriots own a 94-29 (.764) record in regular season AFC East games since the beginning of the 2001 season, compiling the best intra-division record of any team in the NFL.
- Since the start of the 1994 season when Robert Kraft purchased the team, the Patriots have the best regular season road record in the NFL. New England has finished undefeated on the road twice (2007 and 2016).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4. Kevin Harlan will handle play-by-play duties with Trent Green as the color analyst. Melanie Collins will report from the sidelines. The game will be produced by Ken Mack and directed by Suzanne Smith.
LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 35 stations can be found here. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. The games are produced by Marc Cappello.
For information on how to stream the game please visit our Ways to Watch guide.