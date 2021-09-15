Week 2: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Official website of the New England Patriots

Sep 15, 2021 at 04:00 PM
The New England Patriots (0-1) and the New York Jets (0-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2021

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Trent Brown, Calf
LB Kyle Van Noy, Throat

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
T Yodny Cajuste, Hamstring
LB Ronnie Perkins, Shoulder

FULL AVAILABILITY
WR Nelson Agholor, Ankle
DB Kyle Dugger, Wrist
DB Jalen Mills, Ankle

NEW YORK JETS (0-1)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Jamien Sherwood, Ankle

LIMITED AVAILABILITY
WR Keelan Cole

FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed

Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions

GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play

