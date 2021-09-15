Week 2: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

The New England Patriots (0-1) and the New York Jets (0-1) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2021
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (0-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
T Trent Brown, Calf
LB Kyle Van Noy, Throat
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
T Yodny Cajuste, Hamstring
LB Ronnie Perkins, Shoulder
FULL AVAILABILITY
WR Nelson Agholor, Ankle
DB Kyle Dugger, Wrist
DB Jalen Mills, Ankle
NEW YORK JETS (0-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
LB Jamien Sherwood, Ankle
LIMITED AVAILABILITY
WR Keelan Cole
FULL AVAILABILITY
No Players Listed
Bold indicates a change from the previous day's report.
PRACTICE PARTICIPATION
Did Not Participate in Practice
Limited Availability = Less than 100% of a player's normal repetitions
Full Availability = 100% of a player's normal repetitions
GAME STATUS DEFINITIONS:
Out = Player will not play
Doubtful = Unlikely to play
Questionable = Uncertain as to whether the player will play