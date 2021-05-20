'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

Bledsoe is a 5-11, 201-pound safety who is as comfortable playing in the slot as he is out in space. He worked as an extra linebacker in the box occasionally but more often than not showcased his man cover skills and locked horns with some of the nation's toughest wideouts. In addition to Marshall, who did most of his damage on the outside against Missouri and was a second-round pick of the Panthers, Bledsoe saw plenty of Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and Florida's Kadarius Toney as well – both first-round picks.

He suffered through some growing pains in the process, allowing eight touchdowns during his career, but Harbison pointed out that he won many of those battles as well and in the process improved greatly as his final season progressed.

"Within our defense he was a guy that we always put a lot of stress on" Harbison explained. "We would have him run with guys in motion and he had to deal with a lot of speed, guys using double moves on him in space, and he produced. He's very coachable. You can be tough with him and he responds every time."

Bledsoe was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round with 188th overall selection and already signed his four-year rookie deal. Harbison explained how a wrist injury suffered at the Senior Bowl may have negatively impacted his draft stock because he was not able to work out for teams during his Pro Day.

Still, Bledsoe projects to figure prominently in the special teams mix while he gets acclimated to NFL life in Foxborough working behind veterans Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips and second-year man Kyle Dugger.