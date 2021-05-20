Official website of the New England Patriots

Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

NFL Notes: Not much prime-time love for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding roster strengths and weaknesses

Report: Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer

Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Analysis: Patriots 2021 schedule

Download the Printable Schedule

Behind the scenes of the Patriots 'action-packed' schedule release video

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Turning a corner?

White, Patriots looking to bounce back

Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

Patrick Chung talks to NBC Boston about rise in anti-Asian hate crimes 

Scouting Profile: Cameron McGrone

Scouting Profile: Rhamondre Stevenson

Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

Scouting Profile: Ronnie Perkins

Deatrich Wise emerging as Patriots leader

Patriots 2021 OTA and Minicamp schedule 

Scouting Profile: Christian Barmore

Scouting Profile: Mac Jones

Experts grade the Patriots 2021 Draft class

'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

May 20, 2021 at 10:22 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

bledsoe-feature-pdc-ap

When Missouri defensive backs coach Charlie Harbison was asked about safety Joshuah Bledsoe, the veteran coach rattled off a number of his qualities before finishing with a simple yet effective phrase: "The game isn't too big for him."

Never was that more evident than last September when Harbison and the Tigers hosted defending national champion LSU in an early-season SEC showdown. The back-and-forth affair featured very little defense, and as time whittled away Missouri was clinging to a 45-41 lead.

Bledsoe_Joshuah

Joshuah Bledsoe

SAF

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 201 lbs
  • College: Missouri

But in the final minute the visitors moved the ball inside the Missouri 5 and had four cracks at a go-ahead touchdown. The defense held on the first three downs and with the ball sitting at the 1 and just 20 seconds left, the game came down to one final play.

LSU's Terrace Marshall had dominated all afternoon, racking up 11 catches for 235 yards and three touchdowns. Despite that monster production, Missouri allowed Marshall to be single covered with the game on the line. The man assigned to keep Marshall from a winning fourth touchdown was Bledsoe.

Marshall lined up in the slot to the right and LSU quarterback Myles Brennan took the shotgun snap and immediately rolled that way. Marshall took three strides before quickly cutting to the outside with the ball already in flight in his direction. But Bledsoe read the play perfectly, bumping Marshall on his break while diving underneath to knock the pass away, preserving a huge SEC victory for Missouri in the process.

"He can really do a lot of things," Harbison said. He played mostly man, and in the SEC that's really asking a lot of a safety to line up in the slot and keep tabs on these guys from Alabama, LSU, Florida … you name it, he covered everyone. He held his own against the SEC schedule. Josh is just a football player. No matter the opponent the game isn't too big for him."

Related Links

Photos: Patriots sixth round pick Joshuah Bledsoe in action

View photos of Patriots sixth round pick Safety Joshuah Bledsoe in action at Missouri.

Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
1 / 21

Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida wide receiver Freddie Swain, right, is unable to catch a pass as Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
2 / 21

Florida wide receiver Freddie Swain, right, is unable to catch a pass as Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida wide receiver Jordan Pouncey (86) tries to get open past Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
3 / 21

Florida wide receiver Jordan Pouncey (86) tries to get open past Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mizzou safety Joshuah Bledsoe (1), Mizzou offensive lineman Luke Griffin (54) Mizzou Tigers vs. No. 17 LSU Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics
4 / 21

Mizzou safety Joshuah Bledsoe (1), Mizzou offensive lineman Luke Griffin (54) Mizzou Tigers vs. No. 17 LSU Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics

Zach Bland/Copyright University of Missouri Athletics Department, All Rights Reserved
Mizzou Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics
5 / 21

Mizzou Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics

Zach Bland/Copyright University of Missouri Athletics Department, All Rights Reserved
Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe during an NCAA football game against SEMS on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
6 / 21

Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe during an NCAA football game against SEMS on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)

Colin E. Braley/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mizzou Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics
7 / 21

Mizzou Tigers vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics

Zach Bland/Copyright University of Missouri Athletics Department, All Rights Reserved
Mizzou safety Joshuah Bledsoe (1) Mizzou Tigers vs. No. 17 LSU Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics
8 / 21

Mizzou safety Joshuah Bledsoe (1) Mizzou Tigers vs. No. 17 LSU Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics

Zach Bland/Copyright University of Missouri Athletics Department, All Rights Reserved
, Mizzou defensive lineman Tre Williams (0), Mizzou safety Joshuah Bledsoe (1) Mizzou Tigers at No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics
9 / 21

, Mizzou defensive lineman Tre Williams (0), Mizzou safety Joshuah Bledsoe (1)
Mizzou Tigers at No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics

Zach Bland/Copyright University of Missouri Athletics Department, All Rights Reserved
Mizzou safety Joshuah Bledsoe (1) Mizzou Tigers vs. No. 17 LSU Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics
10 / 21

Mizzou safety Joshuah Bledsoe (1) Mizzou Tigers vs. No. 17 LSU Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics

Zach Bland/Copyright University of Missouri Athletics Department, All Rights Reserved
Mizzou Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Bri Stadium in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2020. Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics
11 / 21

Mizzou Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Bri Stadium in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2020. Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics

Zach Bland/Copyright University of Missouri Athletics Department, All Rights Reserved
Mizzou Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics
12 / 21

Mizzou Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics

Zach Bland/Copyright University of Missouri Athletics Department, All Rights Reserved
, Mizzou safety Joshuah Bledsoe (1) Mizzou Tigers at No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics
13 / 21

, Mizzou safety Joshuah Bledsoe (1)
Mizzou Tigers at No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics

Zach Bland/Copyright University of Missouri Athletics Department, All Rights Reserved
Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe (1) celebrates his interception of a Mississippi State pass in the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
14 / 21

Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe (1) celebrates his interception of a Mississippi State pass in the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2020. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mizzou safety Joshuah Bledsoe (1) Mizzou Tigers vs. No. 17 LSU Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Hunter Dyke/Mizzou Athletics
15 / 21

Mizzou safety Joshuah Bledsoe (1) Mizzou Tigers vs. No. 17 LSU Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Hunter Dyke/Mizzou Athletics

Hunter Dyke/Copyright University of Missouri Athletics Department, All Rights Reserved
Mizzou safety Joshuah Bledsoe (1) Mizzou Tigers vs. Kentucky Wildcats at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Zach BlandMizzou Athletics
16 / 21

Mizzou safety Joshuah Bledsoe (1) Mizzou Tigers vs. Kentucky Wildcats at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Zach BlandMizzou Athletics

Zach Bland/Copyright University of Missouri Athletics Department, All Rights Reserved
Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
17 / 21

Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

L.G. Patterson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
No. 25 Mizzou Tigers vs. No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics
18 / 21

No. 25 Mizzou Tigers vs. No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics

Zach Bland/Copyright University of Missouri Athletics Department, All Rights Reserved
Mizzou Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Bri Stadium in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2020. Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics
19 / 21

Mizzou Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Bri Stadium in Columbia, S.C. on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2020. Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics

Zach Bland/Copyright University of Missouri Athletics Department, All Rights Reserved
Florida wide receiver Freddie Swain, right, is unable to catch a pass as Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
20 / 21

Florida wide receiver Freddie Swain, right, is unable to catch a pass as Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida wide receiver Freddie Swain, right, is unable to catch a pass as Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
21 / 21

Florida wide receiver Freddie Swain, right, is unable to catch a pass as Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Bledsoe is a 5-11, 201-pound safety who is as comfortable playing in the slot as he is out in space. He worked as an extra linebacker in the box occasionally but more often than not showcased his man cover skills and locked horns with some of the nation's toughest wideouts. In addition to Marshall, who did most of his damage on the outside against Missouri and was a second-round pick of the Panthers, Bledsoe saw plenty of Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and Florida's Kadarius Toney as well – both first-round picks.

He suffered through some growing pains in the process, allowing eight touchdowns during his career, but Harbison pointed out that he won many of those battles as well and in the process improved greatly as his final season progressed.

"Within our defense he was a guy that we always put a lot of stress on" Harbison explained. "We would have him run with guys in motion and he had to deal with a lot of speed, guys using double moves on him in space, and he produced. He's very coachable. You can be tough with him and he responds every time."

Bledsoe was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round with 188th overall selection and already signed his four-year rookie deal. Harbison explained how a wrist injury suffered at the Senior Bowl may have negatively impacted his draft stock because he was not able to work out for teams during his Pro Day.

Still, Bledsoe projects to figure prominently in the special teams mix while he gets acclimated to NFL life in Foxborough working behind veterans Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips and second-year man Kyle Dugger.

"He can run and he has good size," Hardison continued. "He was a big part of our coverage units, the punt team especially. He's like a Swiss Army knife. If he hadn't gotten hurt at Senior Bowl he may have gone higher. He was in a cast at his Pro Day and couldn't work out."

Off the field, Harbison said Bledsoe was focused both on improving his game and maintaining his academic standing.

"He's more of a quiet guy," Harbison said. "He doesn't deal with a lot of people, he's not out hanging around all the time getting in trouble. He's about his business, especially his academics. Which I respect.

"I had only one year with him, but he was a guy everyone respected and looked up to. A lot of people looked up to him within his group, and that says a lot. He's going to be a guy who asks a lot of questions because he wants to learn and he wants to get better. I would think he's going to a great environment for that up there.

"All he needs is an opportunity and he'll prove what he's worth."

Advertising