Scouting Profile: Joshuah Bledsoe

May 12, 2021 at 09:00 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

bledsoe-scouting-report2021-DraftArticle-PDC2

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots sixth-round pick Joshuah Bledsoe.

Joshuah Bledsoe

  • S, 5-11, 204
  • Missouri
  • Houston, Texas
  • 6th round, 188th overall

Strengths: Closes well in coverage. … Plays with good strength. … Possesses good timing playing the ball. … Shows poise with the ball in the air. … Aggressive, downhill style as a run defender. … Showed some versatility as a safety and nickel back. … Very durable. … Enjoyed a solid week at the Senior Bowl. … Linebacker mentality could allow him to develop as a nickel safety.

Weaknesses: Can get turned around in coverage. … Guilty of taking false steps on double moves. … Sometimes aggressiveness causes him to overrun plays in run support. … Ball skills are lacking. … Can get overly physical and at times misses tackles as a result looking of big hits.

Personal: Enjoyed a productive career at Dekaney HS in Houston. … Majored in parks, recreation and sport at Missouri. … His mother added the extra 'H' at the end of his first name so he would have seven letters like everyone else in the family. … Three-year member of SEC academic honor roll.

Comparable NFL player: Daniel Sorensen, DB, Chiefs – Like the KC veteran, Bledsoe doesn't have a great positional fit at the next level but his aggressiveness and special teams profile may lead to more defensive responsibilities with further development.

By the numbers

Table inside Article
YEAR GP-GS UA A TT TFL SACKS YDS. PD FF FR INT
2017 12-0 9 4 13 1.0 1.0 7.0 0 0 0 0
2018 12-0 19 9 28 0.0 0.0 0.0 2 0 1 0
2019 12-12 35 14 49 4.0 0.0 0.0 10 1 1 0
2020 10-10 31 10 41 3.0 0.0 0.0 7 1 1 1
TOTALS 46-22 94 37 131 8.0 1.0 7.0 19 2 3 1
Bledsoe_Joshuah

Joshuah Bledsoe

SAF

  • Height: 5-11
  • Weight: 201 lbs
  • College: Missouri

What they're saying …

"Bill Belichick likes guys who can play both up front and in the secondary. Bledsoe is athletic enough to be sticky in coverage as well as clean up plays inside the box." – NFL.com draft analyst Mark Dulgerian

