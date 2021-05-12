Scouting Profile: Joshuah Bledsoe

Strengths: Closes well in coverage. … Plays with good strength. … Possesses good timing playing the ball. … Shows poise with the ball in the air. … Aggressive, downhill style as a run defender. … Showed some versatility as a safety and nickel back. … Very durable. … Enjoyed a solid week at the Senior Bowl. … Linebacker mentality could allow him to develop as a nickel safety.

Weaknesses: Can get turned around in coverage. … Guilty of taking false steps on double moves. … Sometimes aggressiveness causes him to overrun plays in run support. … Ball skills are lacking. … Can get overly physical and at times misses tackles as a result looking of big hits.

Personal: Enjoyed a productive career at Dekaney HS in Houston. … Majored in parks, recreation and sport at Missouri. … His mother added the extra 'H' at the end of his first name so he would have seven letters like everyone else in the family. … Three-year member of SEC academic honor roll.