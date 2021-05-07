Scouting Profile: Ronnie Perkins

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots third-round pick Ronnie Perkins.
Ronnie Perkins
- DL, 6-3, 253
- Oklahoma
- St. Louis, Mo.
- 3rd round, 96th overall
Strengths: Experienced, productive three-year starter; knack for getting into the backfield to make plays; can rush the passer from inside or out; plays instinctively.
Weaknesses: Relatively undersized for his position; needs to improve his ability to shed blocks; could utilize his natural speed more against bigger opponents.
Personal: Youngest of six children in his family; a top-75 overall recruit in high school, No.1 from the state of Missouri; started for the Sooners as a true freshman, earning Freshman All-American honors; named to second-team All-Big 12 as a sophomore.
Comparable NFL player: Trey Flowers (Detroit Lions) – Undersized former Patriots draft choice who nonetheless used good football instincts to become a reliable starter and coveted free agent.
By the numbers
|YEAR
|GP
|SOLO
|AST
|TOT
|TFL
|YDS
|SACK
|YDS
|PD
|FF
|FR
|INT
|YDS
|2018
|14
|17
|20
|37
|8.0
|34.0
|5.0
|25.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2019
|13
|28
|10
|38
|13.5
|40.0
|6.0
|28.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2020
|6
|16
|8
|24
|10.5
|49.0
|5.5
|32.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOT
|33
|61
|38
|99
|32.0
|123.0
|16.5
|85.0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
Pro Day numbers *
- Height: 6-2
- Weight: 253
- 40 yards: 4.71
- Bench (225): 25
- Vertical jump: 32
- Long jump: 9'07"
- Shuttle: 4.69
- Cone: NA
* Combine comparison unavailable because 2021 Combine was cancelled
What they're saying ...
"As an energetic edge defender with heavy hands, Perkins is a power rusher with disruptive potential. He wears down blockers with relentless effort and violent hands. Perkins is a bit raw and unrefined as a technician, but his energy gives him a chance to shine as a situational playmaker early in his career." ~ Bucky Brooks, NFL.com