Scouting Profile: Ronnie Perkins

May 07, 2021 at 08:00 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

perkins-profile-2021-DraftArticle-PDC2

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots third-round pick Ronnie Perkins.

Ronnie Perkins

  • DL, 6-3, 253
  • Oklahoma
  • St. Louis, Mo.
  • 3rd round, 96th overall

Strengths: Experienced, productive three-year starter; knack for getting into the backfield to make plays; can rush the passer from inside or out; plays instinctively.

Weaknesses: Relatively undersized for his position; needs to improve his ability to shed blocks; could utilize his natural speed more against bigger opponents.

Personal: Youngest of six children in his family; a top-75 overall recruit in high school, No.1 from the state of Missouri; started for the Sooners as a true freshman, earning Freshman All-American honors; named to second-team All-Big 12 as a sophomore.

Comparable NFL player: Trey Flowers (Detroit Lions) – Undersized former Patriots draft choice who nonetheless used good football instincts to become a reliable starter and coveted free agent.

By the numbers

Table inside Article
YEAR GP SOLO AST TOT TFL YDS SACK YDS PD FF FR INT YDS
2018 14 17 20 37 8.0 34.0 5.0 25.0 1 0 0 0 0
2019 13 28 10 38 13.5 40.0 6.0 28.0 0 1 0 0 0
2020 6 16 8 24 10.5 49.0 5.5 32.0 0 0 0 0 0
TOT 33 61 38 99 32.0 123.0 16.5 85.0 1 1 0 0 0

Pro Day numbers *

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 253
  • 40 yards: 4.71
  • Bench (225): 25
  • Vertical jump: 32
  • Long jump: 9'07"
  • Shuttle: 4.69
  • Cone: NA

* Combine comparison unavailable because 2021 Combine was cancelled

What they're saying ...

"As an energetic edge defender with heavy hands, Perkins is a power rusher with disruptive potential. He wears down blockers with relentless effort and violent hands. Perkins is a bit raw and unrefined as a technician, but his energy gives him a chance to shine as a situational playmaker early in his career." ~ Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

