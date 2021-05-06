Official website of the New England Patriots

Scouting Profile: Christian Barmore

May 06, 2021
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer



Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots second-round pick Christian Barmore.

Christian Barmore

  • DL, 6'4", 310 
  • Philadelphia, PA (Neumann Goretti)
  • 2nd round, 36th overall

Strengths: Big and strong with violent hands…most effective as a pass rusher where his power is apparent and often overwhelming to even the best college offensive linemen…Impressive quickness off the snap… A finisher when he arrives angry at the quarterback… Versatile to play up and down the line of scrimmage… Shows flashes as a two-gapper, can stack and shed… Should make an instant impact in the NFL on passing downs where his power and burst off the line should translate immediately… Led Alabama in sacks (8) and forced fumbles (3) in 2020… Defensive MVP of the 2020 National Championship, First team All-SEC, Second team All-American.

Weaknesses: Ceiling will be determined by how disciplined he can stay against the run… At his best on the move, must continue to develop two-gap ability but has all the necessary traits to do so… Holding up against double teams will a be key area for development in New England… Part-time player at Alabama playing 22.4 percent of the defensive snaps in 2019 and 39.8 in 2020… Started just six games, playing a total of 747 collegiate snaps.

Personal: Philadelphia native… Helped lead Neumann Goretti to an 11-1 record and a state playoff quarterfinal appearance as a senior in high school… Was also a standout basketball player… First team All-Catholic and All-State in 2017. Originally committed to Temple before signing with Alabama on signing day.

Comparable NFL player: Marcel Dareus – Barmore is a unique combination of size, power and explosion and while his strength and pedigree matches that of Dareus, Barmore has all the traits necessary to ascend to a Pro Bowl talent who makes an impact on all three downs. His power is similar to former Patriot Ty Warren.

By the Numbers


YEAR GP/GS TKLS TFL SACK FF PD
2018 REDSHIRT
2019 12/1 26 6.0 2.0 0 2
2020 12/5 37 9.5 8.0 3 3
TOTAL 24/6 63 15.5 10.0 3 5

Workout numbers

  • Height: 6-4           
  • Weight : 310     
  • 40 yards: 4.97 
  • Bench (225): N/A       
  • Vertical jump: N/A      
  • Long jump: N/A
  • Shuttle: 4.75      
  • Cone: 7.81


Christian Barmore

DT

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 310 lbs
  • College: Alabama

What they're saying ...

NFL.com/Lance Zierlein: Barmore's explosive first step, violent hands and upper-body power are the ingredients of a three-down defender with the versatility to play a number of positions in an even or odd front as an impactful rookie starter.

Dane Brugler/The Athletic: Overall, Barmore comes with obvious risk due to his inexperience and the raw elements to his game, but he doesn't stay blocked long due to his play strength, explosiveness and energy. He projects as a position-versatile NFL starter with a Pro Bowl ceiling.

