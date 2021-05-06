Scouting Profile: Christian Barmore

Strengths: Big and strong with violent hands…most effective as a pass rusher where his power is apparent and often overwhelming to even the best college offensive linemen…Impressive quickness off the snap… A finisher when he arrives angry at the quarterback… Versatile to play up and down the line of scrimmage… Shows flashes as a two-gapper, can stack and shed… Should make an instant impact in the NFL on passing downs where his power and burst off the line should translate immediately… Led Alabama in sacks (8) and forced fumbles (3) in 2020… Defensive MVP of the 2020 National Championship, First team All-SEC, Second team All-American.

Weaknesses: Ceiling will be determined by how disciplined he can stay against the run… At his best on the move, must continue to develop two-gap ability but has all the necessary traits to do so… Holding up against double teams will a be key area for development in New England… Part-time player at Alabama playing 22.4 percent of the defensive snaps in 2019 and 39.8 in 2020… Started just six games, playing a total of 747 collegiate snaps.

Personal: Philadelphia native… Helped lead Neumann Goretti to an 11-1 record and a state playoff quarterfinal appearance as a senior in high school… Was also a standout basketball player… First team All-Catholic and All-State in 2017. Originally committed to Temple before signing with Alabama on signing day.