Scouting Profile: Mac Jones

Strengths: Advanced understanding of the game…Poised in pocket, compact throwing motion…Quick processor and strong decision making…great anticipatory thrower, goes through progression and can throw in-rhythm off the break…Excellent accuracy and understanding of ball placement…Good feet in pocket, avoids rush with subtle movement, understands where pressure will come from…Will take big hits to deliver the ball…Can plant and deliver strikes…Good understanding of the playbook and scheme…Highly competitive…2020 captain, shows good leadership traits, earned much praise from teammates…Participated in Senior Bowl (named top QB on American team, showed rapid understanding of professional playbook) and was the first to throw at two Pro Days during pre-draft process…16-1 as a starter in Alabama career…Won 2020 National Championship…Led FBS in passing yards (4,500), passing efficiency (203.1) and completion percentage (77.4%)…Completion percentage set single-season NCAA record.

Weaknesses: Only 17 career starts…Average size and mobility…Not an explosive downfield thrower nor a big-play threat with his feet …Limited effectiveness outside the pocket/on the move…Benefitted from NFL-caliber weapons and blockers in front of him, along with elite college offensive scheme.

Personal: Attended The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, playing for legendary coach Corky Rogers…Led Bolles to the state regional finals as a junior and the state finals as a senior, while earning All-State honors… All five members of his family played college athletics, including both his parents who played collegiate tennis…Holds two degrees from Alabama with an undergrad degree in business communications (4.0 GPA) and a master's degree in sports hospitality.