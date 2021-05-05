Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed May 05 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

Experts grade the Patriots 2021 Draft class

Meet the Draft Picks: Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins

Inside the Draft Room: Ernie Adams Honored Before Final Pick

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

Nike makes triumphant return to the Patriots Draft war room

Belichick creating competition with Day 2, 3 picks

Get to know the Patriots Day 2 and 3 Draft picks

Patriots add depth all around on Day 3 of draft

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 2 picks

On Draft Day 2, Patriots double up on D-linemen

Belichick makes his move for Barmore

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

Mac Jones 4/29: 'I feel like secretly I wanted to go to the Patriots all along'

In Round 1, Patriots can't pass up passer Jones 

Mac to the future

Patriots select Mac Jones with No. 15 pick in 2021 draft

College Highlights: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Mac Jones on joining Pats: 'This is what I wanted all along'

Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Draft Forecast

Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Mock draft, numbers and more draft talk

Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

One-on-One with Bill Belichick

Scouting Profile: Mac Jones

May 05, 2021 at 10:55 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

mac-profile-2021-DraftArticle-PDC2

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots first-round pick Mac Jones.

Mac Jones

  • QB, 6'2 ½", 217
  • Jacksonville, FL (The Bolles School)
  • 1st round, 15th overall

Strengths: Advanced understanding of the game…Poised in pocket, compact throwing motion…Quick processor and strong decision making…great anticipatory thrower, goes through progression and can throw in-rhythm off the break…Excellent accuracy and understanding of ball placement…Good feet in pocket, avoids rush with subtle movement, understands where pressure will come from…Will take big hits to deliver the ball…Can plant and deliver strikes…Good understanding of the playbook and scheme…Highly competitive…2020 captain, shows good leadership traits, earned much praise from teammates…Participated in Senior Bowl (named top QB on American team, showed rapid understanding of professional playbook) and was the first to throw at two Pro Days during pre-draft process…16-1 as a starter in Alabama career…Won 2020 National Championship…Led FBS in passing yards (4,500), passing efficiency (203.1) and completion percentage (77.4%)…Completion percentage set single-season NCAA record.

Weaknesses: Only 17 career starts…Average size and mobility…Not an explosive downfield thrower nor a big-play threat with his feet …Limited effectiveness outside the pocket/on the move…Benefitted from NFL-caliber weapons and blockers in front of him, along with elite college offensive scheme.

Personal: Attended The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, playing for legendary coach Corky Rogers…Led Bolles to the state regional finals as a junior and the state finals as a senior, while earning All-State honors… All five members of his family played college athletics, including both his parents who played collegiate tennis…Holds two degrees from Alabama with an undergrad degree in business communications (4.0 GPA) and a master's degree in sports hospitality.

Comparable NFL player: Matt Ryan – An efficient pocket passer who knows how and when to get the ball out, Jones can only hope to find a receiver like Julio Jones in his future. If his processing speed and grasp of the playbook carries over to the NFL, Jones could see similar long-term, consistent production like Matt Ryan has had. Ryan's arm strength was questioned when he was drafted, though Jones was far more efficient and safer throwing the ball.

Related Links

By the Numbers

Table inside Article
YEAR GP/GS CP-ATT. CP% YARDS TD INT
2017 REDSHIRT
2018 14/0 5-113 38.5 123 1 0
2019 12/4 97-141 68.8 1,503 14 3
2020 13/13 311-402 77.4 4,500 41 4
TOTAL 39/17 413-556 74.3 6,126 56 7

Workout numbers

  • Height: 6-2.5              
  • Weight:217      
  • 40 yards: 4.82      
  • Bench (225): N/A         
  • Vertical jump:32.0    
  • Long jump: 9-8
  • Shuttle:4.39     
  • 3-Cone: 7.04
Jones_Mac

Mac Jones

QB

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 217 lbs
  • College: Alabama

What they're saying …

Lance Zierline/NFL.com: Jones has above-average accuracy and a season full of eye-catching production. He displayed nice improvement as he grew into the position from 2019 to 2020. His accuracy and ball placement stand out and he throws a very catchable football with consistent touch on it. He's not much of an improv player but can hurt defenses with his feet once he leaves the pocket.

Dane Brugler/The Athletic: Overall, Jones doesn't have elite level mobility or arm strength, but he is good-enough in those areas and he is poised, hyper competitive and doesn't make mistakes. He projects as a high-floor NFL starter.

Related Content

news

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Experts grade the Patriots 2021 Draft class

Experts hand out their grades on the Patriots 2021 NFL Draft class.
news

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft

With eight players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Patriots made some significant additions to their team. Here's what they mean.
news

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 3 picks

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots day 3 draft picks from the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Patriots add depth all around on Day 3 of draft

Recapping what the Patriots did during Rounds 4 through 7 of the 2021 NFL Draft, including reaction from the head coach and newest players.
news

Potential Patriots targets for draft's day three

After adding two more players on day two, the Patriots look to close out their 2021 draft with five more potential picks.
news

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 2 picks

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots second and third round draft picks from the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Belichick makes his move for Barmore

The Patriots traded up in the second round and found a talented defensive tackle in Alabama's Christian Barmore.
news

On Draft Day 2, Patriots double up on D-linemen

Recapping what the Patriots did during Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft, including reaction from the head coach and newest players.
news

Transcript: Bill Belichick Post-Draft Press Conference 4/30

Read the full transcript from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's post-draft press conference following Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday, April 30, 2021.
news

Mac to the future

The Patriots selected their quarterback of the future in Alabama's Mac Jones.

Latest News

Longsjo Middle School's Becky Colo named 2021 Massachusetts STEM Teacher of the Year

Scouting Profile: Mac Jones

Patriots News Blitz 5/5: David Andrews is excited to be back

Joejuan Williams graduates from Vanderbilt University over the weekend 

NFL Notes: Patriots have hope with Mac Jones

Andrews excited to start team-building process

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

David Andrews 5/4: 'This is home, this is a special place'

Patriots offensive captain David Andrews addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.

Inside the Draft Room: Ernie Adams Honored Before Final Pick

Patriots honor a legend prior to their final selection of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Meet the Draft Picks: Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins

Lauren Spencer sits down with the New England Patriots second and third round draft picks, Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins to discuss draft day and playing for the Patriots.

Recapping Day 3 of the NFL Draft for New England

Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss the New England Patriots draft picks on the third day of the NFL draft.

Bill Belichick 5/1: 'We'll continue to work through the draft and rookie process and try to improve the team in any way we can'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his post-Draft press conference following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Patriots select Tre Nixon with No. 242 pick in 2021 draft

The New England Patriots select University of Central Florida wide receiver Tre Nixon with the No. 242 pick in Round 7 of the 2021 NFL Draft.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising