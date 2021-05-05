Scouting Profile: Mac Jones

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots first-round pick Mac Jones.
Mac Jones
- QB, 6'2 ½", 217
- Jacksonville, FL (The Bolles School)
- 1st round, 15th overall
Strengths: Advanced understanding of the game…Poised in pocket, compact throwing motion…Quick processor and strong decision making…great anticipatory thrower, goes through progression and can throw in-rhythm off the break…Excellent accuracy and understanding of ball placement…Good feet in pocket, avoids rush with subtle movement, understands where pressure will come from…Will take big hits to deliver the ball…Can plant and deliver strikes…Good understanding of the playbook and scheme…Highly competitive…2020 captain, shows good leadership traits, earned much praise from teammates…Participated in Senior Bowl (named top QB on American team, showed rapid understanding of professional playbook) and was the first to throw at two Pro Days during pre-draft process…16-1 as a starter in Alabama career…Won 2020 National Championship…Led FBS in passing yards (4,500), passing efficiency (203.1) and completion percentage (77.4%)…Completion percentage set single-season NCAA record.
Weaknesses: Only 17 career starts…Average size and mobility…Not an explosive downfield thrower nor a big-play threat with his feet …Limited effectiveness outside the pocket/on the move…Benefitted from NFL-caliber weapons and blockers in front of him, along with elite college offensive scheme.
Personal: Attended The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, playing for legendary coach Corky Rogers…Led Bolles to the state regional finals as a junior and the state finals as a senior, while earning All-State honors… All five members of his family played college athletics, including both his parents who played collegiate tennis…Holds two degrees from Alabama with an undergrad degree in business communications (4.0 GPA) and a master's degree in sports hospitality.
Comparable NFL player: Matt Ryan – An efficient pocket passer who knows how and when to get the ball out, Jones can only hope to find a receiver like Julio Jones in his future. If his processing speed and grasp of the playbook carries over to the NFL, Jones could see similar long-term, consistent production like Matt Ryan has had. Ryan's arm strength was questioned when he was drafted, though Jones was far more efficient and safer throwing the ball.
By the Numbers
|YEAR
|GP/GS
|CP-ATT.
|CP%
|YARDS
|TD
|INT
|2017
|REDSHIRT
|2018
|14/0
|5-113
|38.5
|123
|1
|0
|2019
|12/4
|97-141
|68.8
|1,503
|14
|3
|2020
|13/13
|311-402
|77.4
|4,500
|41
|4
|TOTAL
|39/17
|413-556
|74.3
|6,126
|56
|7
Workout numbers
- Height: 6-2.5
- Weight:217
- 40 yards: 4.82
- Bench (225): N/A
- Vertical jump:32.0
- Long jump: 9-8
- Shuttle:4.39
- 3-Cone: 7.04
What they're saying …
Lance Zierline/NFL.com: Jones has above-average accuracy and a season full of eye-catching production. He displayed nice improvement as he grew into the position from 2019 to 2020. His accuracy and ball placement stand out and he throws a very catchable football with consistent touch on it. He's not much of an improv player but can hurt defenses with his feet once he leaves the pocket.
Dane Brugler/The Athletic: Overall, Jones doesn't have elite level mobility or arm strength, but he is good-enough in those areas and he is poised, hyper competitive and doesn't make mistakes. He projects as a high-floor NFL starter.