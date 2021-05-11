Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Tue May 11 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Turning a corner?

White, Patriots looking to bounce back

Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

Patrick Chung talks to NBC Boston about rise in anti-Asian hate crimes 

Scouting Profile: Cameron McGrone

Scouting Profile: Rhamondre Stevenson

Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

Scouting Profile: Ronnie Perkins

Deatrich Wise emerging as Patriots leader

Patriots 2021 OTA and Minicamp schedule 

Scouting Profile: Christian Barmore

Scouting Profile: Mac Jones

Experts grade the Patriots 2021 Draft class

Meet the Draft Picks: Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins

Inside the Draft Room: Ernie Adams Honored Before Final Pick

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

Nike makes triumphant return to the Patriots Draft war room

Belichick creating competition with Day 2, 3 picks

Get to know the Patriots Day 2 and 3 Draft picks

Patriots add depth all around on Day 3 of draft

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 2 picks

On Draft Day 2, Patriots double up on D-linemen

Belichick makes his move for Barmore

Scouting Profile: Cameron McGrone

May 11, 2021 at 09:00 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

mcgrone-scouting-report-2021-DraftArticle-PDC2

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots fifth-round pick Cameron McGrone.

Cameron McGrone

  • LB, 6-1, 234
  • Michigan
  • Indianapolis, Ind.
  • 5th round, 177th overall

Strengths: Athletic and mobile. … Good instincts allow his read and react quickly. … Solid fundamental tackler. … Good speed to close. … Has the ability to match up with tight ends. … Effective timing to contribute as a blitzer. … Plays with a high motor. … Has range to play sideline to sideline. … Productive player during his career in Ann Arbor.

Weaknesses: Not the biggest frame for the position. … Doesn't play with great strength. … Occasionally lacks the ability to shake blocks. … Needs to improve his discipline playing in gaps. … Can get out of position with over-pursuit. … Injuries limited him to just 15 starts and is currently rehabbing a torn left ACL, which is expected to keep him out of action in 2021.

Personal: Was an elite wrestler and football player growing up in Indianapolis. … Attended Lawrence Central HS and earned All-County honors in 2016 as well as conference Defensive Player of the Year and All-State honors as a senior. … Majored in general studies. … Considers younger brother, Aaron, who is autistic, his best friend and an inspiration. … Twitter handle @McGrone_Strong.

Comparable NFL player: Devin Bush, LB, Steelers – Hasn't shown the versatility of the man he replaced at Michigan but similar in stature and style.

Related Links

Photos: Patriots fifth round pick Cameron McGrone in action

View photos of Patriots fifth-round pick LB Cameron McGrone in action at Michigan.

Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone (44) tackles Michigan State running back Elijah Collins (24) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
1 / 14

Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone (44) tackles Michigan State running back Elijah Collins (24) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone (44) rushes the quarterback during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
2 / 14

Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone (44) rushes the quarterback during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The University of Michigan football team loses to Penn State, 28-21, at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., on Oct. 19, 2019.
3 / 14

The University of Michigan football team loses to Penn State, 28-21, at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa., on Oct. 19, 2019.

Roger Hart/Copyright 2019, © Michigan Photography. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. (734) 764-9217. photography.umich.edu
Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone is seen during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
4 / 14

Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone is seen during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan State running back Elijah Collins (24) gets tackled by Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus, top left, and linebacker Cameron McGrone (44) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Michigan won 44-10. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
5 / 14

Michigan State running back Elijah Collins (24) gets tackled by Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus, top left, and linebacker Cameron McGrone (44) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Michigan won 44-10. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Tony Ding/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone (44) celebrates his sack of Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Michigan won 10-3. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
6 / 14

Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone (44) celebrates his sack of Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Michigan won 10-3. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Tony Ding/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan's Cameron McGrone (44) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
7 / 14

Michigan's Cameron McGrone (44) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Frank Franklin II/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone (44) sacks Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
8 / 14

Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone (44) sacks Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
michigan_mcgrone_cameron_1
9 / 14
Notre Dame running back Jafar Armstrong (8) is brought down by Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone (44), defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) and defensive back Vincent Gray in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
10 / 14

Notre Dame running back Jafar Armstrong (8) is brought down by Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone (44), defensive lineman Kwity Paye (19) and defensive back Vincent Gray in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone (44) tackles Wisconsin running back Nakia Watson (14) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Wisconsin won 49-11. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
11 / 14

Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone (44) tackles Wisconsin running back Nakia Watson (14) in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Wisconsin won 49-11. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Tony Ding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone (44) in action in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Wisconsin won 49-11. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
12 / 14

Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone (44) in action in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Wisconsin won 49-11. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Tony Ding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone (44) celebrates his sack of Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, bottom, in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Michigan won 10-3. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
13 / 14

Michigan linebacker Cameron McGrone (44) celebrates his sack of Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley, bottom, in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Michigan won 10-3. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Tony Ding/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The University of Michigan football team hosts Rutgers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on September 28, 2019.
14 / 14

The University of Michigan football team hosts Rutgers at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI on September 28, 2019.

ROGER_HART/©2019 Michigan Photography
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

By the numbers

Table inside Article
YEAR GP GS UA A TT TFL SACKS YDS. PD FF FR INT
2018 1 0 0 0 0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0 0 0
2019 13 10 38 28 66 9.5 4.0 33.0 1 0 0 0
2020 5 5 14 12 26 2.0 0.5 5.0 0 0 0 0
TOTALS 19 15 52 40 92 11.5 4.5 38.0 1 0 0 0
McGrone_Cameron

Cameron McGrone

LB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 236 lbs
  • College: Michigan

What they're saying …

"The Patriots could use an infusion of speed to their reserve linebacker group and McGrone brings plenty of it. Injuries have set him back throughout his career, but he's shown to be productive when he on the field in the run and pass games. – NFL.com draft analyst Mark Dulgerian

Related Content

news

Scouting Profile: Rhamondre Stevenson

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots fourth-round pick Rhamondre Stevenson.
news

Scouting Profile: Ronnie Perkins

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots third-round pick Ronnie Perkins.
news

Scouting Profile: Christian Barmore

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots second-round pick Christian Barmore.
news

Scouting Profile: Mac Jones

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots first-round pick Mac Jones.
news

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Experts grade the Patriots 2021 Draft class

Experts hand out their grades on the Patriots 2021 NFL Draft class.
news

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft

With eight players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Patriots made some significant additions to their team. Here's what they mean.
news

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 3 picks

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots day 3 draft picks from the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Patriots add depth all around on Day 3 of draft

Recapping what the Patriots did during Rounds 4 through 7 of the 2021 NFL Draft, including reaction from the head coach and newest players.
news

Potential Patriots targets for draft's day three

After adding two more players on day two, the Patriots look to close out their 2021 draft with five more potential picks.
news

Experts react to Patriots 2021 NFL Draft Day 2 picks

See what the experts had to say about the Patriots second and third round draft picks from the 2021 NFL Draft.

Latest News

Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

White, Patriots looking to bounce back

Patrick Chung talks to NBC Boston about rise in anti-Asian hate crimes 

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

Scouting Profile: Cameron McGrone

Patriots News Blitz 5/11: What the 2021 Patriots schedule might look like

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

James White 5/11: 'Each year I have the opportunity to play, I don't take for granted'

Patriots running back James White addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Patriots All Access: Post Draft Show

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, It was an eventful NFL Draft weekend for the Patriots. In addition, we take a look at draft night for Mac Jones and go behind the scenes into the draft room as the Patriots make their selections. All that and more.

Patriots picks react to their selections

The Patriots 2021 draft picks react to the call that they're headed to New England.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 5/6: 'We have to embrace the journey'

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Behind the Scenes at the 2021 NFL Draft with Mac Jones

Take a look at our 1st Round Draft Pick, Mac Jones, and go behind the scenes to see what the rest of the night was like for him.

David Andrews 5/4: 'This is home, this is a special place'

Patriots offensive captain David Andrews addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising