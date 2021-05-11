Scouting Profile: Cameron McGrone

Strengths: Athletic and mobile. … Good instincts allow his read and react quickly. … Solid fundamental tackler. … Good speed to close. … Has the ability to match up with tight ends. … Effective timing to contribute as a blitzer. … Plays with a high motor. … Has range to play sideline to sideline. … Productive player during his career in Ann Arbor.

Weaknesses: Not the biggest frame for the position. … Doesn't play with great strength. … Occasionally lacks the ability to shake blocks. … Needs to improve his discipline playing in gaps. … Can get out of position with over-pursuit. … Injuries limited him to just 15 starts and is currently rehabbing a torn left ACL, which is expected to keep him out of action in 2021.

Personal: Was an elite wrestler and football player growing up in Indianapolis. … Attended Lawrence Central HS and earned All-County honors in 2016 as well as conference Defensive Player of the Year and All-State honors as a senior. … Majored in general studies. … Considers younger brother, Aaron, who is autistic, his best friend and an inspiration. … Twitter handle @McGrone_Strong.