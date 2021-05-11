Scouting Profile: Cameron McGrone

Breaking down the full scouting report on Patriots fifth-round pick Cameron McGrone.
Cameron McGrone
- LB, 6-1, 234
- Michigan
- Indianapolis, Ind.
- 5th round, 177th overall
Strengths: Athletic and mobile. … Good instincts allow his read and react quickly. … Solid fundamental tackler. … Good speed to close. … Has the ability to match up with tight ends. … Effective timing to contribute as a blitzer. … Plays with a high motor. … Has range to play sideline to sideline. … Productive player during his career in Ann Arbor.
Weaknesses: Not the biggest frame for the position. … Doesn't play with great strength. … Occasionally lacks the ability to shake blocks. … Needs to improve his discipline playing in gaps. … Can get out of position with over-pursuit. … Injuries limited him to just 15 starts and is currently rehabbing a torn left ACL, which is expected to keep him out of action in 2021.
Personal: Was an elite wrestler and football player growing up in Indianapolis. … Attended Lawrence Central HS and earned All-County honors in 2016 as well as conference Defensive Player of the Year and All-State honors as a senior. … Majored in general studies. … Considers younger brother, Aaron, who is autistic, his best friend and an inspiration. … Twitter handle @McGrone_Strong.
Comparable NFL player: Devin Bush, LB, Steelers – Hasn't shown the versatility of the man he replaced at Michigan but similar in stature and style.
View photos of Patriots fifth-round pick LB Cameron McGrone in action at Michigan.
By the numbers
|YEAR
|GP
|GS
|UA
|A
|TT
|TFL
|SACKS
|YDS.
|PD
|FF
|FR
|INT
|2018
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2019
|13
|10
|38
|28
|66
|9.5
|4.0
|33.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2020
|5
|5
|14
|12
|26
|2.0
|0.5
|5.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|19
|15
|52
|40
|92
|11.5
|4.5
|38.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
What they're saying …
"The Patriots could use an infusion of speed to their reserve linebacker group and McGrone brings plenty of it. Injuries have set him back throughout his career, but he's shown to be productive when he on the field in the run and pass games. – NFL.com draft analyst Mark Dulgerian