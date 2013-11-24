Game Notes: Broncos vs. Patriots

**
PATRIOTS COMPLETE BIGGEST COMEBACK IN TEAM HISTORY**
The Patriots came back from a 24-point deficit to defeat the Broncos 34-31 in overtime, marking the largest comeback win in team history. The Patriots trailed the Broncos 24-0 at halftime. New England's previous best comeback win was from 23 points down on Sept. 16, 1984, then the Patriots came back from a 23-0 deficit to win 38-23 vs. Seattle on Sept. 16, 1984. The Patriots came from 22 points down to win at the New York Giants, 23-22, on Dec, 21, 1996. The Patriots have come from 21 points down to win four times, most recently on Jan. 1, 2012 against Buffalo. Before tonight, the last time the Patriots allowed 24 first half points was on Nov. 30, 2009 at New Orleans, when the Patriots trailed 24-10 at halftime. Before tonight, the last time the Patriots did not score in first half was on Dec. 24, 2011, when they trailed Miami 17-0 at halftime in a 27-24 win at Gillette Stadium.
SUSTAINED SUCCESS: PATRIOTS TO FINISH 500 OR BETTER FOR 13th STRAIGHT SEASON
After improving to 8-3 on the 2013 season, the Patriots are guaranteed to finish the season with a record of .500 or better for the 13th consecutive year. At the conclusion of the 2013 season, the Patriots will be the only NFL team to finish with a record of .500 or better in each of the last 13 years (2001-2013). Each of the other 31 NFL teams had at least one losing season between 2001 and 2012.
PATRIOTS STRONG IN SEASON'S SECOND HALF
The Patriots improved to a record of 25-2 in the second half of the season since 2010. In both 2010 and 2011, the Patriots were 8-0 in the second half of the regular season and last year New England was 7-1. The Patriots are now 2-1 in the second half in 2013. Since Bill Belichick became Patriots head coach in 2000, New England is 85-22 in the second half of the season.
TOM BRADY IS HOT WHEN IT IS COLD**
Tom Brady is now 25-5 as a starting QB when the game-time temperature is 32 degrees or lower, throwing 51 touchdowns and just 21 interceptions. Brady improved his record to 40-6 when the gametime temperature is 40 degrees or colder (including playoffs). Brady has thrown 85 touchdowns and only 30 interceptions in such games, including a three-touchdown, no-interception performance against Denver tonight. Brady's regular season record in games where the temperature is 40 or less is 30-4 and his playoff record in such games is 10-2.
COLDEST REGULAR SEASON HOME GAME IN GILLETTE STADIUM HISTRORY
The temperature at kickoff was 22 degrees, making the Broncos game the coldest regular season home game in Gillette Stadium history. It is the coldest Patriots home game since Dec. 26, 1993 vs. Indianapolis at Foxboro Stadium when the temperature was 19 degrees. The Patriots won that game 38-0. The coldest game ever at Gillette Stadium was the 2003 AFC Divisional Playoff game vs. Tennessee, when the Patriots beat the Titans 17-14 in temperature of 4 degrees with a wind chill of -10.
COLDEST NOVEMBER GAME IN TEAM HISTORY
Tonight's game was the coldest November game in team history at 22 degrees. The previous coldest was Nov. 22, 1987 vs. Indianapolis in 26 degrees in Sullivan stadium. The Patriots won that game 24-0.
BRADY ENGINEERS 39th CAREER GAME-WINNING PERFORMANCE
Tonight's comeback against the Broncos marked the 39th time that Tom Brady has led the Patriots to victory following a fourth-quarter deficit or tie (including playoffs). It was the third time he achieved the feat in 2013, joining comeback performances at Buffalo (Sept. 8) and against New Orleans (Oct. 13). Against the Broncos, the Patriots trailed 24-21 heading into the fourth quarter, took a 31-24 lead with 7:37 remaining, and then saw Denver tie the game with 3:06 left in regulation before the Patriots won it with 1:56 remaining in overtime.
GOSTKOWSKI NAILS GAME-WINNING 31-YARD FIELD GOAL
Stephen Gostkowski hit a game-winning 31-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining in overtime to cap the Patriots' 34-31 comeback win. The game-winner was the third of Gostkowski's regular-season career (he also has one in the playoffs). Tonight's game-winner was Gostkowski's second career overtime game winner, joining his winning boot against Baltimore at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 17, 2010 (which also came with 1:56 remaining in overtime).
GOSTKOWSKI SETS TEAM MARK BY SCORING HIS 102nd CONSECUTIVE GAME
K Stephen Gostkowski added an extra point in the third quarter and has now scored at least one point in 102 games to set a franchise record. He entered the game tied with Adam Vinatieri and John Smith for the all-time lead with 101 consecutive games scoring.
JULIAN EDELMAN HAS SECOND TWO-TOUCHDOWN GAME OF 2013**
Julian Edelman had his second two-touchdown game in the regular season, second of the 2013 season and third overall. He had two touchdowns in the season-opener at Buffalo on Sept. 8, 2013. He caught two touchdowns as a rookie in the 2009 postseason game vs. Baltimore on Jan. 10, 2010. Edelman now has four touchdown catches this season, setting a new single-season career high. Edelman's previous best was three touchdowns in 2012.
EDELMAN HAS THIRD CAREER 100-YARD GAME
Julian Edelman had nine catches for 110 receiving yards and two touchdowns, marking his third career 100-yard receiving game and his second such game this season. The 110 yards marks the second highest single-game total of his career, trailing only his 118 yards at Atlanta on Sept. 29, 2013. Including the Atlanta game and tonight's game, Edelman also had a 100-yard day at Houston on Jan. 3, 2010 (103 yards).
BRANDON BOLDEN HAS SECOND 30-YARD RUN OF 2013
RB Brandon Bolden had a 33-yard run in the second quarter. It was his second run of 30 or more yards in 2013. He had a career-high 46-yard run vs. Tampa Bay on Sept. 22, 2013.
THE PATRIOTS HAVE NOT GONE CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITHOUT A TURNOVER SINCE 2005
The Patriots had four takeaways against Denver, a week after ending a streak of 36 straight games with at least one takeaway at Carolina on Nov. 18. The Patriots have not gone consecutive games without a turnover since a three game streak in 2005 (10/2 vs. San Diego, 10/9 at Atlanta and 10/16 at Denver)
BOUNCING BACK AFTER A LOSS
Since the beginning of 2003, the Patriots are now 33-4 (.892) in regular season games following a loss. The Patriots have dropped back-to-back regular season games just four times since 2003.
WHEN BRADY STARTS ON SUNDAY NIGHT, THE PATRIOTS SCORE 30
The Patriots scored 34 points, marking the 11th consecutive time that a Tom Brady-led Patriots offense has scored at least 30 points on Sunday Night Football.
BRADY IS ONE OF FIVE TO REACH 350 CAREER TOUCHDOWNS
Tom Brady threw three touchdowns against Denver to become just the fifth NFL player to reach at least 350 career touchdown passes. Brady is one of five players in NFL history to have at least 350 career touchdown passes.
STEPHEN GOSTKOWSKI EXTENDS FIELD GOAL STREAK TO 21**
Stephen Gostkowski extended his streak to 21 straight field goals with his 31-yard field goals in the fourth quarter and overtime. The streak is the longest single-season consecutive field goal streak of Gostkowski's career. The streak is the second longest such streak in a single season in team history. The longest single-season streak in team history belongs to Vinatieri, who booted 23 straight field goals in the 2004 season. Vinatieri has the longest streak of consecutive field goals overall for the Patriots with 25.
PATRIOTS GOOD IN NOVEMBER
The New England Patriots own an NFL-best 37-14 (.725) record in the month of November since 2001. During that time, the Patriots have had four undefeated Novembers, including winning all three November games in 2012. New England has won eight straight November games.
CHANDLER JONES GOES OVER 10 SACKS FOR THE SEASON
Chandler Jones had a 10-yard sack of QB Peyton Manning in the first quarter and now has 10 ½ sacks on the year. The Patriots have now had a player finish with 10 or more sacks in a season 15 times in team history
JONES HAS 16.5 SACKS IN HIS FIRST TWO NFL SEASONS
Chandler Jones had a 10-yard sack in the first quarter and now has 10.5 in 2013. He had 6.0 sacks as a rookie in 2012. His 16.5 sacks in his first two seasons are third in team history for most sacks in a player's first two NFL seasons.
BRADY RECORDS 56th CAREER 300-YARD GAME
Brady threw for 344 yards and had his 56th NFL game with 300 or more yards passing and his third of the 2013 season. His 300-yard game total ranks third among active NFL quarterbacks, behind NFL-leader Peyton Manning (81) and Drew Brees (75). The Patriots are 46-10 when Brady throws for 300 or more yards. Brady has had three 300-yard games this season.
BRADY HAS BIG NIGHT
Tom Brady completed 34-of-55 passes for 344 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions for a 107.4 passer rating. The 344 yards are Brady's second highest total in 2013, trailing only his 432-yard performance against Pittsburgh on Nov. 3. Brady totaled 1,072 passing yards and eight touchdowns in his three November games, averaging 357 yards and 2.7 touchdowns per game.
LOGAN RYAN INTERCEPTION**
Logan Ryan intercepted Peyton Manning at the Broncos' 30-yard line in the fourth quarter with the Patriots trailing 24-21. The play set up Julian Edelman's 14-yard scoring catch that gave the Patriots a 28-24 lead. The interception was Ryan's second of the season and the second of the rookie's career. His other interception was returned 79 yards for a touchdown against the New York Jets on October 20.
PATRIOTS HOLD BRONCOS PASS OFFENSE TO 132 YARDS
The Patriots held the Broncos' pass offense to 132 net yards, despite Denver coming into the game averaging an NFL-best 350.4 passing yards per game. New England's passing attack totaled 324 net yards, ahead of its average of 237.1 net passing yards heading into the game.
PATRIOTS WIN TURNOVER BATTLE
The Patriots won the turnover battle, as Denver turned the ball over to the Patriots four times (three lost fumbles and one interception) while New England had three turnovers to the Broncos (three lost fumbles). Each team scored 17 points off of turnovers.
PATRIOTS' 21-POINT THIRD QUARTER FUELS COMEBACK
The Patriots scored 21 points in the third quarter today as New England chipped away at Denver's 24-0 halftime lead. New England's 21-point third quarter was one point shy of the team record for most points scored in the third quarter, which was achieved on November 18, 1960 against the Dallas Texans (22 points).
QUICK HITS
- Dane Fletcher forced a Montee Ball fumble in the third quarter and Brandon Spikes recovered the loose ball to give the Patriots possession at the Denver 32-yard line. The play stopped a Denver drive and kept the momentum on the Patriots' side after New England's first score of the game cut Denver's lead to 24-7 and set up Brandon Bolden's 1-yard scoring run that made the score 24-14.
- Tom Brady hit Julian Edelman for a 43-yard completion in the third quarter, giving the Patriots a first-and-goal from the 8-yard line. The play was the key play on the drive that ended in Rob Gronkowski's 6-yard touchdown catch that cut Denver's lead to 24-21.
- Chandler Jones and Rob Ninkovich stopped Montee Ball for a 1-yard loss on first and goal from the 5-yard line in the first quarter. Jones sacked Peyton Manning for a 10-yard loss on the next play, setting up a third and long that Denver did not convert as the Broncos had to settle for a field goal.
- Brandon Spikes tackled Montee Ball for a 5-yard loss on a second-quarter pass play, setting up a third-and-11 that resulted in an incomplete pass and a Denver punt.
- Kyle Arrington provided tight defense on Wes Welker on second down in the final minute of the game, reaching in to bat away a Peyton Manning pass and set up a third down that the Broncos did not convert.
- Aqib Talib broke up a Peyton Manning pass intended for Demaryius Thomas on third-and-14 on the Broncos' first possession of overtime, forcing a Denver punt on the next play.