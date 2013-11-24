Game Notes: Broncos vs. Patriots

QUICK HITS

- Dane Fletcher forced a Montee Ball fumble in the third quarter and Brandon Spikes recovered the loose ball to give the Patriots possession at the Denver 32-yard line. The play stopped a Denver drive and kept the momentum on the Patriots' side after New England's first score of the game cut Denver's lead to 24-7 and set up Brandon Bolden's 1-yard scoring run that made the score 24-14.

- Tom Brady hit Julian Edelman for a 43-yard completion in the third quarter, giving the Patriots a first-and-goal from the 8-yard line. The play was the key play on the drive that ended in Rob Gronkowski's 6-yard touchdown catch that cut Denver's lead to 24-21.

- Chandler Jones and Rob Ninkovich stopped Montee Ball for a 1-yard loss on first and goal from the 5-yard line in the first quarter. Jones sacked Peyton Manning for a 10-yard loss on the next play, setting up a third and long that Denver did not convert as the Broncos had to settle for a field goal.

- Brandon Spikes tackled Montee Ball for a 5-yard loss on a second-quarter pass play, setting up a third-and-11 that resulted in an incomplete pass and a Denver punt.

- Kyle Arrington provided tight defense on Wes Welker on second down in the final minute of the game, reaching in to bat away a Peyton Manning pass and set up a third down that the Broncos did not convert.

- Aqib Talib broke up a Peyton Manning pass intended for Demaryius Thomas on third-and-14 on the Broncos' first possession of overtime, forcing a Denver punt on the next play.