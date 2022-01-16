Game Notes: Patriots and Bills meet for third time in 41 days

MCCOURTY IS TIED FOR FOURTH-MOST POSTSEASON STARTS IN NFL HISTORY

Devin McCourty tied Brett Favre and Gene Upshaw for the fourth-most postseason starts with 24.

MOST POSTSEASON STARTS IN NFL HISTORY

Player Team/s Starts

Tom Brady NE/TB 45

Jerry Rice SF/OAK/SEA 29

Peyton Manning IND/DEN 27

Devin McCourty New England 24

Brett Favre GB/MIN 24

Gene Upshaw Oakland 24

Joe Montana SF/KC 23

Larry Cole Dallas 23

SLATER EXTENDS HIS SPECIAL TEAMS LEAD

Matthew Slater added two special teams tackles and now has 23 total postseason special teams tackles, the most postseason special teams tackles since the statistic was tracked beginning in 1994.

PATRIOTS ALL-TIME LEADING POSTSEASON SPECIAL TEAMS TACKLES

Player Special Teams Tackles

Matthew Slater 23

Larry Izzo 17

Eric Alexander 13

Matt Chatham 13

Je'Rod Cherry 12

MOST POSTSEASON SPECIAL TEAMS TACKLES IN NFL HISTORY (SINCE 1994)

Player Special Teams Tackles

Matthew Slater 23

Larry Izzo 21

Brendon Ayanbadejo 16

Mark Pike 16

JONES BECOMES FIRST PATRIOTS ROOKIE QUARTERBACK TO MAKE A START IN THE POSTSEASON

QB Mac Jones became the first rookie quarterback in New England history to make a start in the postseason.

JONES HAS LONGEST RUN OF HIS CAREER

Jones had a 16-yard run in the first quarter, the longest run of his career. His previous best was a 13-yard run vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 24.

DEATRICH WISE HAS FIRST CAREER BLOCKED PAT

DL Deatrich Wise had his first career blocked kick on an extra point attempt in the second quarter. It was the first blocked kick by the Patriots in 2021. The last time the Patriots blocked a PAT was by Justin Bethel last year vs. San Francisco (10/25/20).

FOLK CONNECTS ON A 44-YARD FIELD GOAL

K Nick Folk connected on a 44-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter. He has connected on 56 straight field goals under 50 yards, including the postseason. Folk's last miss from inside the 50-yard line was a 45-yard field goal attempt in the 2020 season-opener vs. Miami on Sept. 13.

KENDRICK BOURNE HAD A 14-YARD RUN IN THE THIRD QUARTER

WR Kendrick Bourne had a 14-yard run in the third quarter. He had six runs of 10 yards or more during the regular season. Prior to the 2021 season, Bourne had never had an NFL rushing attempt.

BOURNE HAD TWO RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS