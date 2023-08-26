Game Notes: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3

BAILEY ZAPPE STARTED THE GAME

QB Bailey Zappe started the game and played the first four drives before being relieved by Trace McSorley. McSorley played one series in the second quarter before Zappe came back into the game for the last play in the first half. Outside of two plays when Malik Cunningham came in at quarterback, Zappe played the rest of the way aside from three snaps late in the fourth quarter. He finished 8-of-15 for 57 yards.

MALIK CUNNNINGHAM PLAYED AT WIDE RECEIVER AND AT QUARTERBACK

Malik Cunningham played at both wide receiver and at quarterback. He played six snaps at quarterback and 19 at wide receiver. He caught his first pass reception on a short pass in the fourth quarter. In the preseason-opener vs. Houston, Cunningham had 17 snaps at quarterback and 10 snaps at wide receiver.

2023 THIRD-ROUND DRAFT PICK MARTE MAPU MADE HIS NFL DEBUT

2023 third-round draft pick LB Marte Mapu made his NFL debut with a start at linebacker after missing the first two preseason games. Mapu finished with 4 total tackles.

FOUR OF THE 2023 DRAFT PICKS WERE IN THE STARTING LINE-UP

Four of the 2023 draft picks were in the starting lineup: LB Marte Mapu (third-round pick), C Jake Andrews (fourth-round pick), OL Sidy Sow (fourth-round pick) and WR Kayshon Boutte (sixth-round pick). Sow started at right tackle for the third straight game.

ROOKIE FREE AGENT TE JOHNNY LUMPKIN STARTED

Rookie TE Johnny Lumpkin was in the starting lineup. He signed with the team as a rookie free agent out of Louisiana.

RILEY REIFF MAKES SECOND START IOF THE PRESEASON AT RIGHT GUARD

Riley Reiff started for the second straight game at right guard. He made his debut in a New England uniform with a start at right guard for the first time at Green Bay. Reiff has started 149 games at both tackle positions during his 11-year career but has never started at guard.

J.J. TAYLOR IN THE KICKOFF RETURN ROTATION

RB J.J. Taylor returned a first quarter kick 27 yards and a second quarter kick 26 yards. He returned 3 kicks for 69 yards at Seattle on Sept. 20, 2020 and 1 for 18 yards vs. N.Y. Jets on Jan 3, 2021. He had a career-long with a 38-yard return against the Seahawks.

LB CALVIN MUNSON PICKS OFF TENNESSEE; FINISHES WITH 10 TOTAL TACKLES

LB Calvin Munson picked off Tennessee QB Malik Willis in the first quarter. It is his second career pick in the preseason. He had a pick and a 21-yard return vs. Atlanta on Aug. 21, 2021 when he played for Miami. Munson has never had an interception in the regular season. Munson led the team with 10 total tackles.

JOE GILES-HARRIS INTERCEPTS TENNESSEE IN THIRD QUARTER

LB Joe Giles-Harris picked off QB Malik Willis in the third quarter and returned the pick 10 yards.

HARRIS SCORED PATRIOTS FIRST POINTS ON A 5-YARD RUN

RB Kevin Harris scored the Patriots first points of the night on a 5-yard run on a play that was set up by a 23-yard catch and run play by WR Thyrick Pitts. Harris scored his first and only NFL touchdown on 14-yard run at Arizona on Dec. 12, 2022.

BARINGER HAD FOUR 60-YARD PUNTS IN THE 2023 PRESEASON