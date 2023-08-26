Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sat Aug 26 - 12:45 AM | Mon Aug 28 - 08:55 AM

5 Keys from Patriots preseason finale vs. Titans

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Preseason Finale vs. the Titans

Game Notes: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3

Patriots at Titans Highlights - Preseason Week 3

Bill Belichick 8/25: "There was some team execution that could have been better"

Photos: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3

Kevin Harris rushes for a 5-yard touchdown

Thyrick Pitts will not go down on 23-yard catch and run

Can't-Miss Play: Calvin Munson vacuums in Malik Willis' pass in otherworldly fashion

10 to Watch: Final preseason dress rehearsal for Patriots vs. Titans

What to Watch: Tennessee Titans

Ezekiel Elliott Brings 'Energizer Boost' to Patriots Backfield 

Christian Gonzalez making the most of the moment

Game Preview: Patriots at Titans

Exclusive: Ezekiel Elliott discusses joining the Patriots

Five Dark-Horse Candidates to Make the Patriots Initial Roster

NFL Notes: Could changes be coming to joint practices?

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Titans

Patriots Mailbag: Finding a spot for Boutte, getting the O-Line healthy and more roster talk

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots QB Mac Jones, Bill O'Brien's Offense in Preseason Game vs. Packers

Game Notes: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Aug 26, 2023 at 12:13 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4).

BAILEY ZAPPE STARTED THE GAME

QB Bailey Zappe started the game and played the first four drives before being relieved by Trace McSorley. McSorley played one series in the second quarter before Zappe came back into the game for the last play in the first half. Outside of two plays when Malik Cunningham came in at quarterback, Zappe played the rest of the way aside from three snaps late in the fourth quarter. He finished 8-of-15 for 57 yards.

MALIK CUNNNINGHAM PLAYED AT WIDE RECEIVER AND AT QUARTERBACK

Malik Cunningham played at both wide receiver and at quarterback. He played six snaps at quarterback and 19 at wide receiver. He caught his first pass reception on a short pass in the fourth quarter. In the preseason-opener vs. Houston, Cunningham had 17 snaps at quarterback and 10 snaps at wide receiver.

2023 THIRD-ROUND DRAFT PICK MARTE MAPU MADE HIS NFL DEBUT

2023 third-round draft pick LB Marte Mapu made his NFL debut with a start at linebacker after missing the first two preseason games. Mapu finished with 4 total tackles.

FOUR OF THE 2023 DRAFT PICKS WERE IN THE STARTING LINE-UP

Four of the 2023 draft picks were in the starting lineup: LB Marte Mapu (third-round pick), C Jake Andrews (fourth-round pick), OL Sidy Sow (fourth-round pick) and WR Kayshon Boutte (sixth-round pick). Sow started at right tackle for the third straight game.

ROOKIE FREE AGENT TE JOHNNY LUMPKIN STARTED

Rookie TE Johnny Lumpkin was in the starting lineup. He signed with the team as a rookie free agent out of Louisiana.

RILEY REIFF MAKES SECOND START IOF THE PRESEASON AT RIGHT GUARD

Riley Reiff started for the second straight game at right guard. He made his debut in a New England uniform with a start at right guard for the first time at Green Bay. Reiff has started 149 games at both tackle positions during his 11-year career but has never started at guard.

J.J. TAYLOR IN THE KICKOFF RETURN ROTATION

RB J.J. Taylor returned a first quarter kick 27 yards and a second quarter kick 26 yards. He returned 3 kicks for 69 yards at Seattle on Sept. 20, 2020 and 1 for 18 yards vs. N.Y. Jets on Jan 3, 2021. He had a career-long with a 38-yard return against the Seahawks.

LB CALVIN MUNSON PICKS OFF TENNESSEE; FINISHES WITH 10 TOTAL TACKLES

LB Calvin Munson picked off Tennessee QB Malik Willis in the first quarter. It is his second career pick in the preseason. He had a pick and a 21-yard return vs. Atlanta on Aug. 21, 2021 when he played for Miami. Munson has never had an interception in the regular season. Munson led the team with 10 total tackles.

JOE GILES-HARRIS INTERCEPTS TENNESSEE IN THIRD QUARTER

LB Joe Giles-Harris picked off QB Malik Willis in the third quarter and returned the pick 10 yards.

HARRIS SCORED PATRIOTS FIRST POINTS ON A 5-YARD RUN

RB Kevin Harris scored the Patriots first points of the night on a 5-yard run on a play that was set up by a 23-yard catch and run play by WR Thyrick Pitts. Harris scored his first and only NFL touchdown on 14-yard run at Arizona on Dec. 12, 2022.

BARINGER HAD FOUR 60-YARD PUNTS IN THE 2023 PRESEASON

Sixth-round draft pick P Bryce Baringer had a 69-yard punt in the second quarter, his fourth 60-yard punt of the 2023 preseason. He had a 61-yard punt in the first quarter and a 60-yard punt in the second quarter at Green Bay and he connected on a 62-yard punt in the second quarter in the preseason-opener vs. Houston.

Related Content

news

Game Notes: Patriots vs. Texans Preseason Week 1

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Devin McCourty has two takeaways with an interception and a fumble recovery

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots set team record with seventh defensive touchdown of the season

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Kendrick Bourne has first NFL 100-yard game

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots score fifth defensive touchdown of the season, sixth non-offensive touchdown

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots reach at least six sacks in a game for second time in 2022

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Marcus Jones scores on 48-yard pass from Mac Jones on his first career offensive snap

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Games Notes: Mac Jones throws for a career-high 382 yards 

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Marcus Jones returns a punt 84 yards for game's only touchdown

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots defense has season-high nine sacks, ties for most in Belichick era

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots win 13th straight against the Jets. 

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Observations: Ten Takeaways From the Patriots Preseason Finale vs. the Titans

5 Keys from Patriots preseason finale vs. Titans

Game Notes: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/25

Tennessee Titans Postgame Quotes 8/25

Gamebook: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 8/25: "There was some team execution that could have been better"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Calvin Munson 8/25: "Try to put it all out there"

Patriots linebacker Calvin Munson addresses the media on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Kevin Harris 8/25: "It's always good to play football and step on the field"

Patriots running back Kevin Harris addresses the media on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Patriots at Titans Highlights - Preseason Week 3

Watch the highlights from the New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans game during Preseason Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season.

Bailey Zappe 8/25: "Always going to be things you could have done better"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Malik Cunningham 8/25: "A lot to learn from"

Patriots quarterback Malik Cunningham addresses the media on Friday, August 25, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Exclusive: Ezekiel Elliott discusses joining the Patriots

Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with the Patriots' newest offensive free agent signing Ezekiel Elliott as he makes his Foxboro debut during preseason practices outside of Gillette Stadium. After signing with New England ahead of the 2023 NFL season, the former Dallas Cowboys running back joined the team for a pair of joint practices against the Green Bay Packers. Elliott shares his excitement to work with Mac Jones and play under Bill O'Brien and Bill Belichick.

Five Dark-Horse Candidates to Make the Patriots Initial Roster

With one week remaining before cutdown day, these under-the-radar players are making a push to earn spots on the 53-man roster.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising