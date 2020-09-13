Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

BILL BELICHICK KICKED OFF HIS 46TH CONSECUTIVE SEASON AS AN NFL COACH

Bill Belichick kicked off his 46th consecutive season as an NFL coach, passing Pro Football Hall of Famer Dick LeBeau (45) for the most consecutive seasons as an NFL coach The only other NFL coach with at least 40 consecutive NFL coaching seasons is Tom Moore, who had 41 consecutive seasons.

BELICHICK ON KICKOFF WEEKEND

Bill Belichick is 18-8 (.692) on Kickoff Weekend and his 18 wins are the most among active head coaches. Belichick and Kansas City's Andy Reid (14-8; .636) are the only active head coaches who have won at least 10 Kickoff Weekend games.

BELICHICK HAS NOW COACHED FOUR QUARTERBACKS THAT WERE DRAFTED WITH THE TOP PICK

Bill Belichick, as a head coach, has now coached four quarterbacks drafted with the No. 1 overall pick after Cam Newton made his Patriots debut.

2011 Cam Newton

1993 Drew Bledsoe

1987 Vinny Testaverde

1985 Bernie Kosar*

*Supplemental Draft

EDELMAN BECOMES SECOND PATRIOT TO REACH 600 RECEPTIONS

Julian Edelman (604) became the second player in team history to reach 600 career receptions, joining Patriots all-time leader Wes Welker, who had 672 receptions. Edelman reached 600 receptions on a 6-yard pass from QB Cam Newton.

MOST RECEPTIONS IN PATRIOTS HISTORY (REGULAR SEASON)

Wes Welker 672

Julian Edelman 604

Troy Brown 557

EDELMAN HAD A 23-YARD RUN IN THE THIRD QUARTER; HIS THIRD RUN OF 20 OR MORE YARDS

Edelman had a 23-yard run in the third quarter. It was his third run of 20 or more yards. In addition to the 23-yard run against Miami, he had a 25-yard run at Indianapolis on Nov. 16, 2014, and a 47-yard run vs. Indianapolis on Nov. 18, 2012, which was the longest run ever by a Patriots wide receiver.

GILMORE GETS FIRST PICK OF THE 2020 SEASON

Stephon Gilmore picked off Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick early in the second quarter. Gilmore tied for the NFL lead in 2019 with a career-high six interceptions.

SONY MICHEL SCORED ON A 1-YARD TOUCHDOWN IN THE FOURTH QUARTER; PATRIOTS IMPORVE TO 10-1 WHEN MICHEL RUSHES FOR A TD

Sony Michel scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter. The Patriots improved to 10-1 when Michel rushes for a touchdown.

CAM NEWTON RUSHED FOR 75 YARDS, THE MOST BY A PATRIOTS QB UNDER BELICHICK; MOST RUSHING YARDS BY A PATRIOTS QB SINCE 1976

Cam Newton rushed for 75 yards on 15 carries. It is the most rushing yards by a Patriots quarterback under Bill Belichick. The previous best was 62 rushing yards by Matt Cassel vs. the New York Jets on Nov. 13, 2008. It is the highest output by a Patriots quarterback since Steve Grogan gained 76 yards rushing vs. Miami on Sept. 19. 1976. It was the 10th time that Newton has rushed for 75 or more yards.

CAM NEWTON CLOSE TO MOVING TO SECOND ON THE QB RUSHING LIST

With 75 yards rushing against the Dolphins, Cam Newton improved to 4,881 career rushing yards and needs 48 rushing yards to move past Randall Cunningham into second place all-time for most rushing yards by a quarterback.

CAM NEWTON SCORES FIRST TOUCHDOWNS OF THE 2020 SEASON ON A 4-YRD RUN; ADDS SECOND TD RUN ON A 11-YARD SCORE IN THE THIRD QUARTER

Cam Newton capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for the first points for the Patriots in 2020. He scored a second rushing touchdown on an 11-yard run in the third quarter. His 60 career touchdowns are the most in NFL history by a quarterback.

Most Rushing Touchdowns by an NFL Quarterback

Cam Newton 60

Steve Young 43

Jack Kemp 40

NEWTON RUSHED FOR AT LEAST TWO TDS IN A GAME FOR THE 7TH TIME IN TEAM HISTORY

Newton scored on a 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and an 11-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. It was the seventh time in his career that he has rushed for at least two touchdowns in a single game. Newton has the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns by an NFL quarterback in a single season with 14 in 2011.

PATRIOTS HAVE A QB RUN FOR 2-TDS IN A GAME FOR THE 13TH TIME IN TEAM HISTORY

Cam Newton's two touchdown runs mark the 13th time that a Patriots quarterback as rushed for at least two touchdowns in a single game. Tom Brady had two rushing touchdowns on Oct. 10, 2019, vs. N.Y. Giants.

NEWTON BECOMES SIXTH HEISMAN TROPHY WINNER TO SUIT UP FOR THE PATRIOTS

Cam Newton became the sixth Heisman Trophy winner to suit up for the Patriots after winning the award in 2010 with Auburn.

PATRIOTS HEISMAN TROPHY WINNERS

RB Joe Bellino (1960 –Navy)

QB John Huarte (1964-Notre Dame)

QB Jim Plunkett (1970-Stanford)

QB Doug Flutie (1984-Boston College)

QB Vinny Testaverde (1986-Miami)

QB Cam Newton (2010-Auburn)

NEWTON BECOMES FIRST QB NOT DRAFTED BY THE TEAM TO MAKE A START SINCE 1993

Cam Newton became the first quarterback that was not drafted by the Patriots to make a start since the 1993 season when Scott Secules started at Indianapolis on Oct. 31, 1993. He completed his first pass as a member of the Patriots to RB James White for a 10-yard gain in the first quarter.

NEWTON BECOMES THE FIFTH QB TO START DURING BELICHICK'S TENURE AS PATRIOTS COACH

Newton became the fifth quarterback to start since Bill Belichick became the head coach of the Patriots in 2000, joining Drew Bledsoe, Tom Brady, Matt Cassel, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett.

PATS HAVE ROOKIE FREE AGENT ON ROSTER FOR 17TH STRAIGHT SEASON

With rookie free agent RB J.J. Taylor making the 53-man roster, the Patriots have now had a rookie free agent make the opening day roster for the 17 straight seasons, the third-longest streak in the NFL. The L.A. Chargers have had a rookie free agent make their opening day roster for 24 straight seasons and Indianapolis has had a rookie free agent make their opening day roster for 22 straight seasons. Taylor lined up to return kicks and saw limited action at running back. His first rushing attempt was a 4-yard gain in the second quarter. He finished with four rushing attempts for 28 yards.

DB ADRIAN PHILLIPS RECORDS FIRST PICK AS A PATRIOT

DB Adrian Phillips picked off Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick with at the New England 39-yard line with 37 seconds to play in the first half to end a Miami scoring threat.

DEREK RIVERS RECORDS SECOND CAREER SACK