Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Fri Sep 11 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 13 - 11:59 PM
Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Newton 9/13: 'We have to keep building from this'

Newton 9/13: 'We have to keep building from this'

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Belichick 9/13: 'Good to get the first win under your belt'

Belichick 9/13: 'Good to get the first win under your belt'

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

Full Patriots - Dolphins Game Highlights | Week 1

Full Patriots - Dolphins Game Highlights | Week 1

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Week 1 is here!

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Week 1 is here!

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Patriots Fill Out Their Practice Squad Roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Analysis: 5 takeaways on Patriots initial 2020 roster

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Unfiltered Notebook 9/6: Intensity rises as roster takes shape

Patriots Release 24 Players

Patriots Release 24 Players

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Unfiltered Notebook 9/4: Patriots prep for a whirlwind weekend

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Patriots Roster Projection 2.0: Our final calls

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/4

Patriots Premiere 2020

Patriots Premiere 2020

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Belichick: 'Players have worked hard and improved a lot'

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Unfiltered Notebook 9/1: Wise up to the challenge

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pass rush, WR, LB depth and roster decisions

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Roster Projection 1.0: Tracking our first 53

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Unfiltered Notebook 8/31: J.C. Jackson just keeps improving

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

Depth Perception: Wide Receivers

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

How Patriots are preparing to play during COVID-19

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Sep 13, 2020 at 06:04 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

20200913-GameNotes-PDC

TEAM NOTES

  • Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 
  • Patriots become first original AFL team to reach 550 victories 
  • Patriots gain 271 yards rushing 
  • Bill Belichick began his 46th consecutive NFL season, passing Pro Football Hall of Famer Dick LeBeau (45) for the most consecutive seasons as an NFL coach
  • Julian Edelman becomes second Patriot to reach 600 career receptions
  • Cam Newton gains 75 yards rushing and rushes for two touchdowns. The 75 yards are the most by a Patriots QB under Belichick
  • Netwon becomes first QB to make a start for the Patriots that was not drafted by the team since 1993 
  • Newton becomes fifth QB to start during Bill Belichick's tenure as Patriots coach

PATRIOTS HAVE NOW WON 35 KICKOFF WEEKEND GAMES; THIRD AMONG AFC TEAMS

The New England Patriots have won 10 of their past 11 home openers on Kickoff Weekend. The Patriots have the third-most kickoff wins.

AFC Teams with the Most Kickoff Weekend Wins

Pittsburgh 43

Denver 39

New England 35

Kansas City 34

Indianapolis 33

LA Chargers 33

PATRIOTS BECOME FIRST ORIGINAL AFL TEAM TO REACH 550 VICTORIES

The Patriots became the first original AFL Team to reach 550 victories with the win over Miami. Denver has the second-most wins among the original eight AFL teams with 506.

PATRIOTS RUSH FOR 217 YARDS

The Patriots rushed for 217 yards with a 5.20 yard average. It is the 15th time under Bill Belichick that the team has rushed for 200 or more yards and the first time since gaining 273 yards on Dec, 23, 2018, vs. Buffalo. The most yards the Patriots had in 2019 was 175 yards rushing at Cincinnati on Dec. 15.

PATRIOTS FINSIHED WITH THREE INTERCEPTIONS

The Patriots had three interceptions against the Dolphins with Stephon Gilmore, Adrian Phillips and J.C. Jackson each getting a pick. The Patriots had five games with three or more picks in 2019 en route to an NFL-leading 25 interceptions.

PATRIOTS IMPROVE TO 100-1 AT GILLETTE STADIUM WHEN LEADING AT HALFTIME

The Patriots improved to a 100-1 record at Gillette Stadium in the regular season when leading at halftime. The Patriots were in front 7-3 at halftime in their 21-11 win over Miami. The Patriots only home loss when leading at halftime was the 2017 season-opener vs. Kansas City on Sept. 7, 2017 when the Patriots squandered a 17-14 halftime lead in a 42-27 loss.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

BILL BELICHICK KICKED OFF HIS 46TH CONSECUTIVE SEASON AS AN NFL COACH

Bill Belichick kicked off his 46th consecutive season as an NFL coach, passing Pro Football Hall of Famer Dick LeBeau (45) for the most consecutive seasons as an NFL coach The only other NFL coach with at least 40 consecutive NFL coaching seasons is Tom Moore, who had 41 consecutive seasons.

BELICHICK ON KICKOFF WEEKEND

Bill Belichick is 18-8 (.692) on Kickoff Weekend and his 18 wins are the most among active head coaches. Belichick and Kansas City's Andy Reid (14-8; .636) are the only active head coaches who have won at least 10 Kickoff Weekend games.

BELICHICK HAS NOW COACHED FOUR QUARTERBACKS THAT WERE DRAFTED WITH THE TOP PICK

Bill Belichick, as a head coach, has now coached four quarterbacks drafted with the No. 1 overall pick after Cam Newton made his Patriots debut.

2011 Cam Newton

1993 Drew Bledsoe

1987 Vinny Testaverde

1985 Bernie Kosar*

*Supplemental Draft

EDELMAN BECOMES SECOND PATRIOT TO REACH 600 RECEPTIONS

Julian Edelman (604) became the second player in team history to reach 600 career receptions, joining Patriots all-time leader Wes Welker, who had 672 receptions. Edelman reached 600 receptions on a 6-yard pass from QB Cam Newton.

MOST RECEPTIONS IN PATRIOTS HISTORY (REGULAR SEASON)

Wes Welker 672

Julian Edelman 604

Troy Brown 557

EDELMAN HAD A 23-YARD RUN IN THE THIRD QUARTER; HIS THIRD RUN OF 20 OR MORE YARDS

Edelman had a 23-yard run in the third quarter. It was his third run of 20 or more yards. In addition to the 23-yard run against Miami, he had a 25-yard run at Indianapolis on Nov. 16, 2014, and a 47-yard run vs. Indianapolis on Nov. 18, 2012, which was the longest run ever by a Patriots wide receiver.

GILMORE GETS FIRST PICK OF THE 2020 SEASON

Stephon Gilmore picked off Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick early in the second quarter. Gilmore tied for the NFL lead in 2019 with a career-high six interceptions.

SONY MICHEL SCORED ON A 1-YARD TOUCHDOWN IN THE FOURTH QUARTER; PATRIOTS IMPORVE TO 10-1 WHEN MICHEL RUSHES FOR A TD

Sony Michel scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter. The Patriots improved to 10-1 when Michel rushes for a touchdown.

CAM NEWTON RUSHED FOR 75 YARDS, THE MOST BY A PATRIOTS QB UNDER BELICHICK; MOST RUSHING YARDS BY A PATRIOTS QB SINCE 1976

Cam Newton rushed for 75 yards on 15 carries. It is the most rushing yards by a Patriots quarterback under Bill Belichick. The previous best was 62 rushing yards by Matt Cassel vs. the New York Jets on Nov. 13, 2008. It is the highest output by a Patriots quarterback since Steve Grogan gained 76 yards rushing vs. Miami on Sept. 19. 1976. It was the 10th time that Newton has rushed for 75 or more yards.

CAM NEWTON CLOSE TO MOVING TO SECOND ON THE QB RUSHING LIST

With 75 yards rushing against the Dolphins, Cam Newton improved to 4,881 career rushing yards and needs 48 rushing yards to move past Randall Cunningham into second place all-time for most rushing yards by a quarterback.

CAM NEWTON SCORES FIRST TOUCHDOWNS OF THE 2020 SEASON ON A 4-YRD RUN; ADDS SECOND TD RUN ON A 11-YARD SCORE IN THE THIRD QUARTER

Cam Newton capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for the first points for the Patriots in 2020. He scored a second rushing touchdown on an 11-yard run in the third quarter. His 60 career touchdowns are the most in NFL history by a quarterback.

Most Rushing Touchdowns by an NFL Quarterback

Cam Newton 60

Steve Young 43

Jack Kemp 40

NEWTON RUSHED FOR AT LEAST TWO TDS IN A GAME FOR THE 7TH TIME IN TEAM HISTORY

Newton scored on a 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and an 11-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. It was the seventh time in his career that he has rushed for at least two touchdowns in a single game. Newton has the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns by an NFL quarterback in a single season with 14 in 2011.

PATRIOTS HAVE A QB RUN FOR 2-TDS IN A GAME FOR THE 13TH TIME IN TEAM HISTORY

Cam Newton's two touchdown runs mark the 13th time that a Patriots quarterback as rushed for at least two touchdowns in a single game. Tom Brady had two rushing touchdowns on Oct. 10, 2019, vs. N.Y. Giants.

NEWTON BECOMES SIXTH HEISMAN TROPHY WINNER TO SUIT UP FOR THE PATRIOTS

Cam Newton became the sixth Heisman Trophy winner to suit up for the Patriots after winning the award in 2010 with Auburn.

PATRIOTS HEISMAN TROPHY WINNERS

RB Joe Bellino (1960 –Navy)

QB John Huarte (1964-Notre Dame)

QB Jim Plunkett (1970-Stanford)

QB Doug Flutie (1984-Boston College)

QB Vinny Testaverde (1986-Miami)

QB Cam Newton (2010-Auburn)

NEWTON BECOMES FIRST QB NOT DRAFTED BY THE TEAM TO MAKE A START SINCE 1993

Cam Newton became the first quarterback that was not drafted by the Patriots to make a start since the 1993 season when Scott Secules started at Indianapolis on Oct. 31, 1993. He completed his first pass as a member of the Patriots to RB James White for a 10-yard gain in the first quarter.

NEWTON BECOMES THE FIFTH QB TO START DURING BELICHICK'S TENURE AS PATRIOTS COACH

Newton became the fifth quarterback to start since Bill Belichick became the head coach of the Patriots in 2000, joining Drew Bledsoe, Tom Brady, Matt Cassel, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett.

PATS HAVE ROOKIE FREE AGENT ON ROSTER FOR 17TH STRAIGHT SEASON

With rookie free agent RB J.J. Taylor making the 53-man roster, the Patriots have now had a rookie free agent make the opening day roster for the 17 straight seasons, the third-longest streak in the NFL. The L.A. Chargers have had a rookie free agent make their opening day roster for 24 straight seasons and Indianapolis has had a rookie free agent make their opening day roster for 22 straight seasons. Taylor lined up to return kicks and saw limited action at running back. His first rushing attempt was a 4-yard gain in the second quarter. He finished with four rushing attempts for 28 yards.

DB ADRIAN PHILLIPS RECORDS FIRST PICK AS A PATRIOT

DB Adrian Phillips picked off Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick with at the New England 39-yard line with 37 seconds to play in the first half to end a Miami scoring threat.

DEREK RIVERS RECORDS SECOND CAREER SACK

DL Derek Rivers registered his second career sack when he dropped Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick for a 9-yard loss in the fourth quarter. He recorded his first sack vs. the New York Jets on Dec. 30, 2018.

LINEUP NOTES

NEW FACES

The Patriots had 23 new players that were not on the 53-man roster on opening day in 2019. DB Justin Bethel, K Nick Folk, WR N'Keal Harry and FB Jakob Johnson did play with the Patriots in 2019, but they were not on the 2019 opening day roster. C David Andrews, OL Hjalte Froholt and DL Derek Rivers spent the entire season on injured reserve.

  • 2020 draft picks – DB Kyle Dugger, LB Josh Uche, LB Anfernee Jennings, TE Devin Asiasi, TE Dalton Keene, OL Mike Onwenu, OL Justin Herron and LB Cassh Maluia
  • 2020 rookie free agents – RB J.J. Taylor 
  • Veteran free agents – C David Andrews, DB Justin Bethel WR Damiere Byrd, LB Brandon Copeland, DB Cody Davis, K Nick Folk, OL Hjalte Froholt, WR N'Keal Harry, QB Brian Hoyer, FB Jakob Johnson, QB Cam Newton, DB Adrian Phillips, DL Derek Rivers and DT Xavier Williams.

JERMAINE ELUEMUNOR MAKES FIRST START AS A PATRIOT

Jermaine Eluemunor made his first start as a member of the Patriots when he started at right tackle. It was his fourth start of his career. He started one game at left tackle in 2018 and made two starts at right guard in 2017 when he played with Baltimore.

BYRON COWART MAKES FIRST CAREER START

Second-year DL Byron Cowart made his first career NFL start.

DAVID ANDREWS, JAKOB JOHNSON AND DEREK RIVERS RETURN TO ACTION

C David Andrews, FB Jakob Johnson and DL Derek Rivers returned to action. Andrews and Rivers spent the entire 2019 season on injured reserve, while Johnson finished the year on injured reserve. Andrews returned to the starting lineup.

HJALTE FROHOLDT PLAYED IN FIRST NFL GAME

Hjalte Froholdt played in his first NFL game. Froholdt spent his rookie campaign on injured reserve.

Related Content

Game Notes: Patriots extend NFL record for most consecutive seasons to play in the postseason 
news

Game Notes: Patriots extend NFL record for most consecutive seasons to play in the postseason 

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
Game Notes: Patriots set franchise record for fewest points allowed in a season
news

Game Notes: Patriots set franchise record for fewest points allowed in a season

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
news

Game Notes: Patriots win 11th straight AFC East title

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick works the field during practice before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
news

Game Notes: Patriots clinch playoff spot for 21st time in Kraft's 26 years of ownership

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
New England Patriots defensive back Nate Ebner, left, blocks a punt by Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
news

Game Notes: Patriots set team mark with fourth blocked punt of the season

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to throw against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
news

Game Notes: Tom Brady reaches 3,000 passing yards for 17th time

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
news

Game Notes: Patriots win 10 games for 17th straight season

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
Game Notes: Robert Kraft earns 23rd winning season in 26 years of ownership 
news

Game Notes: Robert Kraft earns 23rd winning season in 26 years of ownership 

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
Game Notes: Patriots have two players finish with at least 10 receptions for fifth time in team history
news

Game Notes: Patriots have two players finish with at least 10 receptions for fifth time in team history

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
Game Notes: Patriots off to 8-0 record for 3rd time in team history
news

Game Notes: Patriots off to 8-0 record for 3rd time in team history

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
Game Notes: Patriots off to 7-0 record for 3rd time in team history
news

Game Notes: Patriots off to 7-0 record for 3rd time in team history

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Latest News

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Game Observations: Newton, Patriots run away to first win of 2020

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

Hitting the ground running: Patriots churn out tough win over Miami

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/13

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Game Notes: Patriots earn 35th Kickoff Weekend victory 

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores stands on the field, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Ravens defeated the Dolphins 59-10. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Miami Dolphins Postgame Quotes 9/13

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Stats from Week 1

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Stats from Week 1

Inactives Analysis: Harry, Winovich will play; Stidham to sit out opener

Inactives Analysis: Harry, Winovich will play; Stidham to sit out opener

Week 1 Inactives: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Week 1 Inactives: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Bill Belichick to wear patch honoring first Black NFL coach Fritz Pollard

Bill Belichick to wear patch honoring first Black NFL coach Fritz Pollard

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Broadcast Information: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots kick off 2020 vs. Dolphins

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots kick off 2020 vs. Dolphins

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Patriots make a series of transactions

Patriots make a series of transactions

Patriots Release OL Corey Levin from Practice Squad

Patriots Release OL Corey Levin from Practice Squad

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

Unfiltered Notebook 9/11: Phillips brushes up on Pats defensive "canvas"

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Week 1: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/11

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/11

Patriots News Blitz 9/11: Newton ready to go 

Patriots News Blitz 9/11: Newton ready to go 

Patriots Place OL Yodny Cajuste on IR

Patriots Place OL Yodny Cajuste on IR

Unfiltered Notebook 9/10: McCourty has Pats ready to bring their own energy

Unfiltered Notebook 9/10: McCourty has Pats ready to bring their own energy

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Week 1 is here!

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Week 1 is here!

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Patriots Make Practice Squad Change

Patriots Make Practice Squad Change

Unfiltered Notebook 9/9: Vets prepare rookies for opening day nerves

Unfiltered Notebook 9/9: Vets prepare rookies for opening day nerves

Advertising