Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to six straight home regular-season wins over Baltimore

J.C. JACKSON HAS PICK IN FIFTH STRAIGHT GAME TO SET TEAM MARK

J.C. Jackson set a team record with an interception in his fifth consecutive game when he picked off Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson in the second quarter.

CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH AN INTERCEPTION IN PATRIOTS HISTORY

5 - J.C. Jackson (10/18/20 – 11/15/20)

4- Devin McCourty (9/8/19 – 9/29/19)

4 - Mike Haynes (11/07/76-11/28/76)

JACKSON HAS THE MOTS PICKS SINCE ENTERING THE NFL IN 2018

Jackson leads all NFL players with 14 interceptions since 2018 and currently leads the NFL in 2020 with six interceptions. Xavien Howard from Miami is second in 2020 with five interceptions.

JAKOBI MEYERS THROWS FIRST TOUCHDOWN PASS

WR Jakobi Meyers, who was recruited to North Carolina State as a quarterback before moving to wide receiver, completed a 24-yard touchdown pass to RB Rex Burkhead in the second quarter. It was his first career passing attempt. It is the second longest touchdown pass by a Patriots wide receiver, behind the 60-yard touchdown pass by WR David Patten to W Troy Brown at Indianapolis on Oct. 21, 2001. It is the first touchdown throw by a wide receiver for the Patriots since WR Julian Edelman completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to WR Phillip Dorsett at Philadelphia on Nov. 17, 2019.

BURKHEAD HAS SECOND MULTIPLE TOUCHDOWN GAME OF 2020;

FIRST CAREER GAME WITH TWO TD RECEPTIONS

RB Rex Burkhead had his second game in 2020 with multiple touchdowns and his first game with two touchdown receptions after two second quarter touchdown receptions, a 7-yarder and a 34-yard touchdown reception. He had a career-high of three touchdowns (1 receiving and 2 rushing) vs. Las Vegas on Sept. 27. Overall, it was his fifth NFL game with at least two touchdowns.

NEWTON EXTENDS ANOTHER NFL RECORD

Newton extended his NFL record with his 41st career performance with both a rushing and passing touchdown. Steve Young (31), Aaron Rodgers (25) and Frank Tarkenton (24).

NEWTON ON HIGH RUSHING PACE

Newton has 80 rushing attempts so far in 2020, on pace for 142. The NFL record for most rushing attempts by an NFL quarterback is 176 in 2019 by Lamar Jackson. Cam Newton's single-season career-high was 139 in 2017. The most rushing attempts in a season by a Patriots quarterback is Steve Grogan with 81 rushing attempts in 1978.

CAM NEWTON ADDS HIS NINTH RUSHING TOUCHDOWN OF THE 2020 SEASON;

FIRST QB IN SUPER BOWL ERA WITH NINE RUSHING TDS IN FIRST EIGHT GAMES OF THE SEASON

Cam Newton added his ninth rushing touchdown of the season on a 4-yard run in the third quarter. He is the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era with nine rushing touchdowns in his first eight games of the season. (Newton missed the game at Kansas City on Oct.5).

NEWTON NEARING 10 RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS

Cam Newton set the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns in a season by a quarterback with 14 in 2011, surpassing the 12 rushing touchdowns by Patriots QB Steve Grogan in 1976. Newton is the only NFL quarterback with two seasons with double-digit rushing touchdowns. Newton also had 10 in 2015 – only QB with two seasons with 10 or more touchdowns runs. Newton has nine rushing touchdowns so far in 2020.

HARRIS HAS THIRD 100-YARD RUSHING GAME OF THE SEASON;

SETS CAREER-HIGH IN RUSHING YARDS