Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to six straight home regular-season wins over Baltimore

TEAM NOTES
- Patriots extend streak to six straight home regular-season wins over Baltimore.
- Patriots end Baltimore's 10-game road winning streak
- J.C. Jackson has a pick in fifth straight game
- Jackson leads the NFL in interceptions in 2020 and has most since 2018.
- Jakobi Meyers throws a TD pass on first career pass attempt.
- Rex Burkhead has second multiple TD game in 2020; first game with two TD receptions.
- Damien Harris sets career-high in his third 100-yard game of 2020.
PATRIOTS REMAIN UNDEFEATED AGAINST THE RAVENS AT HOME IN THE REGULAR SEASON
The Patriots are now 6-0 against Baltimore in home regular-season games, remaining undefeated at home against the Ravens.
PATRIOTS END BALTIMORE'S 10-GAME ROAD WINNING STREAK
The Patriots ended Baltimore's 10-game road winning streak. The Patriots own the second longest road win streak of all-time with 14 (2016-17), behind the 18 straight road wins by San Francisco (1988-90).
PATRIOTS HIGH RUSHING AVERAGE I
The Patriots entered the game as the fourth-ranked rushing team in the NFL. The Patriots rushed for 173 yards and are now averaging 161.1 yards per game. That mark would be the highest since 1983 when they averaged 162.8 yards rushing per game.
PATRIOTS HIGH RUSHING AVERAGE II
The Patriots have 1,450 rushing yards so far in 2020, on pace for 2,578 yards, which would be fourth-most in team history.
MOST RUSHING YARDS IN A SEASON IN TEAM HISTORY
3,165 in 1978
2,948 in 1976
2,605 in 1983
2,331 in 1985
THE PATRIOTS HAVE NOW RUSHED FOR OVER 170 YARDS IN FIVE GAMES
The Patriots rushed for 173 yards against Baltimore, marking the fifth time in 2020 that they have rushed for at least 170 yards. They had 217 yards vs. Miami (9/13), 250 yards vs. Las Vegas (9/27), 185 yards at Kansas City (10/5) and 188 yards at Buffalo (11/1).
RUSHING FOR THE END ZONE
The Patriots have 14 total rushing touchdowns in 2020, tied with the L.A. Rams for second, behind the 15 rushing touchdowns by San Francisco and Arizona. The Patriots are on pace to finish with 27 rushing touchdowns, which would be second-most in team history.
PATRIOTS DEFENSE PICKING OFF THE OPPOSITION
The Patriots defense has recorded 11 interceptions in 2020, tied with Indianapolis and Pittsburgh for second-most in the NFL, behind the 12 by Tampa Bay. The 2019 Patriots defense led the NFL with 25 interceptions.
RUSH TO VICTORY
Since 2001, New England is 53-3 in the regular season when a Patriot eclipses 100 yards rushing after RB Damien Harris gained 121 yards rushing against Baltimore.
PATRIOTS HAVE THIRD PASS COMPLETION BY A WIDE RECEIVER
WR Jakobi Meyers completed a 24-yard touchdown pass to RB Rex Burkhead in the second quarter. It was the third pass completion by a Patriots wide receiver in 2020. WR Julian Edelman completed a 22-yard pass to RB James White and a 16-yard pass to QB Cam Newton vs. Denver (10/18). The three pass completions by wide receivers are the most in team history. They had two in 1979, 1980, 2018 and 2019.
MEYERS BECOMES THE THIRD WIDE RECEIVER TO THROW A TD PASS UNDER BILL BELICHICK
Meters became the third Patriots wide receiver to throw a touchdown pass under head coach Bill Belichick. David Patten threw a 60-yard touchdown pass on Oct. 21, 2001, at Indianapolis and WR Julian Edelman threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to WR Phillip Dorsett at Philadelphia on Nov. 17, 2019.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
J.C. JACKSON HAS PICK IN FIFTH STRAIGHT GAME TO SET TEAM MARK
J.C. Jackson set a team record with an interception in his fifth consecutive game when he picked off Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson in the second quarter.
CONSECUTIVE GAMES WITH AN INTERCEPTION IN PATRIOTS HISTORY
5 - J.C. Jackson (10/18/20 – 11/15/20)
4- Devin McCourty (9/8/19 – 9/29/19)
4 - Mike Haynes (11/07/76-11/28/76)
JACKSON HAS THE MOTS PICKS SINCE ENTERING THE NFL IN 2018
Jackson leads all NFL players with 14 interceptions since 2018 and currently leads the NFL in 2020 with six interceptions. Xavien Howard from Miami is second in 2020 with five interceptions.
JAKOBI MEYERS THROWS FIRST TOUCHDOWN PASS
WR Jakobi Meyers, who was recruited to North Carolina State as a quarterback before moving to wide receiver, completed a 24-yard touchdown pass to RB Rex Burkhead in the second quarter. It was his first career passing attempt. It is the second longest touchdown pass by a Patriots wide receiver, behind the 60-yard touchdown pass by WR David Patten to W Troy Brown at Indianapolis on Oct. 21, 2001. It is the first touchdown throw by a wide receiver for the Patriots since WR Julian Edelman completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to WR Phillip Dorsett at Philadelphia on Nov. 17, 2019.
BURKHEAD HAS SECOND MULTIPLE TOUCHDOWN GAME OF 2020;
FIRST CAREER GAME WITH TWO TD RECEPTIONS
RB Rex Burkhead had his second game in 2020 with multiple touchdowns and his first game with two touchdown receptions after two second quarter touchdown receptions, a 7-yarder and a 34-yard touchdown reception. He had a career-high of three touchdowns (1 receiving and 2 rushing) vs. Las Vegas on Sept. 27. Overall, it was his fifth NFL game with at least two touchdowns.
NEWTON EXTENDS ANOTHER NFL RECORD
Newton extended his NFL record with his 41st career performance with both a rushing and passing touchdown. Steve Young (31), Aaron Rodgers (25) and Frank Tarkenton (24).
NEWTON ON HIGH RUSHING PACE
Newton has 80 rushing attempts so far in 2020, on pace for 142. The NFL record for most rushing attempts by an NFL quarterback is 176 in 2019 by Lamar Jackson. Cam Newton's single-season career-high was 139 in 2017. The most rushing attempts in a season by a Patriots quarterback is Steve Grogan with 81 rushing attempts in 1978.
CAM NEWTON ADDS HIS NINTH RUSHING TOUCHDOWN OF THE 2020 SEASON;
FIRST QB IN SUPER BOWL ERA WITH NINE RUSHING TDS IN FIRST EIGHT GAMES OF THE SEASON
Cam Newton added his ninth rushing touchdown of the season on a 4-yard run in the third quarter. He is the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era with nine rushing touchdowns in his first eight games of the season. (Newton missed the game at Kansas City on Oct.5).
NEWTON NEARING 10 RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS
Cam Newton set the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns in a season by a quarterback with 14 in 2011, surpassing the 12 rushing touchdowns by Patriots QB Steve Grogan in 1976. Newton is the only NFL quarterback with two seasons with double-digit rushing touchdowns. Newton also had 10 in 2015 – only QB with two seasons with 10 or more touchdowns runs. Newton has nine rushing touchdowns so far in 2020.
HARRIS HAS THIRD 100-YARD RUSHING GAME OF THE SEASON;
SETS CAREER-HIGH IN RUSHING YARDS
RB Damien Harris had his third 100-yard rushing game of the 2020 season after finishing with a career-high 121 yards rushing on 22 attempts for a 5.5-yard average. He had 100 yards at Kansas City (10/5) and 102 yards at Buffalo (11/1).
LINEUP NOTES
JERMAINE ELUEMUNOR RETURNED TO ACTION
Jermaine Eluemunor was activated to the 53-man roster from the practice squad the day before the game after missing three games due to injury.
TEREZ HALL MAKES SECOND STRAIGHT NFL START
LB Terez Hall was elevated to the 53-man roster the day before the game and made his second straight start at linebacker. He finished with 10 tackles.
LAWRENCE GUY RETURNS TO ACTION
DL Lawrence Guy returned to the starting lineup after missing one game due to injury.
KYLE DUGGER MAKES FIRST CAREER START
DB Kyle Dugger made his first NFL start when the Patriots opened in nickel defense. He led the team with 12 tackles.
DL CARL DAVIS MADE HIS FIRST START AS A MEMBER OF THE PATRIOTS
DL Carl Davis made his first start as a member of the Patriots.
N'KEAL HARRY RETURNS TO ACTION
WR N'Keal Harry returned to action after missing two games due to injury.