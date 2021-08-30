Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Notes: Patriots finish with a perfect preseason record

Aug 29, 2021 at 10:11 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

20210829_PDC_MacJones_NYG
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots

TEAM NOTES

  • The New England Patriots and New York Giants meet in the preseason finale for the 16th straight preseason.
  • Patriots finish with a perfect preseason record.
  • Patriots running game produces again, averaging 6.0 yards per attempt after gaining 125 yards on 21 carries.
  • Patriots use the same quarterback rotation as they did in the first two preseason games.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

  • QB Mac Jones throws his first NFL touchdown pass.
  • DB D'Angelo Ross comes up with an interception in the endzone.
  • K Quinn Nordin kicks long with a 48-yard field goal in the second quarter and a 37-yarder in the fourth quarter.
  • RB J.J. Taylor runs strong for second straight week.

LINEUP NOTES

  • K Nick Folk makes preseason debut.
  • CB Shaun Wade makes his Patriots debut.

Trending Video

Full Patriots - Giants Game Highlights | Preseason Week 3

Watch New England Patriots vs. New York Giants highlights from their preseason week 3 game.

Bill Belichick 8/29: 'We made progress through the preseason'

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Mac Jones 8/29: 'I'm focused on today'

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media following the Patriots preseason finale at the New York Giants on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Press Pass: Patriots react to preseason finale win over Giants

Patriots players Devin McCourty, Matt Judon, Mac Jones, and others address the media following the Patriots final preseason game against the New York Giants on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Matt Judon 8/29: 'I think it is going to be a very interesting year for us'

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media following the Patriots preseason finale at the New York Giants on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Devin Asiasi 8/29: 'I think every week is a step forward'

Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi addresses the media following the Patriots preseason finale at the New York Giants on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Breaking down Patriots' Madden '22 ratings

With the release of Madden '22, let's take a look at how the Patriots' player rankings stack up in the latest release.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
