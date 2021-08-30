4 Keys from Patriots preseason finale win over Giants

Cam and Mac

Cam Newton got the start to the game and played just two series, finishing 2-for-5 for 10 yards with an interception that came on third down with Jakobi Meyers getting outwrestled for the ball. Thus capped Newton's preseason work, which included just seven total drives, and never saw the veteran play past the first quarter. He completed 14 of 21 passes for 162 yards with a touchdown and an interception. It was a surprisingly limited amount of work for Newton, but all signs continue to point to him as the opening day starter.

Mac Jones entered the game in the second quarter and struggled early on to find the kind of rhythm he showed during the 17-play drive against the Eagles or last Wednesday's joint practice session when Newton was out. But as has often been the case this summer, Mac didn't blink, coming out to start the second half with an impressive touchdown drive, capped off by a 17-yard strike to Isaiah Zuber for the score.

Jones and the offense would produce another scoring drive on the next possession, with a 30-yard pass up the seam to Devin Asiasi being the big play of the game. Rhamondre Stevenson would finish off the drive with his fifth touchdown of the preseason, as the rookie continued his torrid summer pace. Jones' final numbers for the summer were 33-of-50 for 389 yards and a touchdown.