Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Preseason Finale

Later on, rookie running back Kevin Harris broke off New England's best run of the preseason on a one-back power play from the gun. With left guard James Ferentz pulling, tight end Matt Sokol and right tackle Yodny Cajuste won their blocks while sixth-round pick Chasen Hines worked immediately up to the second level. Harris followed Ferentz's successful pull, ran through an arm tackle, and nearly housed it from 36 yards out.

New England has tried to implement a more zone-heavy rushing attack this summer, and it's the type of scheme where you have to accept some early struggles and hope it takes hold eventually. But it also wouldn't be a surprise to see a gap-heavy game plan in Miami, with the Patriots recognizing what works with their current personnel along the offensive line.

3. Patriots Start Jahlani Tavai at Linebacker, But Raekwon McMillan Shows His Value

Fourth-year linebacker Jahlani Tavai continues to earn starts in the preseason with the Patriots first-team defense. But it doesn't feel like it'll last long for Tavai, as veteran Raekwon McMillan's play speed and open-field tackling ability are on a different level. McMillan prevented a big play on a screen pass to Raiders running back Brittain Brown, where Brown had room to operate. Limiting Brown to only seven yards on the play was another example of the much-needed athleticism that McMillan brings to the second level. He should see the field plenty this season.

4. Devin McCourty's Value to Patriots Secondary at an All-Time High

Based on Friday night's game, the Patriots are relying on a 35-year-old Devin McCourty now more than ever. As they always do to build out their depth, New England gave box safeties Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips reps at deep safety to prep them in case of emergency. The auditions did not go well. First, Dugger bit hard on a play-action fake, allowing backup tight end Jesper Horsted to run by him for a 30-yard gain. Then, Phillips took the cheese on a crosser at the intermediate level, leaving Terrance Mitchell out-leveraged on a deep post pattern without safety help. If the Patriots want to move McCourty around more, or the worst-case scenario occurs, whoever is back there needs to be more reliable.

5. What Now at Receiving Back After Ty Montgomery's Ankle Injury?

The worst nightmare for any team when they play key contributors in the preseason is injuries, and the Patriots suffered their first major loss of the summer when top receiving back Ty Montgomery left Friday night's game with an ankle injury. The injury appeared severe, and it comes after Montgomery was New England's most consistent offensive weapon in joint practices this week. It's potentially a big loss. Where do they go from here? Expect to see Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson plenty in the passing game, especially in the early going, while rookie Pierre Strong could earn playing time in that role as the season progresses. If Montgomery's injury is season-ending, it could also open a roster spot for J.J. Taylor.

6. Rookie CB Jack Jones's Route Recognition Impresses on Several Plays

The deeper into the summer we get, the more fourth-round pick Jack Jones flies around. Jones has a ball-hawking mentality and sometimes flirts with being too aggressive, but his field awareness and ability to recognize route combinations are impressive. He consistently makes great reads in off-coverage to pass off routes and lock onto the intended target. Plus, his closing burst from off-man allows him to dislodge the football with a physical finish. A top three of Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, and Myles Bryant is a lock for Week 1. But Jones could push for playing time if he keeps progressing in practice. The Pats need more playmakers like him back there.

7. Rookies Pierre Strong and Marcus Jones Involved in the Return Game

With the two rookies behind veterans on their respective sides of the ball, the Patriots gave third-round pick Marcus Jones and fourth-rounder Pierre Strong opportunities in the return game. Jones, an All-American returner in college, flashed his skills with a 17-yard punt return in the first half. Strong didn't have any chances to bring the ball out of the end zone on kickoffs, but it's a good way to get his 4.37-speed on the field. Strong hasn't played to his timed speed on offense yet, so maybe we'll see it on a return here soon if they trust him back there.

8. Patriots Backup Interior O-Linemen Dark Horses to Make the 53-Man Roster?