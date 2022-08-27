Game Notes: Patriots play their first game in Las Vegas

TEAM NOTES
- Patriots play their first game in Las Vegas
- Patriots and Raiders faceoff in the preseason for the first time since 1995
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
- Hunter Herny made 2022 debut
- Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn play in their first game of the preseason
- Peppers made his New England debut
- 2022 third-round pick DB Marcus Jones returns punts
- Mac Jones started and played the first four drives
- Ekuale gets a sack
- Brian Hoyer entered the game for two series before Bailey Zappe finished the game
- Pharms and Wilson combine on a fourth down tackle
- 2022 sixth-round pick RB Kevin Harris has a 30-yard run