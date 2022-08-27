Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Preseason Finale

Game Notes: Patriots play their first game in Las Vegas

4 Keys from Patriots preseason-ending loss to Raiders

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Raiders Preseason Week 3

Daniel Ekuale loops around for 10-yard sack on Garbers

Mac Jones keeps drive alive with fourth-down throw to Kendrick Bourne for 12 yards

Mac Jones has all day to throw on 13-yard completion to Agholor

Kyle Dugger stops Zamir White in the backfield for third-down TFL

Mac Jones finds open grass for chain-moving 13-yard run on third down

Ten Takeaways From Patriots-Raiders Joint Practices

Day 17 blogservations: Pats wrap camp with a flourish

Trench Report: Matt Judon, Josh Uche Lead Patriots Pass Rush in Joint Practice With Raiders

Mac Jones 8/24: "It was good, healthy competition"

Press Pass: Joint Practice with the Raiders continues

Day 16 blogservations: Patriots find their stride late

Final Two-Minute Drill a Snapshot of Patriots Offensive and Defensive Identity?

Patriots Place LB Ronnie Perkins on Injured Reserve; OL Andrew Stueber Placed on Reserve/NFI

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

Day 15 blogservations: Hot start for Patriots in Vegas

Patriots WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey Makes Final Push for a Roster Spot

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Aug 27, 2022 at 12:07 AM
20220826_PDC_Henry_EJA
Photo by Eric J. Adler

TEAM NOTES

  • Patriots play their first game in Las Vegas
  • Patriots and Raiders faceoff in the preseason for the first time since 1995

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

  • Hunter Herny made 2022 debut
  • Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn play in their first game of the preseason
  • Peppers made his New England debut
  • 2022 third-round pick DB Marcus Jones returns punts
  • Mac Jones started and played the first four drives
  • Ekuale gets a sack
  • Brian Hoyer entered the game for two series before Bailey Zappe finished the game
  • Pharms and Wilson combine on a fourth down tackle
  • 2022 sixth-round pick RB Kevin Harris has a 30-yard run

Press Pass: Players Progress Towards Week 1

Patriots players Mac Jones, Jalen Mills, David Andrews, and Lawrence Guy address the media on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Bill Belichick 8/26: "We didn't have a real good night in any phase of the game"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Mac Jones 8/26: "We're all gonna come together and be strong"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Lawrence Guy 8/26: "We have a good group of young individuals that want to learn from us"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Friday, August 26th, 2022.

David Andrews 8/26: "You have to flush it and move on"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Daniel Ekuale loops around for 10-yard sack on Garbers

New England Patriots defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale loops around for a 10-yard sack on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers.

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

With just one preseason game remaining, Patriots Unfiltered offers a projection of what the opening 53-man roster may look like.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

