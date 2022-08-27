4 Keys from Patriots preseason-ending loss to Raiders

Injuries Strike

The last thing you ever want to see in a preseason game is a significant injury and the Patriots look like they may have some complications after the game with a couple of them. Ty Montgomery was carted off with what looked like a significant ankle injury early in the game. Montgomery has had an excellent summer and has been an intriguing back as both a ball carrier and receiver. He was being penciled into a major role, especially following the retirement of James White. If Montgomery is lost for a significant time, it could open up opportunities for J.J Taylor, Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris and perhaps throw one of the rookies immediately into the fire. Harris was the only one of the trio to make an impression going forward in the game.

Damien Harris was one of the few starters not to see any action, as he appeared to sustain an injury of his own during Wednesday's joint practice. Harris was on the sidelines for the preseason game, a positive sign, but his availability becomes even more paramount with Montgomery going down.

Jakobi Meyers also appeared to get dinged up, spending time in the blue injury tent and not returning to the game. Meyers has been Mac's most reliable receiver this preseason, one of the few consistent bright spots. To lose him at this point of the summer would be another major blow.