Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Postgame Show Fri Aug 26 - 11:00 PM | Sat Aug 27 - 01:00 AM

Anfernee Jennings notches shoestring sack on Chase Garbers

Kevin Harris breaks through line of scrimmage for 33-yard run

Daniel Ekuale loops around for 10-yard sack on Garbers

Mac Jones keeps drive alive with fourth-down throw to Kendrick Bourne for 12 yards

Mac Jones has all day to throw on 13-yard completion to Agholor

Kyle Dugger stops Zamir White in the backfield for third-down TFL

Mac Jones finds open grass for chain-moving 13-yard run on third down

Ten Takeaways From Patriots-Raiders Joint Practices

Day 17 blogservations: Pats wrap camp with a flourish

Trench Report: Matt Judon, Josh Uche Lead Patriots Pass Rush in Joint Practice With Raiders

Mac Jones 8/24: "It was good, healthy competition"

Press Pass: Joint Practice with the Raiders continues

Day 16 blogservations: Patriots find their stride late

Final Two-Minute Drill a Snapshot of Patriots Offensive and Defensive Identity?

Patriots Place LB Ronnie Perkins on Injured Reserve; OL Andrew Stueber Placed on Reserve/NFI

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

Day 15 blogservations: Hot start for Patriots in Vegas

Patriots WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey Makes Final Push for a Roster Spot

Hot off the Press: Guy and Stevenson return home to the desert

Lawrence Guy shares how education 'changed his perspective' at annual backpack giveaway

4 Keys from Patriots preseason-ending loss to Raiders

Here are four key takeaways from the Patriots preseason-ending loss to the Raiders.

Aug 26, 2022 at 11:01 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

KeysFromTheGame

The Patriots dropped their third and final preseason game to the Raiders, 23-6, as New England turned in an unfortunately sloppy performance after two solid days of good work at joint practices. With the loss, the Patriots will conclude the 2022 preseason with a 1-2 record.

Mac Jones and the starters saw action in about four series but fell into a 13-3 hole after turnovers and big plays hurt them on both sides of the ball. Once again, the offense struggled to get into a rhythm and produced just a field goal. Protection issues continue to short circuit the attack, as they've been consistently inconsistent all summer whether it's going against themselves, another team in joint practices or in the preseason games.

Now, with the summer quickly fading into the rearview mirror and Week 1 at Miami fast approaching, the Patriots must put the disappointing and meaningless effort behind them and lock in on the start of the regular season with hopes that it all comes together.

Here are the five keys from the game as we bury this 2022 preseason and move on to real football.

Starting Offense Keeps Sputtering

It was another rough start for the Patriots offense on their initial three possessions, with two three-and-outs and a Mac Jones interception sandwiched in between them. Their only first down came via a scramble on the middle drive after Mac couldn't find an open target. It was more of the same of what we've seen all summer, some sporadic splash plays but very little sustained consistency.

The offense went to the spread on the fourth drive as the starters remained in for their most extensive action of the summer. The results were better, as the offense moved the ball past midfield but still needed to convert a fourth down to continue the drive, and there were protection issues, with Isaiah Wynn getting beat cleanly by former Patriot practice squadder Tashaun Bower, and penalty issues, with an offensive pass interference on DeVante Parker. They'd wrap the drive with a field goal after it went 11 plays, 96 yards. The spread offense remains their most effective scheme and it's likely what they'll lean most heavily into with their gameplans for the regular season.

The Patriots offense finished the preseason as they performed through most of it. There are nice plays here and there, but not nearly enough and never coming in bunches. Can they suddenly turn it on in two weeks in Miami? Will an actual gameplan make a major difference in what has been overall spotty execution in all offensive phases? We're about to find out.

Defense Gashed by Big Plays, Mistakes

Going against Jarrett Stidham and the Raiders backups, the Patriots defense didn't have many answers, with Stidham leading two scoring drives and hurting the Pats downfield, with two big passing plays of 30 and 25 yards, while third-stringer Chase Garbers launched a 45-yarder against the Pats' second-teamers when he got in the game on the third series.

Busted coverages and mistakes littered the Patriots early defensive performance as the sloppiness was not an encouraging sign from the starters. They're in for another level of competition against the Dolphins with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in just over two weeks and similar busted coverages are going to quickly end up with long-range scores.

The defense has actually been pretty solid this summer despite their performance early on against the Raiders. Led by a potent pass rush, they disrupted both their own offense and the Panthers' and Raiders' during joint practices, but in their final preseason test they had too many mistakes and too little pressure from the pass rush, the one thing that had been close to a consistent strength. That's a little disconcerting and the backups did make some noise with their pass rush later on, but the body of work still stands from the summer. Given how the offense has looked the defense has a lot on its shoulders out of the gate.

Bubble Players Make Their Case

After the starters came out of the game after three series it opened up the door for some bubble players to make some plays and state their case for not only a roster spot, but quality playing time. Here's rundown of nice plays that could make a difference when roster cuts come on Tuesday and when gameplans are considered for Week 1.

  • J.J. Taylor - showed good hustle to recover a Brian Hoyer fumble. Montgomery's injury might be just what Taylor needed.
  • Daniel Ekuale - worked well with LaBryan Ray to pick up a second-quarter sack.
  • Jack Jones - forced a fumble with a hard hit in the third quarter as he continues to show up with good energy and physicality despite not being the biggest guy. Jones was around the ball all night.
  • Anfernee Jennings - he's certainly wrapped up a roster spot by now, but he continues to be one of the most pleasant surprises of the summer, delivering consistent pass rush pressure and strong edge play.
  • Kevin Harris - the rookie running back ripped off a 33-yard run in the third quarter, easily one of the best rushing plays of the summer. However, Harris flashed ball security issues with a fumble, while also putting the ball on the ground earlier in the game.

Injuries Strike

The last thing you ever want to see in a preseason game is a significant injury and the Patriots look like they may have some complications after the game with a couple of them. Ty Montgomery was carted off with what looked like a significant ankle injury early in the game. Montgomery has had an excellent summer and has been an intriguing back as both a ball carrier and receiver. He was being penciled into a major role, especially following the retirement of James White. If Montgomery is lost for a significant time, it could open up opportunities for J.J Taylor, Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris and perhaps throw one of the rookies immediately into the fire. Harris was the only one of the trio to make an impression going forward in the game.

Damien Harris was one of the few starters not to see any action, as he appeared to sustain an injury of his own during Wednesday's joint practice. Harris was on the sidelines for the preseason game, a positive sign, but his availability becomes even more paramount with Montgomery going down.

Jakobi Meyers also appeared to get dinged up, spending time in the blue injury tent and not returning to the game. Meyers has been Mac's most reliable receiver this preseason, one of the few consistent bright spots. To lose him at this point of the summer would be another major blow.

One more potential injury situation to highlight was Devin Asasi's absence from the preseason game. He got plenty of work during joint sessions and appeared to finish them healthy. For a player like him who is trying to secure his roster spot, just like Shaun Wade on the defensive side of the ball, it's a tough blow to miss the final game opportunity of the preseason.

Watch Game Replay on NFL+

Related Content

news

4 Keys from Patriots preseason win over Carolina

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots preseason win over the Panthers.

news

5 Keys from Patriots preseason loss to Giants

Here are five key takeaways from the Patriots opening preseason game of the 2022 season.

news

4 Keys from Patriots playoff loss to Bills

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots' season-ending playoff loss to the Bills.

news

5 Keys from Patriots 33-24 loss to Dolphins

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots' regular-season-ending loss to the Dolphins.

news

5 Keys from Patriots' 50-10 win over Jaguars

Here are the five key takeaways from the Patriots' win over Jacksonville.

news

5 Keys from Patriots 33-21 loss to Bills

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots loss to the Buffalo Bills that knocked them from atop the AFC East.

news

4 Keys from Patriots 27-17 loss to Colts

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots' Saturday night AFC loss to the Colts.

news

4 Keys from Patriots 14-10 win over Bills

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots big divisional win over the Bills.

news

4 Keys from Patriots 36-13 win over Titans

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots big conference win over the Titans.

news

4 Keys from Patriots 25-0 win over Falcons

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots fifth-straight win of the season.

news

5 Keys from Patriots' 45-7 win over Cleveland

Here are the key takeaways from the Patriots' dominant win over the Browns.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Raiders Preseason Week 3

4 Keys from Patriots preseason-ending loss to Raiders

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Preseason Week 3 vs. Raiders

Patriots Release CB Malcolm Butler from Injured Reserve

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Anfernee Jennings notches shoestring sack on Chase Garbers

New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings notches a shoestring sack on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers.

Kevin Harris breaks through line of scrimmage for 33-yard run

New England Patriots running back Kevin Harris breaks through the line of scrimmage for a 33-yard run.

Daniel Ekuale loops around for 10-yard sack on Garbers

New England Patriots defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale loops around for a 10-yard sack on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers.

Mac Jones has all day to throw on 13-yard completion to Agholor

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has all day to throw on a 13-yard completion to Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

Mac Jones keeps drive alive with fourth-down throw to Kendrick Bourne for 12 yards

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones keeps the drive alive with a fourth-down throw to Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne for 12 yards.

Kyle Dugger stops Zamir White in the backfield for third-down TFL

New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger stops Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White in the backfield for a third-down tackle for a loss.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

With just one preseason game remaining, Patriots Unfiltered offers a projection of what the opening 53-man roster may look like.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising