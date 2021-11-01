Official website of the New England Patriots

live
LIVE: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Oct 31 | 07:00 PM - 09:30 PM

Game Observations: Patriots unplug Chargers in L.A. 

5 Keys from Patriots' win over the Chargers

Hunter Henry nearly goes the distance on 33-yard catch and run

Matthew Judon ambushes Herbert on unblocked sack

Damien Harris caps Pats' 10-play drive with 1-yard TD plunge

Nelson Agholor snags Mac Jones' deep launch for 44-yard over-the-shoulder grab

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Jets and preparing for the Chargers

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Jets Takeaways, Chargers Preview, Isaiah Wynn One-On-One

Patriots All Access: Chargers Preview, Damien Harris One-On-One

Notebook: Dugger starting to make plays on the ball

Patriots Unfiltered TV 10/29: One-on-One with Isaiah Wynn

5 Trade ideas that could make sense for Pats

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Chargers

Visibility for Myles: Patriots DB Bryant finally getting recognized

What They're Saying: Los Angeles Chargers

NFL Week 8: Patriots - Chargers Injury Report

One-on-One with Damien Harris

Belestrator: Breaking down the Chargers offense

Players to Watch: Patriots at Chargers

Notebook: Henry eyes new challenge in a familiar setting

Game Observations: Patriots unplug Chargers in L.A. 

Oct 31, 2021 at 08:29 PM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

2021-GameObservations-16x9

No trick (plays), just a treat.

After three wins only over opponents with losing records, New England finally shut down a high-powered opposing offense AND came away with a victory. The Patriots were able to limit the potent Buccaneers and Cowboys offensively earlier this season, but couldn't find a way to finish things off on the scoreboard. On this Halloween, they celebrated a far-from-perfect victory by doing enough, especially in the fourth quarter, to earn a quality win on the road.

Although, the Patriots could be forgiven for thinking they were playing in front of a Gillette Stadium crowd at times, as an overwhelming number of New England fans traveled to the West Coast to cheer on their favorite team in person.

The decibel level may have made life difficult for Chargers QB Justin Herbert, but so did the Patriots defense. Give that unit a lot of credit for the way they neutralized a talented, high-scoring group of Chargers, particularly in crucial third-down situations. It wasn't quite the throttling they gave Herbert as a rookie in this same stadium last season, but Herbert had been a spotless 5-0 in his year-and-a-half long NFL career when facing a team for the second time after having lost to them the first time around.

In several games this season, New England's offense has had to rely on gadget plays (a.k.a. trick plays) in order to manufacture momentum and points and large chunks of yardage. Not on this day, though. They ran the ball effectively and converted half their third downs, which helped rookie QB Mac Jones overcome one of his less accurate days as a pro.

Here's how it all looked from this writer's vantage point:

* * *

No surprise at all that L.A. went for and made a 4th-and-1 from the New England 7-yard line on the game's opening drive. The Chargers, under first-year head coach Brandon Staley, came into this matchup having made two-thirds of their previous dozen 4th-down attempts.

They also converted nearly half their 3rd-down attempts all season, but against the Patriots' defense, Herbert and the Chargers went just 4-for-12 (33 percent success rate). This was the critical stat in New England's ability to prevent the Chargers from mounting sustained drives.

* * *

Edge rusher Matthew Judon's sack of Herbert in the first quarter saw Judon come unblocked from the back side and chase down Herbert from behind. Judon would later share a sack with rookie D-lineman Christian Barmore, giving Judon eight total sacks on the season so far. It had been a relatively quiet past few weeks for the player who's been New England's most impactful defender this season. These plays marked Judon's first sacks since the Houston win in Week 5.

* * *

Can't fault the Patriots and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for deciding to go for a 4th-and-goal from the Chargers' 1 during the second quarter, given the position on the field and the fact that the Patriots were successful 75 percent of the time (3 of 4 conversions) on 4th down plays entering this game. The result, obviously, wasn't ideal for the Patriots (an incomplete pass by Jones), but the decision made perfect sense.

Maybe a bit surprising that McDaniels called back-to-back throws from short range, especially given L.A.'s struggles defending the run this season (allowing an average of more than 162 yards per game).

Then, after a great three-and-out forced by the Patriots D on the ensuing Charger possession, New England quickly found itself back in the L.A. red zone, but again, a couple of throws by Jones failed to connect. New England chose to let Nick Folk kick the three points this time.

McDaniels may have been trying to take advantage of a depleted Chargers secondary, as L.A. was dealing with a couple of in-game injuries to the cornerbacks Michael Davis and Asante Samuel Jr. It just wasn't a pinpoint accurate day for Jones, who attempted many throws deep downfield, leading to his eight first-half overthrown balls (10 total overthrows on the day). This was the highest number in that category for Jones since his nine overthrows and 21 total incompletions against the Saints in Week 3.

* * *

Related Links

Mac Jones on the day

Table inside Article
Attempts Completions Yards Sacks/Yards TD Long INT
35 18 218 1/7 0 44 0

Mac Jones vs. LAC

Table inside Article
Total Throwaways Overthrows Underthrows Batted Passes Drops Passes Defensed INT
17 1 10 3 0 1 2 0

Mac Jones in 2021

Table inside Article
Total Throwaways Overthrows Underthrows Batted Passes Drops Passes Defensed INT
90 9 28 12 3 7 25 6

New England may finally be settling on an offensive line. For the second consecutive game, it went this way from left to right: Isaiah Wynn (LT), Ted Karras (LG), David Andrews (C), Shaq Mason (RG), and Mike Onwenu (RT). This group allowed just one sack of Jones all day, and New England ran the ball well enough (141 total yards, but just a 3.6-yard average).

The rushing numbers might've been better if not for a couple of O-line mistakes. While briefly subbing for Wynn at left tackle, Justin Herron drew a holding penalty that nullified a Damien Harris TD run. Two plays later, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne fumbled after a catch, giving L.A. the ball.

Wynn came back in on the next Patriots possession, yet promptly incurred a holding penalty of his own, wiping out another long Harris run.

Overall, though, this looks like the most effective starting five the Patriots might have.

* * * 

Special teams units turned in a solid effort after some mistake-prone games earlier this season. Gunner Olszewski, who earned 2020's All-Pro punt returner honors thanks in large part to a long punt return TD here at SoFi Stadium against the Chargers last season, enjoyed another positive day in L.A. He returned four punts for an average of 20 yards each (a long of 27) and returned one kickoff 26 yards.

Punter Jake Bailey, another Patriots All-Pro in 2020, hasn't had the best start to 2021, but against the Chargers, he dropped two of his three punts inside the 20-yard line, while averaging nearly 50 yards per kick. And the aforementioned Folk had a perfect 4-for-4 day booting field goals.

* * *

Chargers safety Derwin James (forced fumble, third-down tackle-for-loss on Brandon Bolden) didn't play in last year's game because he was on IR. He nearly changed the game for L.A. with his presence on the field today. But it was a former Chargers safety, now in the New England secondary, who made the play of the day.

Powerful Play/Player of the Game presented by Enel

Adrian Phillips' pick-six INT. Down 17-16 in the fourth quarter and facing 3rd-and-10 from the L.A. 22, the Patriots needed one more big play to get the ball back. Herbert seemed to hurry a throw to his short right side to tight end Jared Cook, who didn't appear to be on the same page with his quarterback. By the time Cook turned to find the football, it was in the arms of Phillips. The safety then popped up from the ground after making the diving grab and raced about 25 yards to the end zone. Jones' ensuing two-point conversion pass to Jakobi Meyers gave the Patriots a sudden 24-17 advantage.

Meanwhile, Phillips' first INT, at the end of the first half, led to one of Folk's field goals. In all, Phillips' two interceptions produced 11 New England points and tipped the outcome in the Patriots' favor.

Related Content

news

Game Observations: Patriots finally put it all together

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 7 win over the New York Jets.
news

Game Observations: Gritty Patriots outdone by Big D 

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 6 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 5 comeback win over the Houston Texans.
news

Game Observations: Tough day in all three phases

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
news

Game Observations: Turnovers help Patriots turn things around

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 2 visit to the New York Jets.
news

Game Observations: Despite result, a promising start

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots regular season opener versus Miami, from the press box at Gillette Stadium.
news

Game Observations: Starters open, but backups close out preseason

A variety of thoughts about the third and final Patriots preseason game of 2021.
news

Game Observations: Successful business trip for Patriots in Philly 

A variety of thoughts about the second Patriots preseason game of 2021.
news

Game Observations: Judon, Jones impress vs. Washington

A variety of thoughts about the first Patriots preseason game of 2021 from the press box at Gillette Stadium.
news

Game Observations: Patriots finish off Jets, 2020 season

New England ends their season 7-9 by dispatching the New York Jets in a come-from-behind win.
news

Game Observations: Bills keep rolling vs. Patriots

The Patriots fall to 6-9 after being thoroughly outplayed by the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Notes: Patriots are perfect on the road in 2021

'We showed out': Patriots Nation showed up on the road in L.A.

Game Observations: Patriots unplug Chargers in L.A. 

5 Keys from Patriots' win over the Chargers

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Chargers Week 8

Inactive Analysis: Hightower back in the lineup

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones 10/31: "We played together and didn't quit"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media following New England's 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Bill Belichick 10/31: "Our players showed a lot of resilience"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media following New England's 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Matthew Judon 10/31: "We have one hell of a team"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media following New England's 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Gunner Olszewski 10/31: "We're clicking on all cylinders"

Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski addresses the media following New England's 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Devin McCourty 10/31: "We're learning as a team"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Full Patriots vs. Chargers highlights: NFL Week 8

Watch all of the highlights from the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers in their matchup during Week 8 of the 2021 NFL regular season.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising