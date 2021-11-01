Game Observations: Patriots unplug Chargers in L.A. 

No surprise at all that L.A. went for and made a 4th-and-1 from the New England 7-yard line on the game's opening drive. The Chargers, under first-year head coach Brandon Staley, came into this matchup having made two-thirds of their previous dozen 4th-down attempts.

They also converted nearly half their 3rd-down attempts all season, but against the Patriots' defense, Herbert and the Chargers went just 4-for-12 (33 percent success rate). This was the critical stat in New England's ability to prevent the Chargers from mounting sustained drives.

* * *

Edge rusher Matthew Judon's sack of Herbert in the first quarter saw Judon come unblocked from the back side and chase down Herbert from behind. Judon would later share a sack with rookie D-lineman Christian Barmore, giving Judon eight total sacks on the season so far. It had been a relatively quiet past few weeks for the player who's been New England's most impactful defender this season. These plays marked Judon's first sacks since the Houston win in Week 5.

* * *

Can't fault the Patriots and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for deciding to go for a 4th-and-goal from the Chargers' 1 during the second quarter, given the position on the field and the fact that the Patriots were successful 75 percent of the time (3 of 4 conversions) on 4th down plays entering this game. The result, obviously, wasn't ideal for the Patriots (an incomplete pass by Jones), but the decision made perfect sense.

Maybe a bit surprising that McDaniels called back-to-back throws from short range, especially given L.A.'s struggles defending the run this season (allowing an average of more than 162 yards per game).

Then, after a great three-and-out forced by the Patriots D on the ensuing Charger possession, New England quickly found itself back in the L.A. red zone, but again, a couple of throws by Jones failed to connect. New England chose to let Nick Folk kick the three points this time.

McDaniels may have been trying to take advantage of a depleted Chargers secondary, as L.A. was dealing with a couple of in-game injuries to the cornerbacks Michael Davis and Asante Samuel Jr. It just wasn't a pinpoint accurate day for Jones, who attempted many throws deep downfield, leading to his eight first-half overthrown balls (10 total overthrows on the day). This was the highest number in that category for Jones since his nine overthrows and 21 total incompletions against the Saints in Week 3.