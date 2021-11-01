5 Keys from Patriots' win over the Chargers

Big plays gash Pats early

The Patriots defense gave up big plays on two of their first three possession and both led directly to touchdowns. The first came on a 41-yard catch by Keenan Allen on the Chargers' first drive of the game, as the Pats D got an up-close look at LA's most potent passing connection. They'd follow that up shortly after by converting a fourth-and-1 from the Patriots' seven-yard-line and then Austin Ekeler dragged most of the Patriots defense into the end zone for an early 7-0 lead.

It was certainly not the start the Patriots were looking for, and although they'd force a punt on their second possession, the big play came back to haunt them again on the third Chargers drive, with backup running back Justin Jackson ripping off a 75-yard rush that set up another touchdown.

After seeing improvements by the run defense in recent weeks, this was a major breakdown as the Patriots started slow, couldn't contain the big plays and quickly saw the Chargers put up 14 points. But the Pats D would get right later in the first half, forcing two punts then grabbing an interception. They'd carry that success into the second half, forcing a three-and-out on their first possession and barely flinching from there on out.

The big play problems would pop up again late in the third quarter when Austin Ekeler squirted through the middle of the line for a drive-starting 28-yard rush. This time, however, the defense would hold the Chargers to a field goal.