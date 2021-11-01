Game Notes: Patriots are perfect on the road in 2021

GUNNER OLSZEWSKI GOES LONG THREE TIMES

Gunner Olszewski had three 20-yard punt returns with a 20-yard return, a 21-yard return and a 27-yard return. The last NFL player with three punt returns of 20 or more yards in a single game was Nyheim Hines of Indianapolis on Dec. 22, 2019 vs. Tennessee. The last New England player to do so was Troy Brown on Sept. 11, 2000 at the New York Jets.

ADRIAN PHILLIPS HAS FIRST CAREER PICK SIX

DB Adrian Phillips picked off a fourth quarter pass from Chargers QB Justin Herbert and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown. It is Phillips' first career touchdown. It is the Patriots first interception returned for a touchdown since DB Devin McCourty returned a pick 43 yards for a touchdown at Seattle on Sept. 20, 2020.

PHILLIPS HAS FIRST CAREER TWO-INTERCEPTION GAME

Phillips finished with two interceptions. He also picked off Herbert in the second quarter.

FOLK CONNECTS ON FOUR FIELD GOALS; THIRD TIME IN 2021 HE HAS DONE SO ON THE ROAD

Nick Folk connected on all four of his field goal attempts (24, 48, 46, 30). It is the third time in 2021 and all of them happened on the road. He connected on all four attempts at Houston on Oct. 10 and at the New York Jets on Sept. 19.

HARRIS SCORES IN FOURTH STRAIGHT GAME

RB Damien Harris finished New England's first offensive drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. He has scored a rushing touchdown in four straight games. The Patriots record for most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown is seven by Curtis Martin. Harris now has six rushing touchdowns in 2021.

JAKOBI MEYERS HAD HIS THIRD TWO-POINT PLAY

WR Jakobi Meyers converted a two-point play when he caught a pass from Mac Jones in the fourth quarter. It is his second two-point play of the 2021 season and third overall. He converted one vs. Dallas on Oct. 17. He also converted on a two-point play at Buffalo on Nov. 1, 2020.

NELSON AGHOLOR HAS LONGEST RECEPTION AS A PATRIOT

WR Nelson Agholor and QB Mac Jones connected on a 44-yard pass on New England's first possession His previous long with the Patriots was a 30-yard pass from WR Jakobi Meyers in the fourth quarter vs Tampa Bay on Oct. 3. It is Agholor's 15th career reception of 44 or more yards. The play helped set up a 1-yard touchdown run by RB Damien Harris.

MAC JONES HAS THIRD-MOST PASS COMPLETIONS FOR A ROOKIE THROUGH FIRST 8

Mac Jones completed 18 passes against the Chargers and now has 192 completions through his first eight games, the third-most by any rookie through his first eight games.

MOST COMPLETIONS BY A ROOKIE IN THE FIRST 8 GAMES

Player Completions

Joe Burrow 221

Justin Herbert 201

Mac Jones 192

Andrew Luck 190

MATT JUDON FINISHED WITH 1 ½ SACKS