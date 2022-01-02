Game Observations: Playoff-bound Patriots pummel Jags 

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – In the NFL, the "any given Sunday …" adage might seem cliché, but there's a reason why it became popular in the first place. No games can be taken for granted or penciled in as victories before they're played.

However, if ever there was a game that the Patriots should have been expected to win, it was this latest encounter with the severely depleted Jacksonville Jaguars. Not only did they own the league's worst record at 2-13 as they arrived at Gillette Stadium, but they also came with an emaciated group of players. At one point this past week, about half Jacksonville's active roster having to be placed on the COVID reserve list. A number of those players were removed in time for Sunday's kickoff, but the Jags were in such dire straits, they were forced to promote about half their practice squad in order to field a team.

So, what could we learn about the Patriots – themselves on a two-game losing skid heading into this game – if they were to beat this beaten-up Jacksonville team? Bill Belichicks' boys found themselves in a similar spot earlier this year when they dropped 50-plus on an inept Jets team to kick off a seven-game winning streak. New England can only hope, as the playoffs loom, this latest beat-down can get them going on a similar roll.

Because, yes, by virtue of this 10th victory of the 2021 season, coupled with a Dolphins loss at Tennessee, the Patriots assured themselves a spot in the postseason after a year away from it. They're still a tiebreaker behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East, putting New England in the fifth seed for the time being. Much is left to be decided in the Week 18 regular season finales across the league.

In the interim, the Patriots can revel in a victory that felt more like we were watching them pick apart a scout team rather than an NFL opponent. New England's offense scored a perfect four touchdowns on four first-half possessions, the third time in the Belichick era that this club has done so. They made it five-for-five with Mac Jones' second-half TD throw to practice squad elevation Kristian Wilkerson (more on him in a moment).