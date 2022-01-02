Game Notes: Patriots clinch playoff berth

BILL BELICHICK TIES NFL RECORD WITH 19TH POSTSEASON BERTH AS A HEAD COACH

Bill Belichick has led his teams to 19 postseason berths as a head coach, tied with Don Shula for the most postseason berths as an NFL head coach.

NFL HEAD COACHES WITH THE MOST POSTSEASON BERTHS

Head Coach Postseason Appearances

Bill Belichick 19

Don Shula 19

Tom Landry 18

Andy Reid 17

BILL BELICHICK TIES DON SHULA FOR MOST 10-WIN SEASONS

Bill Belichick now has 20 10-win seasons as a head coach, including 19 as head coach of New England. His 20 10-win seasons are tied with Don Shula for the most by an NFL head coach.

Most 10-Win Seasons by a NFL Head Coach

Coach 10-Win Seasons

Bill Belichick 20

Don Shula 20

Tom Landry 16

Andy Reid 16

JONES BECOMES 15TH ROOKIE QUARTERBACK TO REACH 3,000 PASSING YARDS AND 20 TDS

QB Mac Jones entered the game with 18 touchdown passes and threw three against the Jaguars. He is the 15th rookie quarterback to reach 3,000 passing yards and 20 touchdown passes and now has 3,837 passing yards with 23 touchdowns

JONES SETS TEAM RECORD FOR A ROOKIE QUARTERBACK WITH 20 TOUCHDOWN PASSES

Jones has 23 touchdown passes to set a team record for most touchdown passes by a Patriots rookie quarterback in team history. Jim Plunkett had 19 touchdown passes during his rookie season in 1971.

JONES TIES ROOKIE MARK FOR MOST GAMES COMPLETING 70 PERCENT OF HIS PASSES

Jones completed at least 70 percent of his passes for the ninth time to join Dak Prescott (2016 with Dallas) for the most games by a rookie quarterback with a 70 percent completion percentage. Jones completed 22-of-33 passes for 73.3 pass completion percentage.

JONES BECOMES 8TH ROOKIE QB TO WIN 10 GAMES

Mac Jones is the 12th rookie quarterback to lead his team to a winning record and the 8th to lead his team to 10 or more wins during his rookie season.

Most Wins by a Rookie Quarterback (since 1970)

Player Year Wins

Dak Prescott 2016 13

Ben Roethlisberger 2004 13

Andrew Luck 2012 11

Russell Wilson 2012 11

Matt Ryan 2008 11

Joe Flacco 2008 11

Mac Jones 2021 10

Kyle Orton 2005 10

Robert Griffin 111 2012 9

Andy Dalton 2011 9

Chris Chandler 1988 9

Joe Ferguson 1973 9

JONES HAS SEVENTH MULTIPLE-TD GAME OF 2021 AND SECOND THREE-TOUCHDOWN GAME

QB Mac Jones threw for three touchdowns, with two to WR Kristian Wilkerson and one to WR Jakobi Meyers. It is his seventh multiple-touchdown game of the season and his second three-touchdown game of the season. He also threw for three touchdowns vs. Cleveland on Nov. 14.

JACKSON IS FIRST PATRIOTS PLAYER WITH TWO SEASONS WITH 8 OR MORE PICKS

J.C. Jackson intercepted Jacksonville QB Trevor Lawrence in the second quarter for his 8th pick of the season. He is the only Patriots player with at least two seasons with 8 or more interceptions.

MOST INTS IN A SINGLE SEASON IN PATRIOTS HISTORY

Player Season Interceptions

Ron Hall 1964 11

Asante Samuel 2006 10

J.C. Jackson 2020 9

Ty Law 1998 9

J.C. Jackson 2021 8

Ronnie Lippett 1986 8

Mike Haynes 1976 8

JACKSON TIES NFL FOR MOST PICKS IN FIRST FOUR NFL SEASONS

Jackson has 25 career interceptions, tied with Lester Hayes and Everson Walls for the most interceptions by a player in his first four seasons since 1970.

JACKSON MOVES INTO SOLE POSSESSION OF 9TH PLACE ON THE PATRIOTS INTERCEPTION LIST

Jackson moved ahead of Ronnie Lippett and Nick Buoniconti and into sole possession of 9th place with his 25th career interception. Maurice Hurst is in 8th place with 27 interceptions.

JACKSON HAS HIGHEST TWO-YEAR INTERCEPTION TOTAL IN TEAM HISTORY

Jackson increased his two-year interception total to 17 (9 in 2020 and 8 in 2021) to move past Asante Samuel who had 16 interceptions in 2006 (10) and 2007 (6) for the most interceptions in consecutive seasons for the Patriots.

FOLK JOINS THE 300 CLUB

Folk entered the week in 10th place on the team's all-time scoring list with 298 points. Folk scored eight points with five extra points and a field goal to move past Randy Moss (302) and Ben Coates (302) into 8th place on the Patriots all-time scoring list.

FOLK EXTENDS STREAK

Folk extended his streak to 54 straight field goals under 50 yards with a 43-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. It is the second-longest streak in NFL history behind 56 straight field goals from inside 50 yards by Ryan Succop from 2014-2017 while with Tennessee. Folk's last miss from inside the 50-yard line was a 45-yard field goal attempt in the 2020 season-opener vs. Miami on Sept. 13.

KENDRICK BOURNE HAS SINGLE-SEASON HIGHS

Kendrick Bourne entered the week with 47 receptions and added five receptions to push his 2021 totals to 52, a single-season personal high mark. He had 49 receptions in 2020 with San Francisco.

MATTHEW SLATER IS SPECIAL

Matthew Slater (10) reached double-digit special teams totals for the 10th time in his career.

SLATER PLAYS IN 205TH GAME WITH THE PATRIOTS

Slater played in his 205th regular-season game and has overtaken Stephen Gostkowski for sole possession for fourth place for most games played in New England history. He also played in his 102nd regular season game at Gillette Stadium to tie Gostkowski for second place, behind the 134 games by Tom Brady.

MOST REGULAR-SEASON GAMES PLAYED

285 Tom Brady

212 Bruce Armstrong

206 Julius Adams

205 Matthew Slater

204 Stephen Gostkowski

MOST REGULAR SEASON GILLETTE STADIUM GAMES PLAYED FOR THE PATRIOTS

134 Tom Brady

102 Matthew Slater

102 Stephen Gostkowski

HARRIS' 14 RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS THIS SEASON TIES CURTIS MARTIN FOR SECOND IN FRANCHISE HISTORY

RB Damien Harris capped the Patriots first touchdown drive with a 2-yard touchdown for his 13th touchdown of the season and then culminated the Patriots second drive with a 7-yard touchdown run for his 14th rushing touchdown of the season. His 14 rushing touchdowns are tied with Curtis Martin (1995 and 1996) for the second-most rushing touchdowns in a single season in team history.

MOST RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS/SEASON IN PATRIOTS HISTORY

18 LeGarrette Blount , 2016

14 Damien Harris, 2021

14 Curtis Martin, 1996

14 Curtis Martin, 1995

13 BenJarvus Green-Ellis, 2010

13 Corey Dillon, 2006

12 Cam Newton, 2020

12 Stevan Ridley, 2012

12 Corey Dillon, 2005

12 Corey Dillon, 2004

12 Antowain Smith, 2001

12 Steve Grogan, 1976

HARRIS HAD 10TH GAME WITH A RUSHING TOUCHDOWN

Harris has now scored a rushing touchdown in 10 games in 2021, which is tied for second-most in team history. In 2016, RB LeGarrette Blount had 13 games with a rushing touchdown.

HARRIS HAD THIRD GAME WITH MULITPLE TOUCHDOWNS

Harris had his second straight game and third game of the season with multiple touchdowns. He had three rushing touchdowns vs. Buffalo on Dec. 26 and two vs. the New York Jets on Oct. 24.

RHAMONDRE STEVENSON HAD SECOND 100-YARD GAME

RB Rhamondre Stevenson had his second 100-yard rushing game after finishing with 107 yards on 19 carries for a 5.6-yard average. He had his first 100-yard game vs. Cleveland on Nov. 14 with 100 yards on 20 carries.

STEVENSON HAD SECOND TWO-TOUCHDOWN GAME

Stevenson scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and a 6-yard run in the fourth quarter for his second two-touchdown game of the season. He also scored two touchdowns in the win vs. Cleveland on Nov. 14.

DB MYLES BRYANT REGISTERS SECOND CAREER PICK

DB Myles Bryant celebrated his birthday today and picked off a Trevor Lawrence pass in the second quarter and returned it 33 yards to the Jacksonville 33-yard line. It was his second career interception. His first pick came at the LA Rams in the second quarter on Dec. 10, 2020.

WR KRISTIAN WILKERSON HAD FIRST NFL RECEPTION AND SCORES TWO TOUCHDOWNS

WR Kristian Wilkerson made his first NFL start after being elevated to the active roster from the practice squad and caught his first NFL reception – a 7-yard pass from QB Mac Jones during the first drive of the game. He caught his first NFL touchdown pass in the second quarter on a 6-yard pass from Jones and then added a second touchdown on a 20-yard reception in the third quarter. Wilkerson finished with 4 receptions for 42 yards and 2 touchdowns.

CHRISTIAN BARMORE HAD FIRST SOLO SACK