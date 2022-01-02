5 Keys from Patriots' 50-10 win over Jaguars

Mac throws touchdowns 19, 20 and 21

Mac Jones threw his 19th 20th, and 21st touchdown passes of the season, breaking Jim Plunkett's rookie record of 19 that was set way back in 1971. It was a nice way for Jones to close out his final regular-season home game, likely the last home game of the 2021 season in Foxborough barring some playoff upset madness.

Jones' two touchdowns to Kristian Wilkerson add a bit of intrigue to the end of the season, as the duo had good chemistry this summer. With Nelson Agholor still sidelined by a concussion, Wilkerson could find himself in an expanded role going forward.

2021 was quite the year for the rookie, going from winning the National Championship to the Senior Bowl to the draft and moving on to New England, where he won the quarterback competition this summer with consistency and an instant grasp of New England's offense. Now, he's led the Patriots to the playoffs in his first year as a starter.