Game Observations: Shocking Dolphins loss costs Patriots playoff bye week

-The Patriots defense would force a punt after a nice third-down pass defensed by Gilmore on Parker that prevented another big gain, but New England's slow start would go from bad to worse. After a Mohamed Sanu drop, Brady would throw a pick-six that extended Miami's lead to 10-0. It was Brady's first pick six since 2017 and his first ever against the Dolphins as former Patriot Eric Rowe took it into the end zone.

-Sony Michel would finally bring a spark to the offense with 25 total yards on three-straight carries, before Rex Burkhead came in and picked up 14 on the next down. With Brady and the passing game out of sorts, the ground game started to get things rolling. But the drive flamed out at the Dolphins seven-yard-line with back-to-back incompletions to Harry and Sanu. They'd settle for a 25-yard Nick Folk field goal. Harry was hurt on his target in the end zone after coming down hard but would return.

-After a Miami three-and-out, Brady found Phillip Dorsett for a 50-yard downfield pass before halftime and Sony Michel would finish it off a couple plays later from four yards out, tying the game. Despite the sputtering start by the offense, an explosive play quickly changed the tenor of the game. With back-to-back scoring drives the Patriots showed good resiliency, but it was still troubling to see as bad a start as we've seen from the 2019 Pats. The ending would be worse.

-Most telling though was the Patriots approach to getting the ball back with three timeouts and over a minute left before the half -- two-straight running plays and no timeouts called as the clock expired. It seemed like the coaches were conceding a poor half of offensive football. Brady had a 34.0 first-half passer rating.

-The offensive problems continued into the second half as the Patriots opened with another three-and-out as Mohamed Sanu was stopped well short on a third-down reception. Sanu just can't seem to get going in the Patriots offense despite getting numerous opportunities in critical spots. Sanu would make a couple plays later in the game.

-The Dolphins tricks continued on their first drive of the second half, using a double-pass screen that might've scored had Dont'a Hightower not blown it up. Hightower was the only player who could've made the play as a convoy of blockers descended on him, but he was able to get free and get the stop. But Fitzpatrick would take it in himself a few plays later as the Dolphins jumped back in front 17-10. It was a nine-play, 82-yard touchdown-scoring drive with a lot on the line for the Patriots defense.