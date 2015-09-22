Game Preview: New England Patriots host Jacksonville Jaguars

SERIES BREAKDOWN

Overall Record (including 3-1 in playoffs), 9-1

Record in New England, 6-0 (3-0 in playoffs)

Foxboro Stadium, 2-0 (1-0 in playoffs)

Gillette Stadium, 4-0 (2-0 in playoffs)

Record in Jacksonville, 3-1 (0-1 in playoffs)

Total Points, Patriots 252, Jaguars 156

Patriots' Largest Margin of Victory, 28 points (12/27/09)

Patriots' Largest Margin of Defeat, 15 points (01/03/99)

Highest Combined Point Total, 53 points (09/22/96)

Lowest Combined Point Total, 26 (01/12/97)

Games Decided by Seven or Fewer Points, 4

Current Win Streak, Patriots,six games

Bill Belichick vs. Jacksonville, 6-2 (6-0 with New England)

SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY

The Patriots have an all-time record of 87-47-1 (.648) against the teams that make up the AFC South. It is the only division in the NFL where the Patriots own a winning record against each team. New England owns winning marks against Tennessee (23-16-1), Indianapolis (50-29), Jacksonville (9-1) and Houston (5-1).

CONSISTENT SUCCESS

The Jaguars are one of just four teams the Patriots own an undefeated regular season home record (3-0). The Patriots are 4-0 against Baltimore, 4-0 against Chicago and 2-0 against Houston.

Additionally, Jacksonville is one of eight NFL teams that Tom Brady has an undefeated regular season record against.

TEAM RECORD

Atlanta Falcons, 4-0

Chicago Bears, 4-0

Dallas Cowboys, 3-0

Detroit Lions, 4-0

Jacksonville Jaguars, 4-0

Minnesota Vikings, 4-0

Philadelphia Eagles, 3-0

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 3-0

PASSING PERFORMANCES

Tom Brady will face off against the Jaguars for the fifth time in his career in the regular season. Brady has also played Jacksonville two times in the postseason. All four of the previous meetings have been played in December.