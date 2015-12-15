Game Preview: New England Patriots host Tennessee Titans

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4 in Boston. Ian Eagle will handle play-by-play duties with Dan Fouts as the color analyst. Evan Washburn will work the sidelines. The game will be produced by Mark Wolffand directed by Bob Fishman.

NATIONAL RADIO:This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on Westwood One Sports. John Sadak and Ross Tucker will call the game.

LOCAL RADIO:98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. Produced by Marc Cappello.

PATS AIM FOR 12-WIN PLATEAU

The Patriots have won at least 12 games nine times in team history, including five straight seasons from 2010-14. A win vs. Tennessee would tie Denver for third-most since the NFL merger.

12-WIN SEASONS SINCE 1970 MERGER

1. San Francisco 13

2. Dallas 11

3. Denver 10

4t. New England 9

4t. Pittsburgh 9

6. Indianapolis 8

SERIES HISTORY

The New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans (formerly the Houston Oilers) will play for the 41st time since the two charter members of the American Football League began play in 1960. The Patriots and Oilers played twice each year from 1960-1969 in the AFL, and have played 20 times since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. In those 20 post-merger games, the Patriots have a 13-7 record, including a 1-1 mark in playoff games.

New England leads the overall series, 23-16-1 and owns an 11-3 record against the Titans franchise since 1981.

The last time Tennessee traveled to New England came during the 2009 season when the Patriots beat Tennessee, 59-0, in a game played in the snow at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 18, 2009.

The last time the two teams played was on opening day of the 2012 season when the Patriots pulled away with a 34-13 victory on Sept. 9, 2012.