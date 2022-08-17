Official website of the New England Patriots

James White caps off a brilliant career

Day 13 blogservations: Pats defense dominates in spirited workout with Panthers

Trench Report: Patriots Defensive Front "Dominating" Panthers in Joint Practices

Montgomery sees expanding offensive role

Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times

5 Things to Watch in Patriots-Panthers Joint Practices

Patriots offense eyes first real test

Day 12 blogservations: Patriots prepping for Panthers

Two Patriots crack NFL Top 100

Patriots teammates, NFL world praises James White after retirement news

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense in the Preseason Opener

Boston Renegades honored by Robert Kraft, Patriots after 4th straight WFA title

Patriots Running Back James White Announced His Retirement

Young Patriots receivers seize preseason opportunity

Game Observations: Nine Takeaways From Patriots Preseason Opener

5 Keys from Patriots preseason loss to Giants

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 8/11

Game Notes: Eight of ten 2022 draft selections made their NFL debuts

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Giants Preseason Week 1

James White leaves a lasting legacy

Game Preview: Panthers at Patriots

The Patriots host the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on Friday, August 19 at 7 PM ET.

Aug 17, 2022 at 04:00 AM
New England Patriots

Staff

WEEK 2 · Fri 08/19 · 7:00 PM EDT

Panthers

Carolina Panthers

AT

Patriots

New England Patriots

PATRIOTS PRESEASON NETWORK / WBZ
98.5 FM The Sports Hub
GILLETTE STADIUM
GAME CENTER WAYS TO WATCH
PATRIOTS: Game Release (PDF) | Roster | Depth Chart | Stats
PANTHERS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats

The New England Patriots will conduct joint practices with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday and Wednesday on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium prior to facing off on in a Week 2 preseason contest on Friday at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots and Panthers have been frequent preseason partners over the last several years, squaring off six times since 2014, including games in 2019 and 2014 at Gillette Stadium.

JOINT PRACTICES PRACTICES WITH PANTHERS AND RAIDERS

In addition to joint practices with Carolina, the Patriots will also hold joint practices with the Raiders in Las Vegas on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 prior to the preseason-finale on Friday, Aug. 26 at 8:15 p.m.

Last season the Patriots traveled to Philadelphia for joint sessions and hosted the New York Giants in Foxborough prior to the preseason game at MetLife Stadium.

SERIES HISTORY

The New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers will meet in the preseason for the sixth time in the last nine seasons and for the third time in that time frame at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots last played Carolina in the preseason on Aug. 22, 2019 when they beat the Panthars, 10-3, at Gillette Stadium.

The team's met in the regular season last season with the Patriots taking a 24-6 victory at Carolina on Nov. 7, 2021. Since 2000, the Patriots have a winning record against every NFL team except Carolina at 3-3 and Seattle at 2-3.

New England leads the preseason matchups with a 8-3 advantage in the 11 preseason games while Carolina holds a 4-3 edge in the regular season.

The Patriots and Panthers met in Super Bowl XXXVIII on Feb. 2, 2004. The Patriots-Panthers Super Bowl is widely believed to be among the most entertaining Super Bowls ever played, as the Panthers took a fourth-quarter lead only to see the Patriots come up with a game-winning field goal to clinch the see-saw battle in the final seconds.

SERIES TRENDS

Overall Record (including playoffs): 4-4

  • Record in Foxborough: 1-2
  • Record in Charlotte: 2-2
  • Record in Houston: 1-0

Total Points in the Series: Patriots 198, Panthers 155

Patriots' Largest Margin of Victory: 32 points (01/06/02)

Patriots' Largest Margin of Defeat: 10 points (09/18/05)

Highest Combined Point Total: 63 points (10/01/17)

Lowest Combined Point Total: 37 points (10/29/95)

Games Decided by Seven or Fewer Points: 4

Games Decided by 21 or More Points: 1

TALE OF THE TAPE

2021 REGULAR SEASONNEW ENGLANDCAROLINA
Record10-75-12
Divisional Standings2nd4th
Total Yards Gained6,0085,081
Total Offense (Rank)353.4 (15)298.9 (30)
Rush Offense126.5 (8)108.4 (20)
Pass Offense226.9 (14)190.5 (29)
Points Per Game27.2 (6)17.9 (29)
Total Touchdowns Scored5132
Total Yards Allowed5,2845,201
Total Defense (Rank)310.8 (4)305.9 (2)
Rush Defense123.7 (22)113.8 (18)
Pass Defense187.1 (2)192.1 (4)
Points Allowed/Game17.8 (2)23.8 (21)
Possession Avg.30:2830:36
Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost28/24152/334
Sacks Made/Yards36/25639/293
Penalties Against/Yards95/85488/674
Punts/Avg.52/44.575/42.5
Takeaway/Giveaway Ratio+7 (8t)-13 (29T)

CONNECTIONS

FORMER PATRIOTS

  • Duke Dawson (Patriots: Player, CB, 2018; Panthers: Player, CB, 2022)
  • Frank Herron (Patriots: Player, DE, 2018; Panthers: Player, DE, 2021-current)
  • Terrance Knighton (Player DT 2016; Panthers: Asst. DL Coach, 2021-current)

FORMER PANTHERS

  • None

PATRIOTS POINTS OF INTEREST IN 2022

  • The New England Patriots are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl wins in the NFL with six.
  • The Patriots have played in 11 Super Bowls, the most by any team in NFL history. Dallas, Denver and Pittsburgh have played in eight.
  • The Patriots are third in NFL history with 15 Conference Championship Game appearances, one behind the 16 by Pittsburgh and San Francisco.
  • The New England Patriots have 37 postseason victories, the most in NFL history. Pittsburgh and Green Bay are second with 36 playoff wins all-time.
  • The New England Patriots have earned seven No. 1 seeds, behind San Francisco (9) and Denver (8) since playoff seeding began in 1975.
  • The Patriots have earned a first-round playoff bye an NFL-best 14 times since 1990. Pittsburgh and San Francisco are second with nine byes since 1990. New England is the only team in NFL history with nine straight first-round byes (2010-18).
  • The Patriots have played in 59 postseason games, fourth-most in NFL history behind Dallas (64), Pittsburgh (63) and Green Bay (61). The Patriots need to play in one more postseason game in 2022 to become the fourth NFL team to play in 60 postseason games.
  • The Patriots are second with 13 seasons of 12 wins since 1970, behind San Francisco's 14 seasons with 12 victories
  • New England has won 13 games in a single season seven times in franchise history. Only San Francisco has more 13-win seasons with 10.
  • The New England Patriots have won 14 or more games in a season five times, most in NFL history. San Francisco is second with four 14-win seasons.
  • New England has 28 undefeated months since 2000, most in the NFL over that span. Green Bay is second with 20 undefeated months during that time.
  • The Patriots have 35 winning seasons since 1970, second all-time behind Pittsburgh's 38.
  • The Patriots have 566 total victories, the fourth-most wins since 1960, behind the 577 wins by Pittsburgh, the 573 wins by Dallas and the 567 wins by Green Bay.
  • New England (1,008) played their 1,000th game in franchise history (regular season and playoffs combined) against Cleveland on Nov. 14, 2021 and became the first original AFL team to play in 1,000 games.
  • With rookie free agent K Quinn Nordin making the initial 53-man roster in 2021, the Patriots have now had a rookie free agent make the opening day roster for the 18 straight seasons, the third-longest streak in the NFL. The L.A. Chargers have had a rookie free agent make their opening day roster for 25 straight seasons and Indianapolis has had a rookie free agent make their opening day roster for 23 straight seasons.
  • The Patriots have finished in the top 10 for fewest points allowed in each of the last 10 seasons (2012-2021) to tie Tampa Bay, who became the last team to reach 10 straight seasons (1996-2005) for the fewest points allowed. The 2021 Patriots finished second in the NFL with 17.8 points allowed per game. Buffalo finished first with 17.0 points allowed per game.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by the Patriots Preseason Television Network and can be seen in every New England state, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The preseason network's flagship station is WBZ-TV CBS in Boston. Bob Socci provides the play-by-play and is joined by former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak in the broadcast booth. WBZ's Steve Burton will provide sideline analysis.

PATRIOTS PRESEASON TELEVISION NETWORK

Massachusetts

  • Boston, Mass. WBZ-TV Ch. 4
  • Springfield, Mass. WWLP-TV Ch. 22

Connecticut

  • Hartford, Conn. WCTX/WTNH-TV Ch. 8

Maine

  • Portland, Maine WMTW-TV Ch. 8
  • Bangor, Maine WVII-TV Ch. 7

New Hampshire

  • Manchester, N.H. WMUR-TV Ch. 9
  • Anchorage, Alaska KYUR-TV Ch. 13
  • Fairbanks, Alaska KATN-TV Ch. 2
  • Juneau, Alaska KJUD-TV Ch. 8

Rhode Island

  • Providence, R.I. WPRI-TV Ch. 12

Vermont

  • Burlington, Vt. WCAX-TV Ch. 3

Alaska

  • Anchorage, Alaska KYUR-TV Ch. 13
  • Fairbanks, Alaska KATN-TV Ch. 2
  • Juneau, Alaska KJUD-TV Ch. 8

Hawaii

  • Honolulu, Hawaii KFVE-TV Ch. 5

LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 32 stations can be found here. The television broadcast will simulcast the game on the radio during the preseason.

For information on how to stream the game please check out our how to watch/listen guide.

