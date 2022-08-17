Game Preview: Panthers at Patriots

The New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers will meet in the preseason for the sixth time in the last nine seasons and for the third time in that time frame at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots last played Carolina in the preseason on Aug. 22, 2019 when they beat the Panthars, 10-3, at Gillette Stadium.

The team's met in the regular season last season with the Patriots taking a 24-6 victory at Carolina on Nov. 7, 2021. Since 2000, the Patriots have a winning record against every NFL team except Carolina at 3-3 and Seattle at 2-3.

New England leads the preseason matchups with a 8-3 advantage in the 11 preseason games while Carolina holds a 4-3 edge in the regular season.

The Patriots and Panthers met in Super Bowl XXXVIII on Feb. 2, 2004. The Patriots-Panthers Super Bowl is widely believed to be among the most entertaining Super Bowls ever played, as the Panthers took a fourth-quarter lead only to see the Patriots come up with a game-winning field goal to clinch the see-saw battle in the final seconds.

SERIES TRENDS

Overall Record (including playoffs): 4-4

Record in Foxborough: 1-2

Record in Charlotte: 2-2

Record in Houston: 1-0

Total Points in the Series: Patriots 198, Panthers 155

Patriots' Largest Margin of Victory: 32 points (01/06/02)

Patriots' Largest Margin of Defeat: 10 points (09/18/05)

Highest Combined Point Total: 63 points (10/01/17)

Lowest Combined Point Total: 37 points (10/29/95)

Games Decided by Seven or Fewer Points: 4