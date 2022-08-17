Game Preview: Panthers at Patriots

WEEK 2 · Fri 08/19 · 7:00 PM EDT
Panthers
Carolina Panthers
AT
Patriots
New England Patriots
The New England Patriots will conduct joint practices with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday and Wednesday on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium prior to facing off on in a Week 2 preseason contest on Friday at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots and Panthers have been frequent preseason partners over the last several years, squaring off six times since 2014, including games in 2019 and 2014 at Gillette Stadium.
JOINT PRACTICES PRACTICES WITH PANTHERS AND RAIDERS
In addition to joint practices with Carolina, the Patriots will also hold joint practices with the Raiders in Las Vegas on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 prior to the preseason-finale on Friday, Aug. 26 at 8:15 p.m.
Last season the Patriots traveled to Philadelphia for joint sessions and hosted the New York Giants in Foxborough prior to the preseason game at MetLife Stadium.
SERIES HISTORY
The New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers will meet in the preseason for the sixth time in the last nine seasons and for the third time in that time frame at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots last played Carolina in the preseason on Aug. 22, 2019 when they beat the Panthars, 10-3, at Gillette Stadium.
The team's met in the regular season last season with the Patriots taking a 24-6 victory at Carolina on Nov. 7, 2021. Since 2000, the Patriots have a winning record against every NFL team except Carolina at 3-3 and Seattle at 2-3.
New England leads the preseason matchups with a 8-3 advantage in the 11 preseason games while Carolina holds a 4-3 edge in the regular season.
The Patriots and Panthers met in Super Bowl XXXVIII on Feb. 2, 2004. The Patriots-Panthers Super Bowl is widely believed to be among the most entertaining Super Bowls ever played, as the Panthers took a fourth-quarter lead only to see the Patriots come up with a game-winning field goal to clinch the see-saw battle in the final seconds.
SERIES TRENDS
Overall Record (including playoffs): 4-4
- Record in Foxborough: 1-2
- Record in Charlotte: 2-2
- Record in Houston: 1-0
Total Points in the Series: Patriots 198, Panthers 155
Patriots' Largest Margin of Victory: 32 points (01/06/02)
Patriots' Largest Margin of Defeat: 10 points (09/18/05)
Highest Combined Point Total: 63 points (10/01/17)
Lowest Combined Point Total: 37 points (10/29/95)
Games Decided by Seven or Fewer Points: 4
Games Decided by 21 or More Points: 1
TALE OF THE TAPE
|2021 REGULAR SEASON
|NEW ENGLAND
|CAROLINA
|Record
|10-7
|5-12
|Divisional Standings
|2nd
|4th
|Total Yards Gained
|6,008
|5,081
|Total Offense (Rank)
|353.4 (15)
|298.9 (30)
|Rush Offense
|126.5 (8)
|108.4 (20)
|Pass Offense
|226.9 (14)
|190.5 (29)
|Points Per Game
|27.2 (6)
|17.9 (29)
|Total Touchdowns Scored
|51
|32
|Total Yards Allowed
|5,284
|5,201
|Total Defense (Rank)
|310.8 (4)
|305.9 (2)
|Rush Defense
|123.7 (22)
|113.8 (18)
|Pass Defense
|187.1 (2)
|192.1 (4)
|Points Allowed/Game
|17.8 (2)
|23.8 (21)
|Possession Avg.
|30:28
|30:36
|Sacks Allowed/Yards Lost
|28/241
|52/334
|Sacks Made/Yards
|36/256
|39/293
|Penalties Against/Yards
|95/854
|88/674
|Punts/Avg.
|52/44.5
|75/42.5
|Takeaway/Giveaway Ratio
|+7 (8t)
|-13 (29T)
CONNECTIONS
FORMER PATRIOTS
- Duke Dawson (Patriots: Player, CB, 2018; Panthers: Player, CB, 2022)
- Frank Herron (Patriots: Player, DE, 2018; Panthers: Player, DE, 2021-current)
- Terrance Knighton (Player DT 2016; Panthers: Asst. DL Coach, 2021-current)
FORMER PANTHERS
- None
PATRIOTS POINTS OF INTEREST IN 2022
- The New England Patriots are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl wins in the NFL with six.
- The Patriots have played in 11 Super Bowls, the most by any team in NFL history. Dallas, Denver and Pittsburgh have played in eight.
- The Patriots are third in NFL history with 15 Conference Championship Game appearances, one behind the 16 by Pittsburgh and San Francisco.
- The New England Patriots have 37 postseason victories, the most in NFL history. Pittsburgh and Green Bay are second with 36 playoff wins all-time.
- The New England Patriots have earned seven No. 1 seeds, behind San Francisco (9) and Denver (8) since playoff seeding began in 1975.
- The Patriots have earned a first-round playoff bye an NFL-best 14 times since 1990. Pittsburgh and San Francisco are second with nine byes since 1990. New England is the only team in NFL history with nine straight first-round byes (2010-18).
- The Patriots have played in 59 postseason games, fourth-most in NFL history behind Dallas (64), Pittsburgh (63) and Green Bay (61). The Patriots need to play in one more postseason game in 2022 to become the fourth NFL team to play in 60 postseason games.
- The Patriots are second with 13 seasons of 12 wins since 1970, behind San Francisco's 14 seasons with 12 victories
- New England has won 13 games in a single season seven times in franchise history. Only San Francisco has more 13-win seasons with 10.
- The New England Patriots have won 14 or more games in a season five times, most in NFL history. San Francisco is second with four 14-win seasons.
- New England has 28 undefeated months since 2000, most in the NFL over that span. Green Bay is second with 20 undefeated months during that time.
- The Patriots have 35 winning seasons since 1970, second all-time behind Pittsburgh's 38.
- The Patriots have 566 total victories, the fourth-most wins since 1960, behind the 577 wins by Pittsburgh, the 573 wins by Dallas and the 567 wins by Green Bay.
- New England (1,008) played their 1,000th game in franchise history (regular season and playoffs combined) against Cleveland on Nov. 14, 2021 and became the first original AFL team to play in 1,000 games.
- With rookie free agent K Quinn Nordin making the initial 53-man roster in 2021, the Patriots have now had a rookie free agent make the opening day roster for the 18 straight seasons, the third-longest streak in the NFL. The L.A. Chargers have had a rookie free agent make their opening day roster for 25 straight seasons and Indianapolis has had a rookie free agent make their opening day roster for 23 straight seasons.
- The Patriots have finished in the top 10 for fewest points allowed in each of the last 10 seasons (2012-2021) to tie Tampa Bay, who became the last team to reach 10 straight seasons (1996-2005) for the fewest points allowed. The 2021 Patriots finished second in the NFL with 17.8 points allowed per game. Buffalo finished first with 17.0 points allowed per game.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by the Patriots Preseason Television Network and can be seen in every New England state, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The preseason network's flagship station is WBZ-TV CBS in Boston. Bob Socci provides the play-by-play and is joined by former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak in the broadcast booth. WBZ's Steve Burton will provide sideline analysis.
PATRIOTS PRESEASON TELEVISION NETWORK
Massachusetts
- Boston, Mass. WBZ-TV Ch. 4
- Springfield, Mass. WWLP-TV Ch. 22
Connecticut
- Hartford, Conn. WCTX/WTNH-TV Ch. 8
Maine
- Portland, Maine WMTW-TV Ch. 8
- Bangor, Maine WVII-TV Ch. 7
New Hampshire
- Manchester, N.H. WMUR-TV Ch. 9
- Anchorage, Alaska KYUR-TV Ch. 13
- Fairbanks, Alaska KATN-TV Ch. 2
- Juneau, Alaska KJUD-TV Ch. 8
Rhode Island
- Providence, R.I. WPRI-TV Ch. 12
Vermont
- Burlington, Vt. WCAX-TV Ch. 3
Alaska
- Anchorage, Alaska KYUR-TV Ch. 13
- Fairbanks, Alaska KATN-TV Ch. 2
- Juneau, Alaska KJUD-TV Ch. 8
Hawaii
- Honolulu, Hawaii KFVE-TV Ch. 5
LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network's 32 stations can be found here. The television broadcast will simulcast the game on the radio during the preseason.
For information on how to stream the game please check out our how to watch/listen guide.