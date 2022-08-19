Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Preseason Week 2

Where is your confidence level on offense and defense?

Cautiously optimistic on defense. I like the added speed at the second level. Offensively they still appear to be working through a transition. -PP

I'm cautiously optimistic for both. Going into camp I felt the offense had the pieces to be good this year. It did not look good early in camp but the group has improved over the last week or so. I was more worried about the defense going into camp, yet they had the edge and have been consistent throughout camp and continued their solid play against the Panthers. The big question is, what are we looking at? Did the defense look good because the offense went through growing pains? -FK

The defense has outperformed my expectations so far in training camp. But it's only practice. My confidence is getting higher by the day with the defense, but we'll need to see what it looks like in regular-season games. As for the offense, it feels like blocking is their biggest issue right now. If they can figure out the offensive line, Mac and the skill players make plays when there's time and room to operate. -EL

I'm feeling more confident about the defense than I thought I would with so much turnover but I still have my questions given how tough the schedule is with so many potent offenses. If they're a top-10 defense again this year they'll certainly have earned it. Offensively, I feel more confident than I did after the first two weeks, but I still have significant questions about how they will run the ball. -MD