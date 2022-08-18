10 to Watch: Starter intrigue as Pats face Panthers

4. Rushing progress

While the passing game started to look more fluid over the last week, the running game remains a work in progress. With returning backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, it should be a strength for this offense. A lot of the new elements being added are all based on having a threatening ground attack, but thus far it's been sporadic at best. Timing up front along the offensive line is a big part of it and the recent injuries have posed another challenge. It's tough to get a true gauge of this part of the game in practices, but some open running lanes and explosive gains would be encouraging. Certainly, it has to be better than it was last week against the Giants when they averaged 2.9 yards-per-carry on 18 carries.