Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered Thu Aug 18 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

Pats offense makes strides in Panthers joint practices

Nelson Agholor, Jonnu Smith Showing Signs of Year Two Improvements

Day 14 blogservations: Tempers remain high with Pats-Panthers

James White caps off a brilliant career

Game Preview: Panthers at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Panthers at Patriots

Mac Jones enjoys full circle moment meeting Boston Children's Hospital patient

Resetting the Cornerback Depth Chart With Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams Heading to Injured Reserve

Day 13 blogservations: Pats defense dominates in spirited workout with Panthers

Trench Report: Patriots Defensive Front "Dominating" Panthers in Joint Practices

Montgomery sees expanding offensive role

5 Things to Watch in Patriots-Panthers Joint Practices

Patriots offense eyes first real test

Day 12 blogservations: Patriots prepping for Panthers

Two Patriots crack NFL Top 100

Patriots teammates, NFL world praises James White after retirement news

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense in the Preseason Opener

Boston Renegades honored by Robert Kraft, Patriots after 4th straight WFA title

Patriots Running Back James White Announced His Retirement

Young Patriots receivers seize preseason opportunity

10 to Watch: Starter intrigue as Pats face Panthers

Here are the 10 key things to watch as the Patriots take on the Panthers in Week 2 of the preseason.

Aug 18, 2022 at 11:26 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

PlayersToWatch_16x9

The Patriots will take the field for their second preseason game of the summer on Friday night, suiting up against the Panthers and looking to build off two productive joint practice sessions. With several changes to both personnel and scheme in 2022, the Patriots have made progress over the initial weeks of training camp and this contest will provide a first opportunity for the starters to transfer it all to the game field.

Last week's last-second loss to the Giants provided a small glimpse of how the team is shaping up, mostly with backups, but this week should be even more telling as New England looks to begin putting things together before the third and final week of preseason.

Here are 10 key things to watch for against the Panthers!

Left to right: Ty Montgomery, Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris, J.J. Taylor
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Left to right: Ty Montgomery, Rhamondre Stevenson, Damien Harris, J.J. Taylor

1. Starters Start

Unlike last week's first preseason game, the Patriots starters are expected to see some action against the Panthers, though how long they'll actually play remains to be seen. The new three-game preseason and proliferation of joint practices have muddied the old model where the third week was considered a "dress rehearsal". Still, this will be a first chance to see most of the main players projected to significant roles in action. With the Panthers expected to instead play mostly backups, it would be encouraging to see the Patriots starters overmatch their competition, or at the very least show some consistency in some of the most important areas that remain under development in practice sessions.

Related Links

Mac Jones throws to Jonnu Smith in joint practices with the Panthers
Photo by David Silverman
Mac Jones throws to Jonnu Smith in joint practices with the Panthers

2. Mac on the scene

The number one starter to watch is of course Mac Jones, who has made strides in recent practices with the new elements of the offense that the team is trying to install. Jones is looking more comfortable and has shown an increased focus on pushing the ball down the field. Big plays to Nelson Agholor and DeVante Parker have been on display in many practices and should show up in the game. The playcalling operation will be another element of Mac's play, though a vanilla gameplan and attack should be expected. Mac's the franchise QB now and a nice night for him will be the most encouraging of all performances.

OL Yodny Cajuste blocks a Panthers defender
Photo by David Silverman
OL Yodny Cajuste blocks a Panthers defender

3. Tackle depth concerns

Injuries struck hard over the last week, with the tackle group taking the biggest hit. Starter Isaiah Wynn has been out and was joined by Justin Herron and Yasir Durant. Heading into Friday night the Patriots have just three healthy offensive tackles and the versatility of their interior linemen is likely to be tested. But it's also a great opportunity for Yodny Cajuste to play a lot of snaps and make his case for not just a roster spot but perhaps a more significant role. With Wynn out, Cajuste could take advantage of what could be a full preseason game of work. That experience could help him continue to ascend.

RB Damien Harris
Photo by Eric J. Adler
RB Damien Harris

4. Rushing progress

While the passing game started to look more fluid over the last week, the running game remains a work in progress. With returning backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, it should be a strength for this offense. A lot of the new elements being added are all based on having a threatening ground attack, but thus far it's been sporadic at best. Timing up front along the offensive line is a big part of it and the recent injuries have posed another challenge. It's tough to get a true gauge of this part of the game in practices, but some open running lanes and explosive gains would be encouraging. Certainly, it has to be better than it was last week against the Giants when they averaged 2.9 yards-per-carry on 18 carries.

WR Lil' Jordan Humphrey celebrates after his TD against the NY Giants
Photo by Eric J. Adler
WR Lil' Jordan Humphrey celebrates after his TD against the NY Giants

5. Pop the bubble

As injuries add up, who's on the bubble is becoming clearer and opportunities are slowly running out for players looking to grab a job. Shaun Wade, Ronnie Perkins and Lil'Jordan Humphrey headline a list of bubble players who have strung together some good recent performances. They'll have to continue those trends over the next week. Meanwhile, on the defensive line, Sam Roberts, Daniel Ekuale and LaBryan Ray have also all popped at various times and could continue to ascend with extended reps. The offensive line's depth will be tested as well, as the backup jobs there continue to be a closely fought battle. Yes, the starters will get some action in this one, but it's as much about the battle for the final roster spots as anything else.

Will Matt Judon get his first preseason action against the Panthers this friday?
Photo by David Silverman
Will Matt Judon get his first preseason action against the Panthers this friday?

6. Defense under the lights

The starting defense has been dominant throughout training camp, whether they were facing the Patriots or Panthers offenses, however, the backups didn't put together the same kind of performance against the Giants last week, despite some nice performances by individuals. Now, the starters will get their chance together to show how well they've been playing on the practice fields. Yes, it's still preseason, but shutting down the Panthers and continuing their disruptive, ball-hawking ways would be a positive sign of growing momentum on that side of the ball. Matthew Judon, Christian Barmore and Anfernee Jennings are key players up front, while Jalen Mills has been outstanding this summer.

DB Marcus Jones breaks up a pass against the Panthers in joint practices
Photo by Faith Worrell
DB Marcus Jones breaks up a pass against the Panthers in joint practices

7. Corner depth charge

With the losses of Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams to Injured Reserve this week, the Patriots took some significant hits to their depth chart. Both players were firmly on the bubble but would've been expected to play a lot of snaps over the last two preseason games. That opens up even more opportunities for Shaun Wade, Marcus Jones, Jack Jones and Devin Hafford. All should get extensive work showing what they've got and could potentially helping speed up their development.

Mac Jones celebrates with OL Cole Strange
Photo by David Silverman
Mac Jones celebrates with OL Cole Strange

8. Rookie Experience

Cole Strange and Tyquan Thornton got their feet wet against the Giants but should see even more work against the Panthers. Along with the two rookie corners, potential special teamers Brendan Schooler and DaMarcus Mitchell will get long looks in the third phase, while Roberts and Ray will look to build off of their solid summers. Running backs Strong and Harris could also see an increased workload once Damien Harris and Stevenson get their touches.

DB Joshuah Bledsoe
Photo by David Silverman
DB Joshuah Bledsoe

9. Safety protocol

The depth at safety has been notable all summer, with all three of last year's starters returning along with the additions of Jabrill Peppers and Josh Bledsoe, who have been involved with the first team of late in rotation. How will it play out with five potential players to experiment with? Peppers in particular looks like he could make a sizable impact in the middle of the defense as another hybrid linebacker-type player. Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips are a great starting point, this safety group should be a defining feature of the '22 defense.

TE Matt Sokol brings in a TD against the Panthers in practice
Photo by Eric J. Adler
TE Matt Sokol brings in a TD against the Panthers in practice

10. Tight end opportunities

It's obvious how much the team has planned for Jonnu Smith this year, but with Hunter Henry missing the second joint practice, it seems like Devin Asiasi and Matt Sokol will see a lot of snaps. Smith and Henry are entrenched but could a third job be up for grabs? Dalton Keene has also recently returned to practice. Time is running out for the two 2020 third-rounders and this game could be the golden opportunity they need. Sokol has been consistent and underrated through camp and might be a roster dark horse despite the presence of Asiasi and Keene and their draft status.

Related Content

news

10 to Watch: Patriots kick off preseason vs. Giants

Here's what to watch for when the Patriots open up their 2022 preseason slate against the New York Giants.

news

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Bills

Here are the key players to watch as the Patriots take on the Bills in the AFC Wild Card round!

news

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Dolphins

Here are the key players to keep an eye on as the Patriots wrap up the 2021 regular season against the Dolphins.

news

10 Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Jaguars

Here are the 10 players who play a key role in the Patriots-Jaguars Week 17 clash.

news

10 Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Bills

Here are the key players to watch as New England and Buffalo meet in a pivotal AFC East clash.

news

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Colts

Here are the 10 key players to watch as the Patriots take on the Colts in a big AFC matchup!

news

Players to Watch: Patriots at Bills

Here are the key players to watch in the huge Patriots-Bills Monday Night Football matchup!

news

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Titans

Here are the ten players that will play the most key roles in Sunday's AFC Clash between the Patriots and Titans.

news

Players to Watch: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons on Thursday Night Football and here are the 10 players to watch!

news

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Browns

Here are the key players to watch as the Browns travel to Foxborough to take on the Patriots in a key AFC battle.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

First-time dads react to having kids at Patriots training camp

10 to Watch: Starter intrigue as Pats face Panthers

Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots-Panthers Joint Practices

Behind Enemy Lines: Patriots and Panthers reporters recap Day 2 of joint practices

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 8/17

Day 14 blogservations: Tempers remain high with Pats-Panthers

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Takeaways from joint practices with Panthers

Patriots players Kyle Dugger, Jalen Mills, Mac Jones, and more address the media after their joint practice with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Devin McCourty 8/17: "Now it's getting ready for Friday"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Jalen Mills 8/17: "The biggest thing that I try to focus on is playing my technique"

Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills addresses the media on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Mac Jones 8/17: "We've had some good work against the Panthers"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

James White Retirement Press Conference

Legendary Patriots player James White announces his retirement during his farewell press conference surrounded by Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Head Coach Bill Belichick, and friends and family.

Mac Jones meets children's hospital patient who he represented on his 2021 My Cause My Cleats

In 2021, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones dedicated his My Cause My Cleats to the Boston Children's Hospital and 8-year-old Robbie who has sever Hemophilia A. This week, Robbie visited Patriots Training Camp and got to meet Mac for the first time in person.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Two Patriots crack NFL Top 100

The first half of the player-voted 2022 NFL Top 100 rankings are out and two Patriots found themselves featured.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising