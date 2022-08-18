Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots-Panthers Joint Practices

Running Backs

- Evaluating the running game in practice settings where there isn't live tackling is challenging. You try to watch the movement generated by the offensive line, but the backs aren't necessarily going full-throttle downhill all the time, and they aren't being brought down the ground. Based on the practice eye test, the Pats running game struggled against Carolina's front. But we'll wait for the games to see if runs that look bottled up turn into bigger gains by the backs.

- The Patriots continue to give second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson opportunities to play in the passing game. Although he's repping in that role behind Ty Montgomery, Stevenson is running with the second unit during two-minute drills where they're mostly passing. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick credited Stevenson for improving the passing game earlier this week.

- Speaking of Montgomery, the veteran RB/WR is significantly involved in the offense. His background as a wide receiver offers intriguing alignment versatility, allowing the Pats to morph formations on the fly based on the defensive structure. Montgomery caught a pass down the right sideline flexed out on Tuesday and then was a reliable check-down target for Jones later in the drive on a route out of the backfield. He looks like a legitimate weapon for the Patriots offense.

- Although things could always change, it's unlikely that rookie running backs Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris will contribute this season. Injuries can pile up. One or both first-year backs could earn more chances with the regulars by showing out in a preseason game. However, the Harris, Stevenson, and Montgomery trio is dominating the reps right now.

Wide Receivers

- On the one hand, you don't want the Patriots downfield passing game to live off of jump balls to DeVante Parker. But on the other hand, when Mac Jones sees single coverage on the outside, Parker is more 70-30 than 50-50 in contested situations. He was the most dynamic receiver on the field for the Patriots in Tuesday's practice, catching a few passes underneath the defense as well on in-breaking routes.

- As we wrote after day two, Nelson Agholor continues to make plays, and it feels like the best thing for the team is to hold onto the veteran wideout. Even if he's just a reliable depth option for Parker and rookie Tyquan Thornton, Agholor's ability to create vertical shots shows up often. He made one of the catches of training camp by elevating over Jaycee Horn and Myles Hartsfield to high-point a slot fade in the end zone.

- Second-round pick Tyquan Thornton continues to stack good days together. Since corners must respect his speed, Thornton's burst off the line creates intermediate opportunities on in-breakers or comeback routes. His route-running was also on display in red zone work in a similar fashion to his touchdown catch against the Giants in last week's preseason opener. Plus, you see the gravity he has as well. For example, Jonnu Smith caught a crossing route on Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn where Thornton stretching the field prevented the defender on the deep third from helping Chinn over the top. It still feels like the coaching staff is taking it at a slow pace with Thornton, though.

- There isn't much to say about Jakobi Meyers other than he's consistently consistent in his role. It's hard to imagine the team pivoting away from a player who is so reliable in an important spot.

- Kendrick Bourne feels like more of a game player than a practice player, but his quiet camp is becoming more noticeable. It's not time to panic yet, as Bourne wasn't a camp standout a year ago either. But it's odd how uninvolved he is at times.

- If the Patriots don't feel like their depth tight ends are worthy of 53-man roster spots, don't be surprised if Lil'Jordan Humphrey makes a push as a jumbo slot/move tight end. Humphrey played a little detached "Y" tight end in the preseason opener out of necessity. We'll see if he has the blocking chops, but he runs the seam better than Devin Asiasi and Matt Sokol.

- Kristian Wilkerson and Tre Nixon both do some good things. But it's hard to envision a scenario where they are more than practice squad options. Hopefully, Wilkerson is okay after a scary situation in Wednesday's practice.

Tight Ends

- We also discussed tight end Jonnu Smith in the piece about second-year Patriots looking for breakout seasons in New England. The Pats are going to put Smith in as many situations as they can to feature his skills as a ball carrier. They're feeding him the ball in these practices.

- Hunter Henry left practice early on day one and didn't participate in Wednesday's session. We'll continue to monitor that moving forward.