Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

When the Patriots run - Edge: Bills

The Bills have been fairly average defending the run in the early going, allowing 4.4 yards per carry despite surrendering only 88 yards per game on the ground. But given the way the Patriots have run thus far, it's hard to expect much success on the road Sunday. Sony Michel is struggling with just 108 yards on 45 attempts for a paltry average of 2.4 yards per carry in three games. The patchwork offensive line hasn't helped, nor has James Develin's neck injury, but as a team New England has managed only 3.2 yards per carry on 91 attempts. The Bills rotate players up front with Harrison Phillips and Star Lotulelei inside next to rookie defensive tackle Ed Oliver, although that will change with Phillips going down with a torn ACL. Linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds also do a good job of filling holes, and they won't make life easy on Michel and Rex Burkhead on Sunday.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Patriots

Despite the lack of support from the running game, Tom Brady has been able to effectively spread the ball around and move the ball through the air. And despite its struggles opening holes, the offensive line has done a respectable job of protecting Brady as well. That has added up to fast starts offensively in all three games, particularly Sunday against the Jets when New England scored touchdowns on each of its first three possessions. Brady may find life tougher in Buffalo than normal, however, as the Bills have a stingy secondary and he may be without Julian Edelman. Edelman was having a big game against New York before having to leave with a rib injury in the first half. The offense wasn't the same without him, and his absence would put extra attention on Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett. The Bills safety tandem of Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer is strong, as is Tre'Dvious White, who is one of the best young corners in football. Opponents average just 211.7 yards per game through the air against Buffalo, although like New England the Bills have yet to be truly tested. That will come Sunday against Brady, even if Edelman isn't able to go.

When the Bills run - Edge: Patriots

Buffalo's ground game has improved dramatically with veteran Frank Gore providing a solid presence between the tackles. He's only averaging 3.7 yards per carry but has been effective near the goal line and in short yardage while rookie Devin Singletary (10 carries, 127 yards) has been excellent when healthy. Josh Allen also factors into the Bills ground game, both as a scrambler and on designed quarterback runs. As a team the Bills average 4.8 yards per carry and have five rushing touchdowns for the season. The Patriots have been dominant in every way defensively, though. Opponents average 2.3 yards per carry and have yet to find the end zone. The linebackers continue to confound opponents by the week, particularly Jamie Collins, who has been a standout in each game. The Bills offensive line has improved but like the Patriots it's banged up a bit with guard Jon Feliciano nursing a neck problem. The Patriots should be able to contain this group and continue their solid play.

When the Bills pass - Edge: Patriots

Allen has improved greatly as a passer, completing 64.1 percent of his passes after connecting on barely 52 percent as a rookie last year. He's also added some weapons to his disposal with John Brown (18 catches, 246 yards) and Cole Beasley (17 for 171) signing in the offseason. He's still prone to some killer mistakes, however, and his turnovers have really hurt in the early going. His pick changed the tenor of the game last week at home against Cincinnati and allowed the Bengals to take a lead late in the fourth quarter. To his credit, Allen shook it off and led an impressive late touchdown drive that allowed the Bills to notch their third win, setting up Sunday's battle of unbeatens. The Patriots secondary has an NFL-best six picks already with Devin McCourty leading the way with three. As solid as the coverage has been, perhaps even more impressive is the tackling, which consistently keeps opponents to very little yards after the catch. The Bills want to keep Allen in manageable situations and have him make shorter throws, but the Patriots secondary will force him to beat them from the pocket and convert on third down. Not an easy task against a defense allowing just under 13 percent on third down.

Special Teams - Edge: Bills