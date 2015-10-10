Game Preview: Patriots at Cowboys

The New England Patriots return from their bye week and will look to start the season with a 4-0 record for the eighth time in team history and for the first time since 2013. The Patriots have started the year with a 4-0 record three other times in the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era (2004, 2007 and 2013).

Tom Brady will look to become just the third quarterback in NFL history with at least four 4-0 starts to a season in NFL history. Fran Tarkenton started 4-0 four times in his career and Peyton Manning now has seven 4-0 starts to a season.

The Patriots will make their first visit to AT&T Stadium, which opened in 2009. Since re-alignment in 2002, the Patriots have the best inter-conference record in the NFL, touting a 42-10 mark vs. NFC teams. Pittsburgh is second with a 37-16-1 record, while Indianapolis is third at 34-18.

The Patriots also have the best October record since 2000. New England is an NFL-best 45-16 in October since 2000, including a 27-4 mark at home and 18-12 on the road.

Dallas is one of eight teams that Tom Brady has an undefeated regular-season record against as a starting quarterback. Brady is 3-0 as a starter against the Cowboys.