Game Preview: Patriots return home to host Jets

The New England Patriots return to the confines of Gillette Stadium following two consecutive road wins to face the New York Jets in a battle for first place in the AFC East. The Patriots have the NFL's top divisional record since 2001 with a 68-19 (.782) mark. The Patriots are 1-0 in the AFC East in 2015, following a 40-32 win at Buffalo on Sept. 20. Tom Brady owns a 20-5 record against the Jets as a starting quarterback, including a 10-2 record at home.

This week's game will be the first of two games against the Jets. The Patriots will travel to face the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 27. Last season, the Patriots swept the season series against the Jets for the 16th time in team history.

The Patriots are off to a 5-0 start for the fourth time in team history and for the third time in the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era. The Patriots will be looking to start the season at 6-0 for the third time in team history. The Patriots started the year at 6-0 in 2004 and in 2007.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION: This week's game will be broadcast by CBS and can be seen locally on WBZ-TV Channel 4 in Boston. Ian Eagle will handle play-by-play duties with Dan Fouts as the color analyst. Evan Washburn will work the sidelines. The game will be produced by Mark Wolffand directed by Bob Fishman.

NATIONAL RADIO: This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN Radio. Ryan Ruocco and Bill Polian will call the game with Ian Fitzsimmons reporting from the sidelines.

LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socciwill call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. Produced by Marc Cappello

DIVISIONAL DOMINANCE