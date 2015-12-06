Game Preview: Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-1) vs. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (4-7)
Sunday Dec. 6, 2015 at 4:25 p.m. ET. Gillette Stadium (66,829)
PATRIOTS: Game Release | Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Watch Games
EAGLES: Game Release | Roster | Depth Chart | Stats
The New England Patriots snapped a 10-game winning streak with a 30-24 overtime loss at Denver last week in snowy conditions on Sunday Night Football. The Patriots will return to the confines of Gillette Stadium this Sunday to face the Philadelphia Eagles.
Since the beginning of the 2003, season, the Patriots are 38-4 (.905) in regular-season games following a loss, including 11 straight wins following a defeat since 2012. The Patriots have dropped back-to-back regular season games just four times since 2003 (2006, 2009, 2011 and 2012). As a starter in his career, Tom Brady is 40-8 in games following a loss.
This Sunday's game will be the Patriots fourth meeting against an NFC East team in 2015. The team will look for a sweep of the NFC East following a 30-6 win at Dallas on Oct. 11, a 27-10 victory at home vs. Wasington on Nov. 8 and a 27-26 win at the New York Giants on Nov. 15.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
TELEVISION:This week's game will be broadcast by FOX and can be seen locally on WFXT-TV Channel 25 in Boston. Thom Brenneman will handle play-by-play duties with Charles Davis as the color analyst. Tony Siragusa will work the sidelines.The game will be produced by Mark Teitelman and directed by Greg Scoppettone.
NATIONAL RADIO:This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN Radio. Bill Rosinski and Mark Dominik will call the game. Michelle Steele will work the sidelines.
LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. Produced by Marc Cappello.
BELICHICK LOOKING FOR ELEVEN
Bill Belichick is one win shy of his 13th 11-win season, which would tie Don Shula for most in NFL history. Belichick has 11 seasons with at least 11 wins with New England and one such season with Cleveland.
NFL HEAD COACHES WITH THE MOST 11-WIN SEASONS
Don Shula, 13
Bill Belichick, 12
Tom Landry, 10
SERIES HISTORY
The Patriots and Eagles will meet for the 12th time in the regular season and the 13th time overall, including New England's 24-21 victory in Super Bowl XXXIX following the 2004 season.
This week's game is one of 19 Super Bowl rematches featured this season as part of the Super Bowl 50 celebration.
The Patriots will face Philadelphia in the regular season for the first time since a 38-20 win at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 27, 2011. The Patriots will host Philadelphia in a regular season game for the first time since the 2007 season, when the Patriots edged the Eagles, 31-28, on Nov. 25, 2007 at Gillette Stadium. The 2007 game marked Philadelphia's only regular season game at Gillette Stadium.
Including the Super Bowl XXXIX victory, the Patriots have won the last four meetings between the two teams.
While the teams have played just 12 times in the regular season, the teams have played 22 times in the preseason (most recently in 2014), with the Patriots holding a 12-10 lead in those games. The only team that New England has faced more in the preseason is the New York Giants and Washington Redskins with 25 meetings a piece.
QUICK HITS
The Patriots schedule rotation has them playing the NFC East in 2015. The Patriots beat Dallas, 30-6, in Texas on Oct. 11, beat Washington, 27-10, at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 8 and beat the New York Giants, 27-26, at MetLife Stadium on Nov 15. The Patriots will look to finish with a 4-0 record in the division with a win this week. The last time the Patriots played the NFC East was in 2007 when they finished with a 4-0 record.
New England holds an all-time combined regular-season record of 20-23 against the NFC East teams – Dallas (5-7), N.Y. Giants (6-4), Philadelphia (5-6) and Washington (4-6). The Patriots are 1-2 against the NFC East in the Super Bowl after beating Philadelphia 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX and losing to the Giants 17-14 in Super Bowl XLI and 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI.
PASSING PERFORMANCES
Tom Brady is slated to start against the Eagles for the fifth time in his career and for the fourth time in the regular season.
Patriots Football Weekly's Andy Hart shares his players to watch during the Patriots Week 13 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
BRADY IS UNDEFEATED AGAINST THE EAGLES
Philadelphia is one of eight NFL teams that Tom Brady has an undefeated regular season record against as a starting quarterback.
Taking a look at some of the connections between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.
CONNECTIONS
NEW ENGLAND TIES
- Eagles head coach Chip Kelly is a native of Dover, N.H., and attended the University of New Hampshire, where he played quarterback and defensive back for head coach Bill Bowles from 1981-84. Kelly returned to New Hampshire to coach running backs in 1992. He switched to offensive line coach in 1997, before being promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 1999. During his six years in the role, Kelly's offenses at his alma mater averaged more than 400 yards of total offense in seven of his eight seasons and more than 30 points per game in his final four years. As a result, three Wildcats received firstteam All-America acclaim in each of his last two seasons in the Granite State.
- Eagles special teams coordinator Dave Fipp spent two seasons (1998 safeties, 1999 secondary/special teams coordinator) coaching at Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass.
- Eagles defensive line/assistant head coach Jerry Azzinaro has strong coaching roots in New England, where he served as an assistant at Maine, Boston College, Massachusetts and Westfield State from 1985 to 1998. He began his coaching career in 1978 as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, American International (Springfield, Mass.) while simultaneously serving as head wrestling coach at Hopkins Academy (Hadley, Mass.).
- Eagles wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell is a native of Holliston, Mass., and was a three-year letterman as a tight end at Boston College. His father, Jack, was the head coach at BC from 1981-1990. Bicknell began his coaching career as the safeties coach at his alma mater in 1993. He then coached the running backs at BC in 1994 and linebackers from 1995-97.
- Eagles assistant defensive line coach Mike Dawson was a three-year starter at linebacker and defensive end at UMass-Amherst and graduated with a degree in sports management. He began his coaching career as a defensive line coach at UMass-Lowell in the spring of 1998 before moving on to Maine for the 1998-99 seasons. In 2000, Dawson accepted a position as the linebacker coach at New Hampshire and held several positions at the school from 2000- 2005. After leaving the area to coach at Akron in 2006, Dawson returned to New England to coach special teams at Boston College from 2009-11.
- Eagles quarterbacks coach Ryan Day is a native of Manchester, N.H., and attended New Hampshire, where he served as a team captain as a senior and held four UNH passing records upon graduation. Day earned his masters in administrative studies from Boston College in 2004 and held three separate stints coaching at the college (2003-04 graduate assistant, 2007-11 wide receivers, 2013-14 offensive coordinator/quarterbacks).
- Eagles outside linebackers coach Bill McGovern was a four-year starter at defensive back at Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., and set single-season (11) and career (24) records for interceptions in 1-AA as a senior while earning consensus first-team All-American honors. McGovern had several coaching stints in the New England area at Holy Cross, Massachusetts and Boston College (1986- 97 Holy Cross, 1988-90 Massachusetts, 1991-92 Holy Cross, 1993 Massachusetts, 1994-96 Boston College, 2000-12 Boston College).
- Eagles assistant linebackers coach Brian Smith was a three-year starter in the secondary at the University of Massachusetts and began his coaching career at his alma mater in 2004, tutoring the team's outside linebackers. He was named the team's wide receivers coach the following season, where he worked with New York Giants All-Pro and Pro Bowl WR Victor Cruz.
- Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland was a four-year letterman and three-year starter at inside linebacker at Southern Connecticut State. He earned Little All-America honors as a senior and was named a team captain. Stoutland began his coaching career at his alma mater as the inside linebackers coach from 1984-85. In 1988, he returned for his second coaching stint at the school where he served as the team's offensive coordinator for four seasons.
- Eagles defensive quality control coach Stephen Thomas served a defensive graduate assistant at Delaware from 2009-10.
- Eagles LB Kiko Alonso was born in Newton, Mass., but moved to California for high school.
PHILADELPHIA TIES
- Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge was born in Philadelphia, and played quarterback and strong safety during a four-year high school career at Landsdale (Pa.) Catholic High School. He was named All-Area as a junior and senior.
- Patriots special teams assistant Ray Ventrone appeared in 35 games at Villanova where he earned first-team All-Atlantic 10 honors and was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Academic Team his junior year. Ventrone finished his Wildcat career with 251 tackles, two sacks, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 11 passes defensed.
- Patriots defensive line coach Brendan Daly coached the defensive line at Villanova in 2005.
FORMER PATRIOTS
- Eagles defensive backs coach Cory Undlin began his NFL career in 2004 as a defensive assistant with the New England Patriots, working with the secondary. In his one year with the Patriots, he helped the team capture a victory in Super Bowl XXXIX.
- Eagles WR Jonathan Krause spent this year's training camp with the New England Patriots and was a member of the team's practice squad in 2014.
FORMER EAGLES
- Patriots SPatrick Chung spent the 2013 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he started in 10 of the 12 games he played and compiled 56 tackles, seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery. Chung recorded four tackles in Philadelphia's postseason game vs. New Orleans.
FORMER NFL TEAMMATES
- Eagles offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur served as offensive coordinator for the St. Louis Rams from 2009-10, where he worked with Patriots WR Danny Amendola (2009-12) and Patriots defensive line coach Brendan Daly (defensive line, 2009-11).
- Eagles offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur spent two seasons (2011-12) as head coach of the Cleveland Browns where he worked with Patriots DL Jabaal Sheard(2011-14) and special teams assistant Ray Ventrone, who played safety for the Browns from 2009-12.
- Eagles defensive coordinator Bill Davis tutored Patriots DL Alan Branch (2007-10) when Davis served as a member of the Arizona Cardinals defensive coaching staff (2007-08 linebackers, 2009-10 defensive coordinator).
- Eagles special teams coordinator Dave Fipp worked with Patriots LB Jonathan Freeny(2012-14) when he served as assistant special teams coach for the Miami Dolphins (2011-12).
- Eagles wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell tutored Patriots TE Scott Chandler when he served as tight ends coach for the Buffalo Bills from 2010-11 and wide receivers coach in 2012.
- Eagles defensive backs coach Cory Undlin tutored Patriots DL Sealver Siliga when Undlin served as the defensive quality control coach for the Denver Broncos in 2012.
- Patriots WRBrandon LaFell and Eagles WR Seyi Ajirotutu were offensive teammates with the Carolina Panthers in 2011.
- Patriots DL Alan Branch and TE Scott Chandler and Eagles LB Kiko Alonso and QB Thad Lewiswere defensive teammates with the Buffalo Bills in 2013.
- Patriots TE Scott Chandlerand Eagles WR Miles Austin were offensive teammates with the Dallas Cowboys in 2010.
- Eagles QB Sam Bradford (2010-14) and WR Danny Amendola (2009- 12) were offensive teammates with the St. Louis Rams.
- Patriots DT Akiem Hicks and Eagles S Malcolm Jenkins were defensive teammates with the New Orleans Saints from 2012-13.
- Patriots DL Alan Branch, Eagles S Chris Maragos and Eagles DB Walter Thurmond III were defensive teammates with the Seattle Seahawks fro 2011-12.
- Patriots TE Scott Chandler and RB Darren Sproles were offensive teammates with the San Diego Chargers in 2007.
- Patriots LB Jonathan Freeny and Eagles KCaleb Sturgis were teammates with the Miami Dolphins from 2013-14.
FORMER COLLEGE TEAMMATES
- Patriots RB LeGarrette Blount (2008-09) and Patriots S Patrick Chung (2005-08) worked with Eagles head coach Chip Kelly (2007-08 offensive coordinator, 2009-12 head coach), Eagles LB Kiko Alonso (2008-12), DE Brandon Bair (2007-10), Eagles RB Kenjon Barner (2009-12) and Eagles assistant defensive backs coach Matthew Harper (2006-07 played safety) at Oregon.
- Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia (graduate assistant 2001- 03) worked with Eagles defensive line/assistant head coach Jerry Azzinaro (defensive line/recruiting coordinator 1999-03) when they served as members of the Syracuse coaching staff.
- Patriots OL Cameron Fleming, DB Jordan Richards and Eagles TE Zach Ertzwere offensive teammates at Stanford in 2012.
- Patriots DL Alan Branchand Eagles LB Brandon Grahamwere defensive teammates at Michigan in 2006.
- Patriots DB Jordan Richards and Eagles S Ed Reynolds were teammates in the secondary at Stanford from 2012-13.
- Patriots DL Dominique Easley(2010-13) and LB Jon Bostic (2009-12) played with Eagles DB Jaylen Watkins (2010-13), Eagles K Caleb Sturgis (2008-12), Eagles WR Riley Cooper (2006-09) and Eagles TE Trey Burton (2010-13) at Florida.
