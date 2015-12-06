Game Preview: Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots

BELICHICK LOOKING FOR ELEVEN

Bill Belichick is one win shy of his 13th 11-win season, which would tie Don Shula for most in NFL history. Belichick has 11 seasons with at least 11 wins with New England and one such season with Cleveland.

NFL HEAD COACHES WITH THE MOST 11-WIN SEASONS

Don Shula, 13

Bill Belichick, 12

Tom Landry, 10

SERIES HISTORY

The Patriots and Eagles will meet for the 12th time in the regular season and the 13th time overall, including New England's 24-21 victory in Super Bowl XXXIX following the 2004 season.

This week's game is one of 19 Super Bowl rematches featured this season as part of the Super Bowl 50 celebration.

The Patriots will face Philadelphia in the regular season for the first time since a 38-20 win at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 27, 2011. The Patriots will host Philadelphia in a regular season game for the first time since the 2007 season, when the Patriots edged the Eagles, 31-28, on Nov. 25, 2007 at Gillette Stadium. The 2007 game marked Philadelphia's only regular season game at Gillette Stadium.

Including the Super Bowl XXXIX victory, the Patriots have won the last four meetings between the two teams.