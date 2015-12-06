Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Apr 22 - 12:00 AM | Sun Apr 24 - 11:55 PM

DeVante Parker cites fans, offensive system as part of Patriots appeal

Patriots Announce 2022 Hall of Fame Finalists

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Check out mansion Kendrick Bourne bought for his parents

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting draft picks and veteran roles

Malcolm, go (back)! Butler discusses 'surprise' return to Patriots

How Patriots offseason workouts are structured

A chance to Groh: Player personnel director talks draft, teambuilding

Mack Wilson, Montgomery come full circle with Celebrity Softball Game

Jabrill Peppers 4/12: "I think my best ball is ahead of me"

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

NFL Notes: Mac Jones' rookie deal provides options

Patriots Mailbag: Sizing up the draft from a Patriots perspective

Get to know newest Patriots Jabrill Peppers, DeVante Parker

Harvard Business School announces Robert K. Kraft Family Fellowship Fund

Who's up next for the Patriots Hall of Fame?

Brandon King accepts Ed Block Courage Award at virtual gala

Jalen Mills gets to swim with sharks after adopting their 'mindset'

Patriots Acquire WR DeVante Parker in Trade with Miami

Game Preview: Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots

The Patriots will return to the confines of Gillette Stadium this Sunday to face the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dec 06, 2015 at 04:03 AM
New England Patriots

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-1) vs. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (4-7)
Sunday Dec. 6, 2015 at 4:25 p.m. ET. Gillette Stadium (66,829)

PATRIOTS: Game Release | Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Watch Games
EAGLES: Game Release | Roster | Depth Chart | Stats

The New England Patriots snapped a 10-game winning streak with a 30-24 overtime loss at Denver last week in snowy conditions on Sunday Night Football. The Patriots will return to the confines of Gillette Stadium this Sunday to face the Philadelphia Eagles.

Since the beginning of the 2003, season, the Patriots are 38-4 (.905) in regular-season games following a loss, including 11 straight wins following a defeat since 2012. The Patriots have dropped back-to-back regular season games just four times since 2003 (2006, 2009, 2011 and 2012). As a starter in his career, Tom Brady is 40-8 in games following a loss.

This Sunday's game will be the Patriots fourth meeting against an NFC East team in 2015. The team will look for a sweep of the NFC East following a 30-6 win at Dallas on Oct. 11, a 27-10 victory at home vs. Wasington on Nov. 8 and a 27-26 win at the New York Giants on Nov. 15.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TELEVISION:This week's game will be broadcast by FOX and can be seen locally on WFXT-TV Channel 25 in Boston. Thom Brenneman will handle play-by-play duties with Charles Davis as the color analyst. Tony Siragusa will work the sidelines.The game will be produced by Mark Teitelman and directed by Greg Scoppettone.

NATIONAL RADIO:This week's game will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN Radio. Bill Rosinski and Mark Dominik will call the game. Michelle Steele will work the sidelines.

LOCAL RADIO: 98.5 FM, The Sports Hub, is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. Play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci will call the action along with former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak, who will provide color analysis. Produced by Marc Cappello.

BELICHICK LOOKING FOR ELEVEN

Bill Belichick is one win shy of his 13th 11-win season, which would tie Don Shula for most in NFL history. Belichick has 11 seasons with at least 11 wins with New England and one such season with Cleveland.

NFL HEAD COACHES WITH THE MOST 11-WIN SEASONS

Don Shula, 13
Bill Belichick, 12
Tom Landry, 10

SERIES HISTORY

The Patriots and Eagles will meet for the 12th time in the regular season and the 13th time overall, including New England's 24-21 victory in Super Bowl XXXIX following the 2004 season.

This week's game is one of 19 Super Bowl rematches featured this season as part of the Super Bowl 50 celebration.

The Patriots will face Philadelphia in the regular season for the first time since a 38-20 win at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 27, 2011. The Patriots will host Philadelphia in a regular season game for the first time since the 2007 season, when the Patriots edged the Eagles, 31-28, on Nov. 25, 2007 at Gillette Stadium. The 2007 game marked Philadelphia's only regular season game at Gillette Stadium.

Including the Super Bowl XXXIX victory, the Patriots have won the last four meetings between the two teams.

While the teams have played just 12 times in the regular season, the teams have played 22 times in the preseason (most recently in 2014), with the Patriots holding a 12-10 lead in those games. The only team that New England has faced more in the preseason is the New York Giants and Washington Redskins with 25 meetings a piece.

20151206-taleofthetape-eagles.gif

QUICK HITS

The Patriots schedule rotation has them playing the NFC East in 2015. The Patriots beat Dallas, 30-6, in Texas on Oct. 11, beat Washington, 27-10, at Gillette Stadium on Nov. 8 and beat the New York Giants, 27-26, at MetLife Stadium on Nov 15. The Patriots will look to finish with a 4-0 record in the division with a win this week. The last time the Patriots played the NFC East was in 2007 when they finished with a 4-0 record.

New England holds an all-time combined regular-season record of 20-23 against the NFC East teams – Dallas (5-7), N.Y. Giants (6-4), Philadelphia (5-6) and Washington (4-6). The Patriots are 1-2 against the NFC East in the Super Bowl after beating Philadelphia 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX and losing to the Giants 17-14 in Super Bowl XLI and 21-17 in Super Bowl XLVI.

PASSING PERFORMANCES

Tom Brady is slated to start against the Eagles for the fifth time in his career and for the fourth time in the regular season.

Players to Watch: Eagles at Patriots

Patriots Football Weekly's Andy Hart shares his players to watch during the Patriots Week 13 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

20151204-watch-blount.jpg
1 / 10
20151204-watch-chandler.jpg
2 / 10
20151204-watch-jones.jpg
3 / 10
20151204-watch-collins.jpg
4 / 10
20151204-watch-brady.jpg
5 / 10
20151204-watch-bradford.jpg
6 / 10
20151204-watch-cox.jpg
7 / 10
20151204-watch-murray.jpg
8 / 10
20151204-watch-matthews.jpg
9 / 10
20151204-watch-rowe.jpg
10 / 10
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

BRADY IS UNDEFEATED AGAINST THE EAGLES

Philadelphia is one of eight NFL teams that Tom Brady has an undefeated regular season record against as a starting quarterback.

Patriots-Eagles Connections

Taking a look at some of the connections between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

Patriots RB LeGarrette Blount (2008-09) and Patriots S Patrick Chung (2005-08, not pictured) worked with Eagles head coach Chip Kelly when he was at Oregon (2007-08 offensive coordinator, 2009-12 head coach).
1 / 6

Patriots RB LeGarrette Blount (2008-09) and Patriots S Patrick Chung (2005-08, not pictured) worked with Eagles head coach Chip Kelly when he was at Oregon (2007-08 offensive coordinator, 2009-12 head coach).

AP Images
Eagles offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur spent two seasons (2011-12) as head coach of the Cleveland Browns where he worked with Patriots DL Jabaal Sheard (2011-14) and special teams assistant Ray Ventrone (not pictured), who played safety for the Browns from 2009-12.
2 / 6

Eagles offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur spent two seasons (2011-12) as head coach of the Cleveland Browns where he worked with Patriots DL Jabaal Sheard (2011-14) and special teams assistant Ray Ventrone (not pictured), who played safety for the Browns from 2009-12.

AP Images
Eagles RB Darren Sproles and Patriots TE Scott Chandler were offensive teammates with the San Diego Chargers in 2007.
3 / 6

Eagles RB Darren Sproles and Patriots TE Scott Chandler were offensive teammates with the San Diego Chargers in 2007.

AP Images
Patriots S Patrick Chung spent the 2013 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he started in 10 of 12 games and compiled 56 tackles and one fumble recovery.
4 / 6

Patriots S Patrick Chung spent the 2013 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he started in 10 of 12 games and compiled 56 tackles and one fumble recovery.

AP Images
Patriots OL Cameron Fleming and Eagles TE Zach Ertz were offensive teammates at Stanford in 2012.
5 / 6

Patriots OL Cameron Fleming and Eagles TE Zach Ertz were offensive teammates at Stanford in 2012.

AP Images
Patriots DT Akiem Hicks and Eagles S Malcom Jenkins were defensive teammates with the New Orleans Saints from 2012-13.
6 / 6

Patriots DT Akiem Hicks and Eagles S Malcom Jenkins were defensive teammates with the New Orleans Saints from 2012-13.

AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

CONNECTIONS

NEW ENGLAND TIES

  • Eagles head coach Chip Kelly is a native of Dover, N.H., and attended the University of New Hampshire, where he played quarterback and defensive back for head coach Bill Bowles from 1981-84. Kelly returned to New Hampshire to coach running backs in 1992. He switched to offensive line coach in 1997, before being promoted to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 1999. During his six years in the role, Kelly's offenses at his alma mater averaged more than 400 yards of total offense in seven of his eight seasons and more than 30 points per game in his final four years. As a result, three Wildcats received firstteam All-America acclaim in each of his last two seasons in the Granite State.
  • Eagles special teams coordinator Dave Fipp spent two seasons (1998 safeties, 1999 secondary/special teams coordinator) coaching at Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass.
  • Eagles defensive line/assistant head coach Jerry Azzinaro has strong coaching roots in New England, where he served as an assistant at Maine, Boston College, Massachusetts and Westfield State from 1985 to 1998. He began his coaching career in 1978 as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, American International (Springfield, Mass.) while simultaneously serving as head wrestling coach at Hopkins Academy (Hadley, Mass.).
  • Eagles wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell is a native of Holliston, Mass., and was a three-year letterman as a tight end at Boston College. His father, Jack, was the head coach at BC from 1981-1990. Bicknell began his coaching career as the safeties coach at his alma mater in 1993. He then coached the running backs at BC in 1994 and linebackers from 1995-97.
  • Eagles assistant defensive line coach Mike Dawson was a three-year starter at linebacker and defensive end at UMass-Amherst and graduated with a degree in sports management. He began his coaching career as a defensive line coach at UMass-Lowell in the spring of 1998 before moving on to Maine for the 1998-99 seasons. In 2000, Dawson accepted a position as the linebacker coach at New Hampshire and held several positions at the school from 2000- 2005. After leaving the area to coach at Akron in 2006, Dawson returned to New England to coach special teams at Boston College from 2009-11.
  • Eagles quarterbacks coach Ryan Day is a native of Manchester, N.H., and attended New Hampshire, where he served as a team captain as a senior and held four UNH passing records upon graduation. Day earned his masters in administrative studies from Boston College in 2004 and held three separate stints coaching at the college (2003-04 graduate assistant, 2007-11 wide receivers, 2013-14 offensive coordinator/quarterbacks).
  • Eagles outside linebackers coach Bill McGovern was a four-year starter at defensive back at Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., and set single-season (11) and career (24) records for interceptions in 1-AA as a senior while earning consensus first-team All-American honors. McGovern had several coaching stints in the New England area at Holy Cross, Massachusetts and Boston College (1986- 97 Holy Cross, 1988-90 Massachusetts, 1991-92 Holy Cross, 1993 Massachusetts, 1994-96 Boston College, 2000-12 Boston College).
  • Eagles assistant linebackers coach Brian Smith was a three-year starter in the secondary at the University of Massachusetts and began his coaching career at his alma mater in 2004, tutoring the team's outside linebackers. He was named the team's wide receivers coach the following season, where he worked with New York Giants All-Pro and Pro Bowl WR Victor Cruz.
  • Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland was a four-year letterman and three-year starter at inside linebacker at Southern Connecticut State. He earned Little All-America honors as a senior and was named a team captain. Stoutland began his coaching career at his alma mater as the inside linebackers coach from 1984-85. In 1988, he returned for his second coaching stint at the school where he served as the team's offensive coordinator for four seasons.
  • Eagles defensive quality control coach Stephen Thomas served a defensive graduate assistant at Delaware from 2009-10.
  • Eagles LB Kiko Alonso was born in Newton, Mass., but moved to California for high school.

PHILADELPHIA TIES

  • Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge was born in Philadelphia, and played quarterback and strong safety during a four-year high school career at Landsdale (Pa.) Catholic High School. He was named All-Area as a junior and senior.
  • Patriots special teams assistant Ray Ventrone appeared in 35 games at Villanova where he earned first-team All-Atlantic 10 honors and was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Academic Team his junior year. Ventrone finished his Wildcat career with 251 tackles, two sacks, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 11 passes defensed.
  • Patriots defensive line coach Brendan Daly coached the defensive line at Villanova in 2005.

FORMER PATRIOTS

  • Eagles defensive backs coach Cory Undlin began his NFL career in 2004 as a defensive assistant with the New England Patriots, working with the secondary. In his one year with the Patriots, he helped the team capture a victory in Super Bowl XXXIX.
  • Eagles WR Jonathan Krause spent this year's training camp with the New England Patriots and was a member of the team's practice squad in 2014.

FORMER EAGLES

  • Patriots SPatrick Chung spent the 2013 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he started in 10 of the 12 games he played and compiled 56 tackles, seven passes defensed and one fumble recovery. Chung recorded four tackles in Philadelphia's postseason game vs. New Orleans.

FORMER NFL TEAMMATES

  • Eagles offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur served as offensive coordinator for the St. Louis Rams from 2009-10, where he worked with Patriots WR Danny Amendola (2009-12) and Patriots defensive line coach Brendan Daly (defensive line, 2009-11).
  • Eagles offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur spent two seasons (2011-12) as head coach of the Cleveland Browns where he worked with Patriots DL Jabaal Sheard(2011-14) and special teams assistant Ray Ventrone, who played safety for the Browns from 2009-12.
  • Eagles defensive coordinator Bill Davis tutored Patriots DL Alan Branch (2007-10) when Davis served as a member of the Arizona Cardinals defensive coaching staff (2007-08 linebackers, 2009-10 defensive coordinator).
  • Eagles special teams coordinator Dave Fipp worked with Patriots LB Jonathan Freeny(2012-14) when he served as assistant special teams coach for the Miami Dolphins (2011-12).
  • Eagles wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell tutored Patriots TE Scott Chandler when he served as tight ends coach for the Buffalo Bills from 2010-11 and wide receivers coach in 2012.
  • Eagles defensive backs coach Cory Undlin tutored Patriots DL Sealver Siliga when Undlin served as the defensive quality control coach for the Denver Broncos in 2012.
  • Patriots WRBrandon LaFell and Eagles WR Seyi Ajirotutu were offensive teammates with the Carolina Panthers in 2011.
  • Patriots DL Alan Branch and TE Scott Chandler and Eagles LB Kiko Alonso and QB Thad Lewiswere defensive teammates with the Buffalo Bills in 2013.
  • Patriots TE Scott Chandlerand Eagles WR Miles Austin were offensive teammates with the Dallas Cowboys in 2010.
  • Eagles QB Sam Bradford (2010-14) and WR Danny Amendola (2009- 12) were offensive teammates with the St. Louis Rams.
  • Patriots DT Akiem Hicks and Eagles S Malcolm Jenkins were defensive teammates with the New Orleans Saints from 2012-13.
  • Patriots DL Alan Branch, Eagles S Chris Maragos and Eagles DB Walter Thurmond III were defensive teammates with the Seattle Seahawks fro 2011-12.
  • Patriots TE Scott Chandler and RB Darren Sproles were offensive teammates with the San Diego Chargers in 2007.
  • Patriots LB Jonathan Freeny and Eagles KCaleb Sturgis were teammates with the Miami Dolphins from 2013-14.

FORMER COLLEGE TEAMMATES

  • Patriots RB LeGarrette Blount (2008-09) and Patriots S Patrick Chung (2005-08) worked with Eagles head coach Chip Kelly (2007-08 offensive coordinator, 2009-12 head coach), Eagles LB Kiko Alonso (2008-12), DE Brandon Bair (2007-10), Eagles RB Kenjon Barner (2009-12) and Eagles assistant defensive backs coach Matthew Harper (2006-07 played safety) at Oregon.
  • Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia (graduate assistant 2001- 03) worked with Eagles defensive line/assistant head coach Jerry Azzinaro (defensive line/recruiting coordinator 1999-03) when they served as members of the Syracuse coaching staff.
  • Patriots OL Cameron Fleming, DB Jordan Richards and Eagles TE Zach Ertzwere offensive teammates at Stanford in 2012.
  • Patriots DL Alan Branchand Eagles LB Brandon Grahamwere defensive teammates at Michigan in 2006.
  • Patriots DB Jordan Richards and Eagles S Ed Reynolds were teammates in the secondary at Stanford from 2012-13.
  • Patriots DL Dominique Easley(2010-13) and LB Jon Bostic (2009-12) played with Eagles DB Jaylen Watkins (2010-13), Eagles K Caleb Sturgis (2008-12), Eagles WR Riley Cooper (2006-09) and Eagles TE Trey Burton (2010-13) at Florida.

PATRIOTS: Game Release | Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Watch Games
EAGLES: Game Release | Roster | Depth Chart | Stats

Related Content

news

Wild Card Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

The New England Patriots travel to Buffalo for a Wild Card Playoff game against the Bills on Saturday, January 15 at 8:15pm EST.

news

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

The Patriots will close the regular season with a trip to Miami as they look to keep the momentum going.

news

Game Preview: Jaguars at Patriots

The New England Patriots host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 2 at 1 PM.

news

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

The New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills for a divisional matchup at Gillette Stadium.

news

Game Preview: Patriots at Colts

The New England Patriots travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts on Saturday night.

news

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

The New England Patriots travel to Buffalo for a divisional matchup against the Bills.

news

Game Preview: Titans at Patriots

The New England Patriots return home to host the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at 1 PM EST.

news

Game Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The New England Patriots travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons on Thursday, November 18 at 8:20 PM ET.

news

Game Preview: Browns at Patriots

The New England Patriots return home to host the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 1 PM EST.

news

Game Preview: Patriots at Panthers

The New England Patriots travel to Carolina to face the Panthers on Sunday, November 7 at 1:00 PM ET.

news

Game Preview: Patriots at Chargers

The New England Patriots travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers.

news

Game Preview: Jets at Patriots

The New England Patriots host the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 24th at 1 PM ET.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

5 Burning Patriots draft questions

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

Legendary Patriots running back among Reese's Senior Bowl Hall of Fame inductees

DeVante Parker cites fans, offensive system as part of Patriots appeal

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Draft Throwback: Devin McCourty

Celebrating Devin McCourty's draft anniversary by throwing it back to the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, when the New England Patriots selected the Rutgers safety with the 27th overall pick.

DeVante Parker on joining the Patriots 4/21: "It's just something I want to be a part of"

Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker addresses the media on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Patriots by the numbers: NFL Draft edition

A look at some facts and figures from Patriots draft history as New England prepares for the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Logan Mankins

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Logan Mankins (2005 - 2013) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Mike Vrabel

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Mike Vrabel (2001 - 2008) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

2022 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Vince Wilfork

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Vince Wilfork (2004 - 2014) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

Patriots eye eight 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising