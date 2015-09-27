Gamebook: Full Jaguars-Patriots Stats

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots 51-17 Week 3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Official website of the New England Patriots
Patriots Sign DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes and RB Devine Ozigbo to the Practice Squad; Release DL Niles Scott
The New England Patriots announced that they have signed DB Thakarius (BoPete) Keyes and RB Devine Ozigbo (pronounced – oh-ZIG-bo) to the practice squad and released DL Niles Scott from the practice squad.
Important Information Regarding 2021 MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium
Memories will be made and champions will be crowned when the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Football Championships, presented by Cross Insurance, come to Foxborough on Wednesday, Dec. 1, Thursday, Dec. 2 and Friday, Dec. 3, marking the 14th year Gillette Stadium has hosted football state championship games.
Patriots sign punter Corliss Waitman to the practice squad
The New England Patriots announced that they have signed P Corliss Waitman to the practice squad.
Patriots - Colts Week 15 Game Time and Date Announced
The NFL announced today that the NFL Week 15 game between the Patriots and the Colts will be played on Saturday, December 18 at 8:20 PM.
Gillette Stadium to Host Eight MIAA State Football Championships on December 1, 2 & 6
For the 14th year, the Kraft family will provide Massachusetts high school athletes with an unforgettable championship game experience on New England's most famous football field.
NFL to Offer Virtual Commemorative Ticket NFTs to Fans During 2021 Season
The National Football League (NFL) announced today an opportunity for fans to receive complimentary virtual commemorative tickets in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) after attending select games from Thanksgiving through the end of the 2021 NFL season.
Patriots Activate T Trent Brown Off Injured Reserve; Place LB Jamie Collins on Injured Reserve; Elevate DL Tashawn Bower and TE Matt LaCosse to the Active Roster
The Patriots announced that they have activated T Trent Brown off injured reserve and placed LB Jamie Collins on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated DL Tashawn Bower and TE Matt LaCosse to the active roster from the practice squad.
Socios.com Enters NFL and MLS via Trailblazing Partnership with Kraft Sports + Entertainment
Six-time Super Bowl™ champion New England Patriots and 2021 Supporters' Shield-winning New England Revolution join the Socios.com family
The Kraft Family, Patriots and Fiserv will recognize active duty service members on Banners at Patriot Place
Banners will be on display to the public throughout Patriot Place from November 10 through November 14.
Patriots Sign OL James Ferentz to the Practice Squad
The Patriots announced that they have signed OL James Ferentz to the practice squad.
Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/10
Read the full transcript from Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick's press conference on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
Latest News
Trending Video
Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Tennessee Titans
Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick breaks down kickoffs, the Titans 4th and Goal, the Patriot's Offense and and other key plays in New England's win over the Titans. For more Patriots All Access, tune in this Friday, December 3rd at 7:00pm on WBZ-TV. The full show will also be available on Patriots.com shortly following the broadcast.