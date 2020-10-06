Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Postgame Show (video broadcast) Mon Oct 05 - 09:40 PM | Tue Oct 06 - 12:30 AM

Patriots vs. Chiefs highlights | Week 4

Jarrett Stidham's first NFL TD pass is teardrop to N'Keal Harry

Hoyer fits 25-yard dart into airtight window to Byrd

Hoyer finds Edelman up the seam for 19-yard gain

Damien Harris rushes for a 41-yard Gain vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Inactive Analysis: Mason replacement needed at RG

Game Day Roster Update: Michel out, new QB versus K.C.

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chiefs

Game Preview: Patriots at Chiefs

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots aim for statement win vs. Chiefs

Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots at Chiefs

Week 4 Schedule Update: Patriots-Chiefs to be played Monday at 7:05 PM ET

Statement from the New England Patriots

Week 4: Patriots - Chiefs Injury Report

NFL Statement on New England-Kansas City Game

Reports: Cam Newton out vs. Chiefs due to COVID-19

Patriots All Access: Chiefs Preview

Analysis: Despite Andrews loss, Patriots in good hands at center 

What They're Saying: Kansas City Chiefs

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays against the Raiders

Sights and Sounds: Week 3 vs. Raiders

Unfiltered Notebook 9/29: Can Pats slow down Chiefs?

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 9/29

Week 4 NFL Notes: Bring on the Noise

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Looking for LBs, kicking problems and more

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Chiefs Stats from Week 4

Oct 05, 2020 at 10:52 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Chiefs on Monday, October 5, 2020.

Gamebook: Patriots at Chiefs - 10/5/2020 [PDF]

Related Content

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Raiders Stats from Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Raiders on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Seahawks Stats from Week 2

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Seahawks on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Stats from Week 1

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots win over the Dolphins
news

Game Book: Full Patriots-Titans Stats

Download the NFL Game Book with all of the statistics from the Patriots Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Game Book: Full Patriots-Dolphins Stats

Download the NFL Game Book with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 17 game against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Game Book: Full Patriots-Bills Stats

Download the NFL Game Book with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Game Book: Full Patriots-Bengals Stats

Download the NFL Game Book with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Game Book: Full Patriots-Chiefs Stats

Download the NFL Game Book with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 14 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Game Book: Full Patriots-Texans Stats

Download the NFL Game Book with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 13 game against the Houston Texans.
news

Game Book: Full Patriots-Cowboys Stats

Download the NFL Game Book with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 12 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Game Book: Full Patriots-Eagles Stats

Download the NFL Game Book with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 11 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Latest News

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Chiefs Stats from Week 4

Inactive Analysis: Mason replacement needed at RG

Week 4 Inactives: Patriots at Chiefs

Patriots Make A Series of Roster Moves

Game Day Roster Update: Michel out, new QB versus K.C.

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Chiefs

Game Preview: Patriots at Chiefs

Keys to the Game presented by CarMax: Patriots aim for statement win vs. Chiefs

Week 4 Schedule Update: Patriots-Chiefs to be played Monday at 7:05 PM ET

NFL Statement on New England-Kansas City Game

Reports: Cam Newton out vs. Chiefs due to COVID-19

Statement from the New England Patriots

Unfiltered Notebook 10/2: Pats D playing with new edge

Week 4: Patriots - Chiefs Injury Report

Patriots Sign LB Michael Pinckney to the Practice Squad; Release DL Xavier Williams from the Practice Squad

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/2

Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots at Chiefs

Patriots News Blitz 10/2: Newton-McDaniels perfect match

Analysis: Despite Andrews loss, Patriots in good hands at center 

Unfiltered Notebook 10/1: Newton looks to put it all together vs. Chiefs

Patriots Sign OL Jordan Roos to the Practice Squad; Release WR Mason Kinsey from the Practice Squad.

What They're Saying: Kansas City Chiefs

Brandon Copeland to host virtual financial literacy assembly for students, teachers and parents

Unfiltered Notebook 9/30: Dugger, Onwenu making early contributions

Patriots News Blitz 10/1: Pats face tough test in KC

Advertising