Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Colts in Germany

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Colts in Frankfurt

New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts Highlights | NFL Week 10

Head Coach Bill Belichick 11/12: "Too many missed opportunities"

Mac Jones 11/12: "There's a lot of things I clearly need to do better"

David Andrews 11/12: "We've had opportunities, we just have to do a better job finishing"

Hunter Henry 11/12: "Not good enough in any aspect"

Jones and Douglas connect for 21-yards via underneath route

Ezekiel Elliott 15-yard catch and run moves Patriots inside Colts 10-yard line

Chad Ryland's 24-yard FG pulls Pats within a point vs. Colts

Mac Jones shows off his wheels on a 15-yard scramble

Smith-Schuster moves chains via sideline grab for 9 yards

Can't-Miss Play: Tavai's tipped pass leads to Patriots' first takeaway in Frankfurt

Photos: Patriots vs. Colts Week 10

Chad Ryland opens scoring in Frankfurt with 37-yard FG

Ezekiel Elliott shows off the wheels on 19-yard catch and run

Mac Jones' 11-yard strike to Gesicki flies just over Franklin's fingertips

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots vs. Colts

Week 10 Inactives: Patriots vs. Colts

Inactive Analysis: Rookie WR Kayshon Boutte Active, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Inactive for the Patriots vs. Colts in Frankfurt, Germany

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Colts Week 10

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Nov 12, 2023 at 01:55 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download Week 10 Gamebook [PDF]

Download Week 10 Gamebook [PDF]

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Colts in Germany

Game Notes: DB Myles Bryant has first interception of the season

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/12

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Colts Week 10

6 Keys from Patriots loss to Colts in Frankfurt

Indianapolis Colts Postgame Quotes 11/12

Matthew Slater 11/12: "Our struggles are due to us and our inability to execute"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 11/12: "We have high expectations of ourselves"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Mac Jones 11/12: "There's a lot of things I clearly need to do better"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Head Coach Bill Belichick 11/12: "Too many missed opportunities"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Hunter Henry 11/12: "Not good enough in any aspect"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

David Andrews 11/12: "We've had opportunities, we just have to do a better job finishing"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, November 12, 2023.
