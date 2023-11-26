Official website of the New England Patriots

6 Keys from Patriots last-second loss to Giants

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Giants in Week 12

Game Notes: RB Rhamondre Stevenson has third straight game with 100-yards from scrimmage

Photos: Patriots at Giants Week 12

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/26

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Giants Week 12

Patriots vs. Giants Highlights | NFL Week 12

Rhamondre Stevenson bursts in for 7-yard rush TD

Mac Jones fits a seed into a tight crease for 17-yard completion to Parker

Rhamondre Stevenson infiltrates Giants' secondary on bruising 15-yard run

Ezekiel Elliott shoulder-charges a man before lunging for first-down pickup

Jabrill Peppers vacuums in fumble after Giants' botched end-around handoff

Inactive Analysis: OT Trent Brown, WR DeVante Parker, LB Ja'Whaun Bentley Return to the Lineup for the Patriots vs. Giants

Week 12 Inactives: Patriots vs. Giants

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Giants

Game Preview: Patriots at Giants

PRO Predictions: Week 12 picks for Patriots vs. Giants

What They're Saying: New York Giants

Patriots at Giants: The Unfiltered Roundtable Preview

Patriots celebrate 30th annual Thanksgiving-in-a-Basket event as players give back during holidays

Nov 26, 2023 at 04:34 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the Week 12 Gamebook [PDF]

