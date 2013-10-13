Gamebook: Patriots vs. Saints

Official website of the New England Patriots
Patriots to Host an Introductory Press Conference to Announce the Promotion of Jerod Mayo as the 15th Head Coach in Franchise History
Robert Kraft: "Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England"
Jonathan Jones, Patriots Foundation surprise four deserving community volunteers with trip to Super Bowl LVIII
John Fox Press Conference Transcript: I have tremendous respect for the Patriots
The Denver Broncos Head Coach John Fox addresses the media during a conference call at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 29, 2014.
PFW's blogservations from Patriots preseason opener
PFW brings you a few random reactions from New England's preseason loss in Washington.
More bad than good in Washington
The Patriots were thoroughly outplayed on both sides of the ball in Washington.
Bill Belichick Postgame Transcript: 'Overall, we have a lot of work to do'
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media following a preseason game versus the Washington Redskins on Thursday, August 7, 2014.
Reports: Patriots re-sign TE Hoomanawanui
One day before he was set to hit free agency, the Patriots have reportedly re-signed tight end Michael Hoomanawanui.
News Blitz 2/24: Source says Patriots, Aqib Talib continue negotiations at NFL Combine
The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up-to-date on the latest Patriots news from local and national media.
Patriots vs. Broncos Broadcast Information
Complete broadcast information for this week's AFC Championship game.
Patriots and Broncos to play for AFC Title
The New England Patriots will face the Denver Broncos in the AFC Conference Championship game on Sunday, January 19 at 3pm ET at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
2014 Patriots Cheerleaders Audition Dates Announced
Patriots Cheerleaders Preliminary Auditions will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2014 in the Dana Farber Field House at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. Registration will begin at 10:00 a.m. An Optional Audition Workshop will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2014 at Gillette Stadium. Click here for details.
Bill Belichick Conference Call Transcript
Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his conference call on Tuesday, January 14, 2014.
Samsonite Make Your Case: In the Crosshairs
The Patriots are set to take on the Colts in Foxborough, but which visitor will be the most important for New England to contain. Give us your pick by voting in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
Patriots All Access: The End of An Era
On this edition of Patriots All Access, we look back at the decision for the Patriots and Bill Belichick to part ways after 24 years. Plus, preview what new Coach Jerod Mayo can look forward to. And we hear from long time captain Matthew Slater after what may have been his final game as a Patriot. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.
Full Press Conference: The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways
The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots. Watch the full press conference including statements from Coach Bill Belichick as well as Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft.