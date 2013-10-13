Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Jan 16 - 02:00 PM | Wed Jan 17 - 11:55 AM

NFL Notes: Ushering in the Mayo era

Patriots Mailbag: Where does Mayo start?

Patriots All Access: The End of An Era

Patriots to Host an Introductory Press Conference to Announce the Promotion of Jerod Mayo as the 15th Head Coach in Franchise History

Analysis: Patriots Name Jerod Mayo as Franchise's 15th Head Coach

End of an Era

Thank You, Coach Bill Belichick

Sports World Reflects On Bill Belichick's Historic 24 Years As Patriots Head Coach

Photos: Best of Bill Belichick

The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways

Robert Kraft: "Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England"

Coach Bill Belichick: "I will always be a Patriot"

Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Defense 

Season in Review: 25 Thoughts on 25 Players on the Patriots Offense 

Brenden Schooler Named to NFLPA Players All Pro Team

Jonathan Jones, Patriots Foundation surprise four deserving community volunteers with trip to Super Bowl LVIII

Patriots Mailbag: Setting the Table for the Patriots Offseason

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Taking a peek at wild card weekend

After Further Review: Assessing Bailey Zappe, the Run Defense and More in the Patriots Season Finale vs. the Jets

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Saints

Download the official gamebook with all the statistics from the New England Patriots regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2013.

Oct 13, 2013 at 09:30 AM

Download the full gamebook PDF now!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

John Fox Press Conference Transcript: I have tremendous respect for the Patriots

The Denver Broncos Head Coach John Fox addresses the media during a conference call at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 29, 2014.
news

PFW's blogservations from Patriots preseason opener

PFW brings you a few random reactions from New England's preseason loss in Washington.
news

More bad than good in Washington

The Patriots were thoroughly outplayed on both sides of the ball in Washington.
news

Bill Belichick Postgame Transcript: 'Overall, we have a lot of work to do'

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media following a preseason game versus the Washington Redskins on Thursday, August 7, 2014.
news

Reports: Patriots re-sign TE Hoomanawanui

One day before he was set to hit free agency, the Patriots have reportedly re-signed tight end Michael Hoomanawanui.
news

News Blitz 2/24: Source says Patriots, Aqib Talib continue negotiations at NFL Combine

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up-to-date on the latest Patriots news from local and national media.
news

Patriots vs. Broncos Broadcast Information

Complete broadcast information for this week's AFC Championship game.
news

Patriots and Broncos to play for AFC Title

The New England Patriots will face the Denver Broncos in the AFC Conference Championship game on Sunday, January 19 at 3pm ET at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
news

2014 Patriots Cheerleaders Audition Dates Announced

Patriots Cheerleaders Preliminary Auditions will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2014 in the Dana Farber Field House at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. Registration will begin at 10:00 a.m. An Optional Audition Workshop will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2014 at Gillette Stadium. Click here for details.
news

Bill Belichick Conference Call Transcript

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his conference call on Tuesday, January 14, 2014.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: In the Crosshairs

The Patriots are set to take on the Colts in Foxborough, but which visitor will be the most important for New England to contain. Give us your pick by voting in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Mankins, Dennard return to practice; new WR added

News from Gillette Stadium as the Patriots prepare for their next opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots to Host an Introductory Press Conference to Announce the Promotion of Jerod Mayo as the 15th Head Coach in Franchise History

NFL Notes: Ushering in the Mayo era

Patriots Mailbag: Where does Mayo start?

Analysis: Patriots Name Jerod Mayo as Franchise's 15th Head Coach

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

From foster care to Patriots Cheerleading squad, Kayshauna Montano turned her insecurities into an asset

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots All Access: The End of An Era

On this edition of Patriots All Access, we look back at the decision for the Patriots and Bill Belichick to part ways after 24 years.  Plus, preview what new Coach Jerod Mayo can look forward to. And we hear from long time captain Matthew Slater after what may have been his final game as a Patriot.  All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Thank You, Coach Bill Belichick

Watch a tribute to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Full Press Conference: The Patriots and Bill Belichick Have Mutually Agreed to Part Ways

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots. Watch the full press conference including statements from Coach Bill Belichick as well as Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft.

Robert Kraft Addresses Media Following Mutual Parting of Ways with Bill Belichick

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft addresses the media following mutual parting of ways with Coach Bill Belichick.

Robert Kraft: "Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England"

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots.

Coach Bill Belichick: "I will always be a Patriot"

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways, concluding his 24-year tenure as head coach of the Patriots.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.
Advertising